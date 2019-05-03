Polishing A Fatberg

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 02, 2019

by Denis A. Conroy for The Saker Blog

Father time and mother nature must be looking askance at the motherfucking arrogance that has given us Anglo-Zionism and global capitalism. The mere fact that Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, Hilary Clinton, Benjamin Netanyahu and the AIPAC fifth column have brought a neo-liberal crypto-fascist zeitgeist into the Greco-Roman pantheon attests to the fact that Western culture is being privatised in every conceivable way to serve the needs of an investment-class in pursuit of ever more opportunities to garner wealth from the public domain. In fact, the insidious activity of global capitalism, and the means used to secure its objectives can be observed if we stop a moment to ponder the collaborative institutional strategies that have come into existence to secure…privatise…the public domain.

The Executive Branch of the US Government is comprised of the President, The Cabinet and departments under Cabinet Members. But what is not stated is the fact that all these branches of government are captive to Anglo-Zionist ideology. These forces, some visible, some invisible, work in tandem with shadowy amoral market-oriented protagonists, whose regard for human values is zilch, and interest in achieving social cohesion nil.

Observing how established media and securitization businesses like the IMF, NATO…and now Blackwater etc… and other quasi-military organisations work together, is to discover how insidious the workings of the market are. The activities of the elite suggest they are there to collaborate in consolidating private ownership of all things material. The truth of the matter would appear to be that it is now de rigueur for parasites to recognise how much blood they can suck from the host body without killing it. As corporate pigs gorge themselves on grossly inflated pay packages and helpings of stock options while the average American struggles to make do with their leftovers, there is the growing sense that something big and sticky is fucking up the system.

That the Executive Branch arrogates authority to become the investigator, the prosecutor, the judge, the jury, and finally the executioner in order to retain control of the system, raises the obvious question; will there be anything left for the commoner to call his or her own when the rules and laws that facilitate the concentration of wealth in so few hands, leave anything un-privatised…the air they breathe for instance?

American hegemony, aka the Empire of Fiat Money, has evolved into a morphological nightmare for the rest of the world. It operates in a whore’s paradise; it’s appetites cannot be sated. It possesses over a thousand military bases across the globe, put there for the purpose of securing its right-of-passage. In the process of ‘passaging’ it has destroyed many countries and their economies and continues to act in this vein. That the American public seem untroubled with this arrangement suggests it is comfortable with this form of gross compartmentalisation. Perhaps they consider it work-in-progress…which would suggest that American culture is corrupted by virtue of being exposed to fiat money and the fiat morality of their government?

If a financial system that is literally designed to endlessly create more debt, more money and more inflation, then it means one is living in a “bubble economy”. A “bubble economy” can seem fine so long as the bubble continues expanding and economic activity proceeds on its merry way without things going wrong. But when things start to go ‘bad’ they can really, really go bad very rapidly. This is the perspective that rattles the cages of those who are currently swimming in red ink. The realisation that competitors can emerge with better deals, imposes great pressure on those who imagined that they will indefinitely dictate in matters of trade. Hence the trade war. Hence the demonization of China.

Today, debt levels in the US are exploding on every level of society. Corporate debt has more than doubled since the last financial crisis and US consumers are more than 13 trillion dollars in debt, and state and local governments are piling up dept as if tomorrow will never come. So, if debt is a magic-carpet conveyance that transports America into the future, the can-do people…most of whom are without the security of the off-shore tax haven… should realise it is time to wake up and listen to the alarm bells that are ringing and set about nailing their colours to an alternative mast.

But alas! The American public seem happy with their tally-ho status quo…the perpetual war economy has a drip-down benefit that satisfies enough Joe’s and Jane’s…in a somewhat moronic way…to a ‘why fix it if it’s not broken arrangement that enables the economy to expand. Besides, gainsaying American Foreign Policy would cost them money, so why complain?

For example, to deny the fact that NATO had a right to destroy Libya because it was in the process of jettisoning the fiat dollar would be equivalent to denying a fundamental tenet of American economics. The fact that Iran attempts to do the same and is crippled by the sanctions imposed on them by Washington (Tel Aviv) via The Pentagon and Wall Street, shows how tawdry public opinion has become as a result of media capitulation to the diktats of the upper echelon. American Foreign Policy suggests that all could remain quiet in the Western sphere if resistance to programs that enable big fish to eat smaller fish stay in place…and whistleblowers shut-the-fuck-up.

As Madeleine Albright observed, “There is no point in having a superb military if you can’t use it. And in the long term, we really don’t have $700 billion a year to spare for things that serve no purpose.”

Purpose; too bad about the wars, Korea 1950-53, Vietnam 1955-75, Cuba 1959 to present, Palestine 1967 to present, Afghanistan 1980, Somalia 1993, Nicaragua 1981-90, Yugoslavia 1999-2000, Iraq 2003, Haiti 2004, Libya 2011, Syria 2012, Ukraine 2014, and too bad that America’s empirical ambition were tested on so many million permutations of Father Time and Mother Nature’s innocent progeny who just happened to be in the wrong place and the wrong time to incur the engineering wrath of America’s outrageous arrogance.

It’s hard to imagine what Dwight D. Eisenhower might say if he were alive today and witness the devastation and dysfunctionality that occurred as a result of the Anglo-Zionist wars that produced so many millions of refugees worldwide. The outright cruelty that the Anglo-Zionist ‘experiment’ wrought on the Middle East and much else of the vulnerable world is beyond belief.

“Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies in the final sense a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed.”

