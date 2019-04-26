Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister: Our Attitude Towards Syria Has not Changed

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Beijing – Presidential Political and Media Adviser, Bouthaina Shaaban, discussed here on Thursday with Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister, Chen Xiaodong, who is responsible for West Asia and North Africa affairs, ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two friendly countries at various levels.

During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the second session of the “One Belt One Way” summit held in the Chinese capital, Dr. Shaaban pointed to the strong ties linking Syria and China, which have two cultures and are similar in human ideals and values. Both countries, she added, are striving to fight terrorism and bring peace and security to the world, indicating to the support provided by the Chinese Government to Syria at all levels.

Dr. Shaaban pointed out the importance of Syria’s participation in the second international summit of the “One Belt One Way” initiative, which reflects its important contribution to the communication between peoples and civilizations.

For his part, the Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister said that his country’s attitude and policy towards Syria has not changed and will never be changed in the future, noting the cooperation and coordination between the two countries, especially in the field of combating terrorism.

Mr. Chen expressed his country’s readiness to continue to provide support and assistance to Syria in various fields, noting the efforts made by Syria to make the Astana talks a success.

He also pointed out his country’s willingness and seriousness to participate in the reconstruction process in Syria, stressing that the government always encourages Chinese companies to invest in Syria.

The importance of Syria’s participation in the international summit comes from its historic role in the Silk Road, which was the spotlight in the region and the world, in addition to the great sacrifices made by the Syrian people in combating terrorism and for establishing peace and security in Syria, the region and the world.

The three-day summit was launched today in Beijing under the theme “Policy Coherence” with the participation of 37 presidents and prime ministers and 150 ministers from around the world.

Chinese President Xi Jinping launched the “One Belt One Way” Initiative in 2013, focusing mainly on economic and humanitarian aspects, communication and fighting terrorism.

