Weekly report on israel’s terrorism on Palestinians (25 April – 01 May 2019)

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(25 April – 01 May 2019)

Israeli forces continued to use excessive force against the peaceful protestors in the Gaza Strip.

115 civilians, including 40 children, 3 women, 4 paramedics and a journalist, were wounded. The injury of 2 of them was reported serious.

A Palestinian civilian was wounded in the West Bank.

Israeli forces conducted 75 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 4 other incursions into Jerusalem.

37 Palestinian civilians, including 4children, were arrested in the West Bank.

9 of them, including 3 children, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem.

Shooting incidents continued against Palestinian farmers and shepherds in the border areas of the Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli authorities continued to create a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

5 houses and 18 other facilities were demolished in addition to forcing a civilian to self-demolish his house and another to self-demolish his balcony.

Israeli authorities continued their settlement activities in the West Bank.

A house was demolished, and 4 dunums were leveled in al-Dirat village, south of Hebron in addition to uprooting dozens of olive trees in Beit Jala.

3 civilians sustained wounds and bruises after being attacked by settles, west of Ramallah.

8 Shooting incidents were reported against the fishing boats in the Gaza Strip Sea.

The allowed area for fishing decreased to 6 nautical miles. A fisherman was wounded, 2 others were arrested, and a fishing a boat was confiscated.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 13th consecutive year.

Israeli forces established 92 permanent checkpoints and 136 temporary checkpoints in the West Bank.

Two Palestinian civilians were arrested at military checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (25 April – 01 May 2019).

Shooting:

In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces continued to use lethal force against the participants in the peaceful protests organized within the Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege along the Gaza Strip borders, which witnessed the peaceful protests for the 56th week along the eastern and northern border area of the Gaza Strip. They also continued to use force against Palestinians protesting against the incursions into the West Bank. In the Gaza Strip, During the Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege protests, Israeli forces wounded 115 civilians, including 40 children, 3 women, 1 journalist and 4 paramedics. The injury of 2 of those wounded was reported serious. Moreover, a fisherman was wounded by the Israeli forces in the Gaza Sea. In the West Bank, Israeli forces wounded a Palestinian civilian in a shooting incident.

Injuries in the Gaza Strip from 25 April – 01 May 2019 According to the Governorate

Governorate Injuries Total Children Women Journalists Paramedics Critical Injuries Northern Gaza Strip 31 12 0 0 1 0 Gaza City 13 1 1 0 1 0 Central Gaza Strip 38 16 1 0 1 0 Khan Yunis 12 4 0 0 1 0 Rafah 21 7 1 1 0 2 Total 115 40 3 1 4 2

As part of targeting the Palestinian fishermen in the sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against the Palestinian fishermen, indicating the on-going Israeli policy to target their livelihoods. On 30 April 2019, the Israeli authorities informed the Palestinian side of reducing the allowed area for fishing to 6 miles after weeks of allowing the fishermen to fish in the Gaza Sea up to 15 nautical miles. As a result, the Israeli naval forces opened fire and chased the fishermen sailing within more than 6 nautical miles off the Gaza Shore, overwhelming many fishing nets. During the reporting period, PCHR documented 8 shooting incidents against the Palestinian fishermen off al-Waha resort shore in the northern Gaza Strip. As a result, a fisherman was wounded, 2 were arrested and their fishing boat was confiscated.

As part of targeting the border areas, on 25 April 2019, Israeli soldiers opened fire at the farmers in eastern Shokah village, east of Rafah City. The shooting recurred at the farmers in the same area on the same day.

On 30 April 2019, Israeli forces fired live ammunition and teargas canisters at the shepherds in northern Bouret Abu Samrah area in the northern Gaza Strip. However, no casualties were reported.

In the West Bank, the Israeli forces wounded 2 Palestinian civilians in separate shooting incidents while a child was wounded after being shot by settlers.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 75 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 4 other incursions into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 28 Palestinians, including a child, in the West Bank, while 9 other civilians, including 3 children, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs.

Israeli authorities continued to create a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem .

