Hezbollah: Saudi Royals Have Become Mere Servants of ‘Israel’

 May 1, 2019

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem (archive)

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the Saudi royals have become mere tools funding and implementing the Israeli project in the region, adding that they reject to be accused of committing crimes.

Sheikh Qassem pointed out that Washington is exerting pressures on Hezbollah, Iran and the entire axis of resistance as well as some countries which oppose the US policies, like Venezuela, stressing,”we can confront and overcome them.”

Domestically, Sheikh Qassem emphasized that the state budget being prepared by the Lebanese government must be accompanied with measures taken to fight corruption, adding that the economic crisis will not be ended without such a comprehensive policy.

