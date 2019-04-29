The electoral fuss is not a sign of strength … Israel is weaker than the cobweb الضجيج الانتخابي ليس قوة… «إسرائيل» أوهن من بيت العنكبوت

Posted on by martyrashrakat

أبريل 29, 2019

Written by Nasser Kandil,

When the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is satisfied with the explanations of the Egyptian mediator about the circumstances which led to Palestinian missiles on Tel Aviv because he fears going to war on the eve of the elections after it was an ideal electoral chance, and when neither the American gifts nor the Russian ones benefit in granting Netanyahu the secure decisive winning swaying between one vote and another against a new-born party formed by retired generals who did not present any new political vision, but they manipulate with the words of the Likud, and when Netanyahu begs the voters to go to the polls two hours before they are closed because the voters are not interested seriously in the elections and the participation is less than before then that is enough to know that the electoral fuss is not a sign of strength,,, and that Israel is weaker than a cobweb.

The strength of Israel exists only in the Arab rhetoric that wants to justify defeat, normalization, and what is demanded by America to serve the weak Israel. What cannot be taken by America and Israel from the Palestinians, the Arabs are demanded to snatch. The talk of the Arab rulers, elites, and Palestinian or Lebanese political leaders about the danger of the “deal of the century”, the danger of the announcement of Jerusalem as a capital of Israel, and the American recognition of the annexation of Golan to Israel reflects their fear of the their rhetoric which fell and their position which is swaying, simply because they built their policies on the hypothesis of a settlement with the occupation entity and they see it dispersing in front of their eyes. They see that the US desperate policy from finding a Palestinian partner who signs for the security of Israel paves the way for the equation of the conflict of existence rather than the conflict of borders on which the Arab official and partisan theories based half a century ago. This means; the recognition of those who adopt from the beginning the theory of the conflict of existence.

What is going on is a unification of the territories occupied since 1967 and the territories occupied since 1948, therefore it is a curse on the occupation and on those who built their discourse on separating the fate of theses occupied territories; because territories of 1967 became Arab, while territories of 1948 became Israeli. So those who cry for the new American recognition do not deny that they were willing to barter an American recognition of the Arab descent of the 1967 territories with Arab recognition of the Israeli decent of the 1948 territories. This is the essence of the Arab peace initiative. But if Israel was able to bear its cost it would do so, and won and embarrassed the resistance forces and their allies.

The most important result of the Israeli elections is the boycotting of more than four-fifths of the Arab voters because the fall of the settlement project has reunited the people of the occupied territories in 1948 with the people of the occupied territories in 1967 and has ended the bets on the lie of the Israeli democracy after the declaration of a Jewish state. Therefore the Palestinians responded by ending the bet on the lie of the western democracy on the remembrance of the fall of Baghdad by the US invasion.

It is no longer important who will form the government of the occupation; since it is a government of vacancy, loss, and Diaspora. Netanyahu who wants to form the government and who is the most prominent candidate for such a task has to prepare himself to face the hour of truth. But how can the government of the cobweb withstand?

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

أبريل 10, 2019

– عندما يكتفي رئيس حكومة الاحتلال بنيامين نتنياهو بتوضيحات الوسيط المصري عن ظروف الطقس التي أدت لانطلاق صواريخ فلسطينية على تل أبيب لأنه يخشى الذهاب إلى الحرب عشية الانتخابات، بعدما كان الذهاب للحرب وصفة انتخابية نموذجية، وعندما لا تنفع الهدايا الأميركية والروسية في منح نتنياهو الفوز الآمن والواثق فيتأرجح على صوت زائد أو ناقص، مع حزب ولد قبل شهور قليلة شكّله جنرالات متقاعدون، لم يقدموا أي رؤية سياسية جديدة، وتلاعبوا بالكلمات بخطاب الليكود ذاته. وعندما يتوسل نتنياهو للناخبين للذهاب إلى صناديق الاقتراع قبل ساعتين من إقفالها، لأن الناخبين لا يكترثون جدياً والمشاركة أقل من اي انتخابات سابقة، فهذا كافٍ للتحقق من أن الضجيج الانتخابي ليس قوة، وأن «إسرائيل» فعلاً أوهن من بيت العنكبوت.