As part of the Israeli house demolitions and notices, On 29 April 2019, the Israeli municipality bulldozers demolished a number of residential and agricultural facilities in the villages of Sour Baher and al-Mukaber Mount in addition to the Thawri neighborhood, south of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of building without a license. According to PCHR’s investigations, 3 residential houses and 15 other civil facilities were demolished in al-Mukaber Mount village and a shed in Sour Baher village. Moreover, a Palestinian was forced to self-demolish his house balcony in the latter village while another was forced to self-demolish his house in Qaddoum Valley neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem pursuant to the Israeli Municipality’s decision under the pretext of building without a license.

On 30 April 2019, the Israeli municipality bulldozers demolished 2 houses and 2 barracks in Yasoul Valley neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, under the pretext of building without a license. It should be mentioned that those facilities belonged to Anas and Qosai Burqan and used to shelter 11 family members, including 7 children.

Israeli Forces continued their settlement activities, and the settlers continued their attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property

As part of house demolitions and notices, on 29 April 2019, the Israeli forces leveled an agricultural land belonging to Walid Zarinah in Beit Jala and uprooted dozens of olive trees. Zarinah said that his land was uprooted with 200 fruitful olive trees as the Israeli bulldozers uprooted dozens of them.

On 01 May 2019, the Israeli forces demolished a house belonging to the family of Jabrin al-‘Adrah in al-Dirat village, east of Yata, south of Hebron. The 1-story house was built of bricks on an area of 130 square meters and sheltered a family of 7 members, including 5 children.

As part of Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property, on 28 April 2019, a group of settlers attacked 3 Palestinian civilians, who were in their agricultural lands in al-Risan Mount area in the western side of Ras Karkar village, west of Ramallah. The settlers managed to catch the 3 civilians and beat them up. As a result, they sustained bruises in the chest and lower limbs.

On 01 May 2019, a group of Israeli settlers from “‘Itsaf” settlement established on the lands of Barwa village, east of Ramallah, cut and destroyed 120 olive trees in the eastern area lands of the village. Those trees belonged to Ibrahim Hasan Kan’an, ‘Abdullah Barakat, and Yousif Kan’an.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Thursday, 25 April 2019:

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Kefah Ahmed Abu ‘Ayash (22) and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Birzeit village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Anas Mahmoud Sa’ed (19) and then arrested him.

At approximately 08:50, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah, opened fire at Palestinian farmers. As a result, the farmers were forced to leave the area fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 14:50, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al- Shawkah village, east of Rafah, opened fire and fired tear gas canisters at Palestinian farmers near the March of Return encampment. As a result, the farmers were forced to leave the area, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (11) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Deir al-‘Asal, Karza villages and Halhoul in Hebron; Safa, ‘Ein ‘Arik and Betunia villages in Ramallah; Qifin, Ertah and Far’oun villages in Tulkarm; Hares village, north of Salfit; and ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyah.

Friday, 26 April 2019:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Abdul Qader Haroub (33). They then withdrew from the area and no arrests were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (9) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Bani Na’im and al-Samou’a villages in Hebron; Nablus and Tal village, southwest of the city; Sebastia village, northwest of the city; Qabatiyah village, southeast of Jenin; Hares village, north of Salfit; ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyah; and Seniriya village southeast of the city.

Saturday, 27 April 2019:

At approximately 06:45, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, adjacent to al-Waha Resort, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 2 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (8) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Dura, al-Majd, Beit Ummer and al-Fawar refugee camp in Hebron; Baqa western village, north of Tulkarm; al-Zawiyah village, west of Salfit; ‘Azzoun and Kufor Qaddoum villages, east, northeast of Qalqiliyah.

Sunday, 28 April 2019

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely Mohammed Taha ‘Adarbah (23), Rani Ahmed Hadeeb (18) and ‘Obaid Akram Jawabrah (22).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Zohair Khairi Eskafi (40). They withdrew and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 02:15, Israeli forces moved into Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Osamah Nathir Hamed (26) and Abdul Hafith Wasel ‘Azzam (25) and then arrested them.

At approximately 09:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, adjacent to al-Wahah Resort, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Yatta, Tarqumiyah and al-Thaheriyah villages in Hebron; Kufor Sour and al-Ras villages, south of Tulkarm.

Monday, 29 April 2019

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Atil village, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Zaher Abdul Rahman As’ad Daqqah (43) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Balatah refugee camp, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Majdi Jamal ‘Awad Hasan Salem Hashash (20) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Batir village, west of ‘Askar al-Jadeed refugee camp, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yusuf Amjad al-Ashqar (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Balatah refugee camp, east of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested 4 civilians, including 2 brothers, namely Yusuf ‘Ali Yusuf al-Safadi (23), Abdullah Jehad Theeb Shehadah (21); Mohammed (23) and Saif Eden Mustafa Ahmed al-Safadi (23).

At approximately 03:15, Israeli forces moved into Kufor Dan village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ayman Rajeh ‘Abed and then arrested his sons Ehsan (20) and Osamah (22).

At approximately 07:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Zawiyah village, west of Salfit. They raided ad searched a house belonging to Yusuf Sofian Abu Laila (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 08:15, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, adjacent to al-Waha Resort, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (10) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Tarqoumia village, Dura in Hebron; Sabastia village, northwest of Nablus; Jenin Refugee Camp, west of Jenin.Zawata and Agnesina villages, northwest of Nablus; Hebron, Surif, al-Thaheriyah and Hadab villages in Hebron; Qalqiliyah, Ezbet al-Ashqar, Kufor Thuluth and ‘Azzoun villages in Qalqiliyah.

Tuesday, 30 April 2019

At approximately 04:40, Israeli forces moved into Kufor Ne’mah village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 3 civilians, including a child, namely Ahmed Nazih Abu ‘Ali (14), Ramzi Medhat ‘Abdoh (22), and Yusuf Hasan Abu ‘Adi (19).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Zeyad Hamed (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 05:00, Israeli forces informed the Palestinian competent authorities of their decision to reduce the fishing area to 6 nautical miles after weeks of allowing fishermen to freely fish in the Gaza Strip sea at a distance of 15 nautical miles. Therefore, the Israeli forces chased the fishermen, who sailed at a distance of more than 6 nautical miles off the Gaza Strip shore, and opened fire at them. As a result, a number of fishing nets sank into the sea after the fishermen left them fearing for their lives.

At approximately 07:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, adjacent to al-Waha Resort, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 2 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting recurred at approximately 19:55 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 14:45, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, opened fire and fired flare bombs at Palestinian Shepherds, north of Buret Abu Samrah, north of Beit Lahia. As a result, the shepherds were forced to leave the area fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 11:00, Israeli forces moved into Kufor Thuluth village, in Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Ali Kamel Ahmed Shawahnah (69) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Emrish and Beit ‘Awa village in Hebron; Howarah and Beta villages, south of Nablus.

Wednesday, 01 May 2019

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’a village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Ibrahim al-‘Amour (22) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Bani Na’em village, east of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they handed summonses to 4 civilians to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem. The civilians were identified as Bilal Mohammed Tarirah, Sabri al-Khodour, Mohammed Sa’ed Barakat and Mohammed ‘Ali Manasrah.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mojahed Waddah al-Qutob (28) and ‘Asem Gunaim (27) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Yatta, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Khalid Yusuf ‘Ali Jabrin (19), who is arrested. They withdrew later and no arrests were reported. It should be noted that the Israeli forces demolished the family house on 16 December 2018, claiming that Khalid carried out a stab attack.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Marah Rabah village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed ‘Ali Qasem al-Shaikh (22) and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 07:15, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, adjacent to al-Waha Resort, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. The gunboats surrounded a fishing boat belonging to Saleh Mohammed Ibrahim Abu Ryalah (48), from al-Shati’ refugee camp, west of Gaza City. The board was manned by Saleh’s son Hazem (28) and Khalid Rajab Abu Ryalah (24). The Israeli soldiers ordered the fishermen to take off their clothes, jump into water and swim towards the gunboats. The fishermen were arrested and their boat was confiscated. As a result, of shooting, fisherman Mohammed Bashir Sha’ban Abu Ryalah (24), who was sailing in another boat, was hit with a rubber bullet to the back. He received medical treatment at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City and doctors classified his injury as minor.

