Dozens of Saudi-led Mercenaries Ambushed, Killed by Yemeni Forces off Najran

Posted on May 2, 2019

May 1, 2019

Yemeni army and popular committees

Dozens of Saudi-led mercenaries were killed or injured in an airtight ambush in Al-Ajasher desert off Najran city, according to Yemeni sources.

The sources added that over 10 vehicles were destroyed by the Yemeni army and popular committees in the ambush.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

However, the allied forces of the army and the committees have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

 