– قوة «إسرائيل» موجودة فقط في خطاب فريق عربي، يريد التهويل بهذه القوة لتبرير الانهزام والتطبيع وتمرير ما يطلبه الأميركي، خدمة لـ«إسرائيل» الضعيفة من كيس العرب، فما تعجز أميركا و«إسرائيل» عن انتزاعه من الفلسطينيين، يُراد أن يتولى العرب انتزاعه، وحديث حكام عرب أو نخب عربية أو قادة سياسيون عرب فلسطينيون ولبنانيون، عن خطر صفقة القرن، وخطر ما بعد إعلان القدس عاصمة لكيان الاحتلال، وما بعد الاعتراف الأميركي بضم «إسرائيل» للجولان السوري المحتل، هو خوفهم هم على خطابهم الذي سقط وموقعهم الذي يهتزّ، لأنهم قاموا وبنوا سياساتهم، وتشكّل خطابهم على فرضية وجود مشروع تسوية مع كيان الاحتلال، وهم يرونه يتبدّد، ويرون السياسة الأميركية اليائسة من إيجاد شريك فلسطيني يوقع على دفتر شروط أمن «إسرائيل»، إخلاء للساحة لمعادلة صراع الوجود بدلاً من صراع الحدود الذي قامت عليه النظريات العربية الرسمية والحزبية لنصف قرن مضى. وهذا يعني التسليم بانتقال الراية إلى الذين قامت معادلاتهم من الأصل على عقيدة صراع الوجود لا صراع الحدود مع كيان الاحتلال.

– لا صفقة قرن ولا توطين، ولا ضياع للجولان والقدس، فكل ما يجري هو توحيد لمصائر الأراضي المحتلة عام 1967 بالأراضي المحتلة عام 1948، وهذه نعمة لا نقمة. وهي نقمة على الاحتلال وعلى الذين بنوا خطابهم على فصل المصائر بين المناطق المحتلة، فكانت المعادلة، أراضي العام 67 عربية وأراضي العام 48 إسرائيلية، والمتباكون على الاعترافات الأميركية الجديدة، لا ينكرون أنهم كانوا مستعدين لمقايضة اعتراف أميركي بعروبة أراضي الـ67 باعتراف عربي بإسرائيلية أراضي الـ48. وهذا هو جوهر المبادرة العربية للسلام، ولو كان ممكناً لـ«إسرائيل» تحمل كلفتها لفعلتها، وكسبت الفوز بأكبر عملية خلط أوراق في المنطقة، وقادت أكبر إحراج لقوى المقاومة وحلفائها.

– أهم نتيجة تقولها الانتخابات الإسرائيلية هي مقاطعة أكثر من أربعة أخماس الناخبين العرب لأن سقوط فكر ومشروع التسوية أعاد الشعور لأبناء المناطق المحتلة العام 1948 بوحدة المصير مع أبناء المناطق المحتلة العام 1967، ودفن الرهانات على كذبة الديمقراطية الإسرائيلية بعد إعلانها دولة يهودية، وللذين يعرفون عمق الرموز التي يكتبها التاريخ بمغزى خاص، يرد الفلسطينيون بإسقاط كذبة الديمقراطية الغربية، في ذكرى سقوط بغداد أمام الغزو الأميركي.

– لم يعُد مهماً مَن يشكل حكومة الاحتلال، فهي حكومة الفراغ والضياع والشتات وقد فرغت الأرانب من أكمام دونالد ترامب، وبات على نتنياهو الراغب بتشكيل الحكومة والمرشح الأبرز للمهمة أن يستعدّ لمواجهة ساعة الحقيقة، كيف ستواجه حكومة بيت العنكبوت أعشاش الدبابير التي تحيطها من كل حدب وصوب؟

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Deal of the Century, Likud, Nasser Kandil, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu |