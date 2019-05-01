DM: Iran’s Regional Strategy Unaffected by US Hostile Measure against IRGC

Tue Apr 30, 2019 3:18

“The US move will not affect the Islamic Republic and IRGC’s strategy in the region at all,” General Hatami said on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, he underlined importance of the Strait of Hormuz for Iran and the world and his country’s role in the establishment of security in the waterway, and said, “We enjoy the power to safeguard our vital interests in the Strait and take necessary decisions in due time.”

Hatami said that Iran’s power in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is not confined to its vessels, noting, “We have other powers too, including missile power among too many others, and we can adopt the necessary decisions promply and implement them.”

In relevant remarks last Sunday, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said that his country did not intend to close the Strait of Hormuz, but warned that Tehran would shut down the strait if it fails to export crude supplies.

“Officials have several times said that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Armed Forces establish security in the Strait of Hormuz and we want its security and want it open,” General Baqeri said, addressing a forum of the Law Enforcement Police officials and commanders in Tehran.

“As oil and goods of other countries are passing through the Strait, our oil and goods should also pass through the Strait and our officials have said that we will certainly confront anyone who wants to foment insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz,” he added.

“If our oil fails to go through the Strait, others’ crude will not either,” General Baqeri warned.

He explained that this did not mean a closure of the Strait, noting, “We do not intend to close the Strait of Hormuz unless enemies intensify their hostility to such extents that we do not find any other way, and we are able to do that and enemies know it.”

General Baqeri said that the US vessels which sail through the Strait of Hormuz should respond to the questions asked by the IRGC forces (as the guardians of the Strait of Hormuz), and added, “They have been responding to the IRGC’s questions up until now and we do not see any sign of change in their current method in the Strait of Hormuz.”

Elsewhere, he pointed to the US embargoes against Iran, saying that enemies had grown disappointed at direct war on the country and were exerting pressures with sanctions.

