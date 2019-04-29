Washington puts the region in front of all possibilities including the war واشنطن تفتح المنطقة على كلّ الاحتمالات بما فيها الحرب

Posted on by martyrashrakat

أبريل 29, 2019

Written by Nasser Kandil,

It is certain that Washington does not want to go to war and it is unable to wage it, but at the same time it cannot prevent its occurrence due to its policies, as it is certain that Israel does not want to go to war and it is unable to wage it too, but for sure the Israeli inability to go to war is as the Israeli inability to bear the cost of a viable settlement. In fact, the political movement about the Palestinian cause has many hypotheses due to the uncertainty of the international borders of Palestine, but the conflict between Israel and Syria is well-known, steady, and documented. America is the main partner in sponsoring the political ceiling that prevents the occurrence of war according to the equation of the American recognition that Golan is a Syrian right that can be restored by negotiation versus preventing the occurrence of war. But when Washington decides for any reason to withdraw from this equation by saying decisively that Golan is no longer Syrian and that negotiation is no longer a way to discuss its future which became in favor of Israel, then the war becomes one of the open hypotheses even if this was not a present option for any of the involved parties in the decision of war in the region.

The wrong considerations often lead to war and the absence of a political ceiling for managing a conflict and setting controls may turn small events and clashes into platforms for wars. If the settlements of mutual consent became impossible with the inability of Washington of making any separate settlement form the security of Israel versus the impossibility of the resistance’s involvement in any settlement that ensures such security then the settlements of ignoring that include implicit barters between the parties of the conflict are conditional on the good estimation of the acceptable barters. For example, the nuclear understanding with Iran fell when Washington supposed that this would prevent Iran from supporting the military resolving in Syria against the armed groups. And the project of the assumptive settlement of ignoring will fall if the Americans think that they give the disputing parties what they want. They will leave Syria without ensuring the withdrawal of Iran and Hezbollah from it and without getting a Syrian guarantee of the security of Israel; and they give Israel the ownership of the Golan. Therefore, the assumptive barter may turn due to miscalculation into a war fuse.

Since the beginning of the new century, Washington has been engaged in linking wars in the region, it is aware that it wages the wars of its leadership of the world, but it failed in stabilizing the balances it has sought, as it is aware that the resulting balances of these wars were contrary to its expectations and caused more concern than before. So as a result, potential forces have emerged and became part of the present equations as the presence of Russia, the rising status of Iran, and the emergence of the resistance forces, so it is no longer possible to turn back the clock or to make compromises that devote balances, because Washington cannot make any compromise at the expense of Israel and Israel cannot make any compromises as these current changes, and no one in the resistance axis can legitimize the occupation of Palestine through compromises.

The region is full of wealth and under the pressure of imposing compromises, there are many major conflicts, furthermore, the surplus power cannot be interpreted in politics, but it can be expressed in the battlefields. So war becomes a hypothesis and perhaps an option and maybe a fate.

Some say that today is like the eve of the war of 1973.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

مارس 28, 2019

– الأكيد أنّ واشنطن لا تريد الحرب ولا تقدر عليها، لكن الأكيد أنها لا تستطيع منع حدوثها كنتيجة لسياساتها، والأكيد أنّ «إسرائيل» لا تريد الحرب ولا تقدر عليها، لكن الأكيد أنّ العجز «الإسرائيلي» عن الحرب لا يوازيه إلا العجز «الإسرائيلي» عن تحمّل كلفة تسوية قابلة للحياة، كذلك فإنّ الأكيد انّ الحركة السياسية حول القضية الفلسطينية تحتمل الكثير من الفرضيات نظراً لعدم وضوح الحدود الدولية للكيان الفلسطيني، لكن الصراع بين «إسرائيل» وسورية بمرجعياتها معلوم وثابت وموثق وتشكل أميركا الشريك الرئيسي في رعاية السقف السياسي المانع لوقوع الحرب، وفقاً لمعادلة الإعتراف الأميركي بأنّ الجولان حق سوري تتمّ استعادته بالتفاوض مقابل عدم ذهاب سورية إلى الحرب، وعندما تقرّر واشنطن لأيّ سبب كان الخروج من هذه المعادلة بقول قاطع بأنّ الجولان لم يعد سورياً وأنّ التفاوض لم يعد طريقاً سالكاً لبحث مستقبله الذي حسمته واشنطن لحساب «إسرائيل»، فإنّ الحرب تصير إحدى الاحتمالات المفتوحة، والمطروحة، حتى لو لم تكن خياراً حاضراً لأيّ من الفرقاء المعنيين بقرار الحرب في المنطقة.

– الحسابات الخاطئة تقود في أحيان كثيرة إلى الحرب، وغياب السقف السياسي لإدارة الصراع ورسم الضوابط لمنع انفلاته، هو الآخر قد يكون السياق الذي تتحوّل فيه أحداث وتصادمات صغيرة إلى منصات للإنزلاق نحو الحرب، وإذا كانت التسويات بالتراضي باتت مستحيلة مع عجز واشنطن عن إقامة أيّ تسوية منفصلة عن ضمان أمن «إسرائيل»، مقابل استحالة تورّط محور المقاومة بأيّ تسوية تحقق هذا الإطمئنان لأمن «إسرائيل»، فإنّ تسويات التغاضي بما هي الإقدام على خطوات تفترض إجراء مقايضات ضمنية بين أطراف النزاع، فهي تبقى مشروطة بحسن التقدير لمعادلات المقايضات المقبولة، فعلى سبيل المثال سقط التفاهم النووي مع إيران عندما افترضت واشنطن أنه سيكون ثمناً كافياً لتوقف إيران دعمها للحسم العسكري في سورية لصالح الدولة بوجه الجماعات المسلحة، وكذلك سيسقط مشروع التسوية بالتغاضي الافتراضي إذا كان الأميركيون يعتقدون أنهم يوزعون على طرفي الصراع ما يحتاجونه، فيتركون سورية بلا ضمان انسحاب إيران وحزب الله منها، وبلا الحصول على ضمان من سورية لأمن «إسرائيل»، ويتركون لـ «إسرائيل» صكّ ملكية الجولان، والمقايضة الإفتراضية هنا قد تتحوّل بسبب سوء الحسابات إلى صاعق تفجير للحرب.

– خاضت واشنطن منذ مطلع القرن الجديد حروباً متصلة في المنطقة وهي تدرك أنها تخوض حروب زعامتها للعالم، وفشلت في تثبيت التوازنات التي سعت إليها، وهي تدرك أنّ التوازنات الناجمة عن هذه الحروب جاءت عكس ما أرادت واشنطن، وجلبت ما يتسبّب بالقلق أكثر من الحال التي كانت قبل هذه الحروب، وخرجت بالنتيجة إلى الميدان قوى كامنة صارت جزءاً من معادلات الحاضر، كحضور روسيا، وتنامي موقع إيران، وصعود قوى المقاومة، وما عاد ممكناً إعادة عقارب الساعة إلى الوراء، ولا بالإمكان أيضاً إنتاج تسويات تكرّس التوازنات، لأن ليس في واشنطن من يقدر على تسويات على حساب أمن «إسرائيل»، ولا في قيادة «إسرائيل» من يقدر على تسويات بحجم التحوّلات الجارية، ولا في محور المقاومة من يستطيع السير بتسويات تشرعن احتلال فلسطين.

– المنطقة حبلى بالثروات، وتحت ضغط انحباس كبير في فرص التسويات، والصراعات الكبرى تدق أبوابها، وفائض القوة الذي تملكه أطراف النزاع غير قابل للصرف في السياسة، وسيجد طريقه إلى ميادين الإشتباك، فتصير الحرب فرضية وربما خياراً، وربما قدراً.

– يقول البعض ما أشبه اليوم بعشية حرب العام 1973.

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American Aggression, AngloZionist Empire, Deal of the Century, Golan Heights, Nasser Kandil, Palestine, Trump, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel | Tagged: America's Dirty Wars |