Dwight D Eisenhower

Meanwhile, we tend to focus on the guys assigned to the task of steering the motorcycle of state through turbulent times…aka permanent wars… while failing to take proper notice of the less than visible passenger riding pillion…the bankers!

Trump, Pompeo, Bolton…Don, Mike and John…fleshy white men adorned in suits, collars, ties and looking ever more like nasty versions of the three stooges…Moe, Larry and Curly, are only some of the up-front-stooges of the Anglo-Zionist ilk. They, the neo-senescent parvenus loyal to the cause of an uncompromising unilateralism spewing fake USA democracy and fake Israeli democracy into a paradigmatic cul-de- sac are devoid of concern for the wellbeing of those they exploit. The bankers riding pillion are greatly keen to perpetuate a puerile form of greatness in an out-of-view sort of way.

Together they hope to consolidate a capitalistic pedigree that will have capital penetration in all regions of the world. To achieve this end, they had to blindside the public in matters of security…hence the war on terrorism. “We are not shoving it to them; it is they who are shoving it to us”, became the mantra.

As capitalism needs to continually grow and concentrate wealth in the hands of the investment class, the war option inevitably took pride of place in the portfolio. So, as capitalism is about coveting resources, not sharing them, the government manufactured a brand of democracy…a sort of gruel…it could spoon-feed to the masses that became known as The Patriot Act.

But capitalist unilateralism doesn’t live up to the claims made about it as being the best of all systems. It’s a propagandist sleigh of hand that suppresses truth pertaining to diversity within language itself. The languages that underpin the constitution (or identity) of Germany, Japan, India, USA, China, Russia, Ireland etc. are…inevitably…uniquely splayed by experiences (and emotionality) resonating within each group that is bound by a common history. In the context of the USA however, identity is defined in ways that suggest that patriotism is the nexus that contextualises the state and its subjects. It is the Bible as manual (old and new) and the second amendment that shape emotions in America. Hollywood, the NRA, FBI and the CIA exist to help catalyse the public imagination.

In the American context, applying this reality to trade or communication favours interdiction over diplomacy as consensual responses invariable respond to hierarchal biases of the local kind…they all envy us…when dealing with competitors. With all of this in mind, one is compelled to reject the fatuous notion of American hegemony as some sort of blessing for others. Americans may believe that they are a medium that brings modern dynamics to the world at large, but that assumption seems too simplistic. For modernity as such is merely a chimera, talent and technique inventing new forms that may, or may not, attain purchase in the drama of historic necessities that exists in cahoots with cerebral and emotional intelligence operating in various ways that produce very diverse human stories in a forever changing world.

That America has produced and used atomic weapons, built the tallest buildings, put its middle class in Ford motor cars, opened Pandora’s porn box, become the world’s sheriff while adopting the notion that their culture deserves ‘a priori’ status because of their peculiar variety of ‘exceptionalism’, merely makes it a one-sided coin. Humanity does not exist in the eye of the beholder, it is force…within and without…that is continuously undergoing reincarnations. At this point we can understand why the idea of socialism has the edge on the idea of capitalism. Capitalism is for the few…a perception held by many…even ‘the drover and his dog’ can attest to this.

However, the other side of the coin shows that America’s inverted culture is incapable of imagining that other societies are capable of ascensions too. It never dawns on them that there are other cultures with imagination to match…or exceed…theirs, possess religious texts that evoke deep emotions, dictionaries and poetic tracts that contain blissful words that banish ignorance, and insightful perspectives that comfort the spirit while developing a greater understanding of the world beyond their own borders.

Instead, we discover that Anglo-Zionism is merely skin-deep, or only as deep as the quasi Judeo-Christian texts of the old and new testaments that coat the walls of Cabinet War Rooms where empires retreat to, to perpetrate the inglorious business of controlling the lives of all those who come within reach of the arterial tentacles of alpha architects ‘doing-it’ for alpha colonists…think Palestine! It is from within these rooms and mindsets that ideological dialysis determines who is sufficiently submissive…or not…and how to dispense with those who resist the will of the new overlords…think Palestine!!

But stranger than strange is the fact that Old Testament diatribes concentrate on taboos relating to miscegenation (unilateral bloodstock), whereas New Testament diatribes function to spiritually assimilate the ‘others’ into a multilateral family arrangement baptised (steeped) in insurances that promote infallibility as the lodestone of choice in otherworldliness. Clearly, these two dynamics appear to represent a union of strange bed-fellowship.

Yet, strangest of all; the tension that arises from this dichotomous alliance that exists at the centre of this US-Zionist (caste system) seems to become less empowering as time goes by. Upon examination, this union which encourages identity chauvinism, appears to lack a fertile intellectual base due to the exclusiveness of its empirical desires. And the desires of this duo translate into programs that would enable this empire to acquire levels of power that could checkmate the desires of all those who value free expression and a free press.

To date, the record shows that the new order is devoid of any testimonial imagination and therefore highly unlikely to stem the flow of information that reveals how barren the West has become under the aegis of the US empire. Sadly, Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange who blew the whistle on the presence of the “fatberg” in the system…evidence of war crimes…have been imprisoned while the people who initiated those odious crimes walk free.

Sadly, the “fatberg” continues to grow, and what is left of our conscionable selves, now swimming in a sewer of propaganda, continues to abate beneath the weight of the effluent that suffocates us. And don’t hold your breath…or maybe do…because we in the West who cling to the money-tree have become inured to the smell of the “fatberg” welling up beneath our noses.

Denis A. Conroy

Freelance Writer

Australia

