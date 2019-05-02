“UAE Has to Know: Taking Part in Trump Game Will Decline Its Oil Exports to Zero”

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Iranian ex-foreign minister Manouhchehr Mottaki warned that UAE on Saturday that the participation in US President’s game against the Islamic Republic will jeopardize the Gulf country’s oil exports.

“Emirati Sheiks should know that taking a role in Trump’s dangerous game against Iran will decline their oil exports to zero,” Mottaki warned in a tweet on Saturday.

“After the Islamic revolution, when the Emirate’s sheikhs, provoked by England, started to distribute propaganda against Iranian islands, Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani said that Emiratis should pass through a sea of blood,” he wrote.

“Today, the Emirati sheikhs should know that taking a role in Trump’s dangerous game against Iran will pull down their oil exports to zero,” he added, according to Mehr news agency.

The United States announced on last Monday that it will not grant sanctions waivers to the 8 buyers of Iran crude again in line with its illegal and cruel sanctions on Iranian nation.

In continuation of the US hostile policies against the Iranian nation, the White House announced that it has decided not to reissue waivers on Iranian oil after they expire in May.

Source: Iranian media