At approximately 19:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, adjacent to al-Waha Resort, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 2 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting recurred in the area at approximately 23:50. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Samou’, Nuba, Kharas, Deir Samet and Tarousah villages in Hebron; Beit Liqya village, south of Ramallah; al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city.

Use of Force against Demonstrations in Protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Israeli forces continued its excessive use of lethal force against peaceful demonstration organized by Palestinian civilians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and it was named as “The Great March of Return and Breaking Siege.” The demonstration was in protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration to move the U.S. Embassy to it. According to PCHR fieldworkers’ observations, the border area witnessed large participation by Palestinian civilians as the Israeli forces continued to use upon highest military and political echelons excessive force against the peaceful demonstrators, though the demonstration were fully peaceful. The demonstration was as follows during the reporting period:

Gaza Strip:

During the 55th week of the March of Return and Breaking Siege activities, Israeli forces wounded 92, including 22 children, four women, five journalists, and five paramedics. Two of them sustained serious wounds. The incidents were as follows:

Northern Gaza Strip: The Israeli shooting at Palestinian demonstrators resulted in the injury of 31 Palestinian civilians, including 12 children and a paramedic. Twenty five of them were hit with live bullets and shrapnel, 2 with rubber bullets and 4 were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded paramedic was identified as Mohammed Nabil Ibrahim al-Bes (28), who is a volunteer paramedic at “Volunteer Nurse Team” from Beit Lahia, was hit with a tear gas canister to the right foot.

Gaza City: the Israeli shooting at Palestinian demonstrators resulted in the injury of 13 Palestinian civilians, including a child, a paramedic an a woman. Seven of them were hit with live bullets and shrapnel, 3 were hit with rubber bullets and 3 were directly hit with tear gas canister. The wounded paramedic was identified as Husain Mohsen, who works at the Military Medical Services, was hit with a live bullet to the left hand.

Central Gaza Strip: The Israeli shooting at Palestinian demonstrators, which continued from 15:00 until 19:00, resulted in the injury of 38 Palestinian civilians, including 16 children, a woman and a paramedic. Eighteen of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel and 20 of them were directly hit with live bullets. The wounded paramedic was identified as Ahmed Husain Mohammed Kafinah (32), who works at the Civil Defense, was directly hit with a tear gas canister to the neck.

Khan Younis: The Israeli shooting at the demonstrators, which continued until 19:00, resulted in the injury of 12 demonstrators, including 4 children, and a paramedic. The wounded paramedic was identified as Mohammed Sobhi Abu Ta’aimah (24), who works at Medical Top Team. It should be noted that on 19 April 2019, Mohammed was hit with a tear gas canister to the foot.

Rafah: The Israeli shooting at the demonstrators, which continued from 16:30 until 18:30, resulted in the injury of 21 civilians, including 7 children, a woman and a journalist. Nine of them were hit with live bullets and shrapnel, 12 were directly hit with tear gas canisters and 2 were seriously injured. The wounded journalist was identified as Ramadan Ibrahim Khalil al-Sharif (30), who works at Shehab News Agency, was hit with a tear gas canister to the right leg.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(24-29 April 2019)

Category 24 April 25 April 26 April 27 April 28 April 29 April Patients 74 34 – – 87 86 Companions 62 30 – – 77 74 Personal needs 2 2 – – 24 20 Families of prisoners – – – – – 26 Arabs fromIsrael 23 3 – – 30 13 Diplomats – – – – – 5 Meetings in Erez – – – – – – International workers 30 20 – – 9 14 TravelersAbroad – – – – – 1 Business people+ BMC – 1 – – 875 397 Economic and agriculture interviews – – – – – – Security interviews – – – – 3 8 Death cases – – – – – – Companions’ Deaths – – – – – – Return to the West Bank – – – – – – Christians’ Holidays 45 23 – – 35 34 Conferences and Training courses – – – – 2 – Permits’ renewal – – – – – – VIPs – – – – – – AmbulancesPatient 3 – – – 3 3 Ambulancescompanion 3 – – – 2 3

Following table illustrates temporary and permanent checkpoints and arrests at these checkpoints in the West Bank from 25 April to 01 May 2019:

Governorate Permanent temporary Temporary checkpoints Closed Roads Arrested persons Jerusalem 13 9 – – Nablus 10 27 2 1 Jenin 5 8 – 1 Ramallah 11 17 4 – Tulkarm 7 7 1 – Tubas 2 3 1 – Salfit 3 9 1 – Qalqiliyia 5 12 4 – Hebron 20 30 15 – Bethlehem 11 11 2 – Jericho 5 3 – – Al-Karama Crossing – – – – Total 92 136 30 2

Arrests at Military Checkpoints:

At approximately 21:30 on Friday, 26 April 2019, Israeli forces stationed at Za’tara checkpoint, south of Nablus, arrested Hamid Ghazi al-Sirawan (33), from the Old City of Nablus.

At approximately 22:30 on Friday, Israeli forces stationed at a military checkpoint established at the entrance to al-Jamala village near the Power Plant of Jenin, arrested Mohamed Ahmed Fayiz Frihat (25), from al-Yamoun village, west of the city.

Efforts to Create A Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 03:00 on Thursday, 25 April 2019, Israeli forces moved into Beit Iksah village, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Shihab Husam Gharib (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 11:00 on Thursday, Israeli forces arrested Ameer Moneer Zaghir (35|) while getting out of al-Asbat Gate, one of al-Aqsa Mosque gates, in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 19:00 on Saturday, 27 April 2019, Israeli forces moved into Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mo’taz ‘Abdullah Zaytoun (14) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00 on Sunday, 28 April 2019, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested 4 civilians, including 2 children. The arrested civilians were identified as Ayoub ‘Ali Abu al-Humus (19), Yunis Ayman ‘Olayan (23), Moneer Mo’amer ‘Olayan (17), and Mahmoud Naser Mostafa (17).

At approximately 14:00 on Wednesday, 01 May 2019, Israeli forces moved into Sho’fat refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Ziyad Yousef Motawer (34) and Adham Motawer (28) and then arrested both of them.

Notices and House Demolitions:

On Monday, 29 April 2019, the Israeli Municipality bulldozers demolished many residential and agricultural facilities in Surbaher village, al-Mukaber Mount area, and al-Thawri neighborhood, south of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. According to PCHR’s investigation, the demolished facilities were as follows:

In al-Mukaber Mount area:

1- A residential house built of tin plates and belongs to Ahmed Khalaf Ja’abees.

2- A 150-sqaure-meter residential house comprised of 3 rooms; a 140-sqaure-meter barrack; and a 40-sqaure-meter store belong to ‘Emad Abu Sharifa.

3-Two sheds used for breeding livestock and belongs to Jamal Shoqairat.

4- A 40-sqaure-meter shed used as a store; and a 50-sqaure-meter container belong to Mohamed ‘Adel Shoqirat.

5- Two sheds used for breeding livestock and belongs to Fawzi Masouda.

6- Twi sheds used for agriculture and belongs to Ya’qoub Abu Isninah.

7- Five caravans belonging to ‘Awni Othman.

8-An agricultural shed belonging to Isma’il ‘Obaidiyia.

9- Wall built with bricks belonging to Salah Shoqirat and Khalil Shoqirat.

In Surbaher village, south of occupied Jerusalem, Mahmoud ‘Abed Rabbo self-demolished his balcony in order to implement the Israeli Municipality decision. The demolition was under the pretext of non-licensing. Moreover, the Israeli Municipality bulldozers demolished a shed used for breeding livestock and belongs to Abu Kaf Family.

On Monday evening, Mohamed Sa’ied Ahmed al-Salimah self-demolished his house located in Wadi Qaddoum neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, under the pretext of non-licensing. Mohamed said that on Saturday, 27 April 2019, he demolished parts of his house, which was still under-construction, but the Israeli Municipality staff raided his house along with the Israeli police, demanding him to demolish all the house or the municipality staff will demolish it and fine him. Mohamed said that his lawyer managed to delay the demolition until Thursday morning, 02 May 2019, on one condition that he will pay NIS 10.000. Thus, he was forced to immediately demolish the house by using a bulldozer. Mohamed pointed out that he demolished his house on last Saturday with manual demolishing tools. He added that on Saturday evening he demolished his house by using a bulldozer, which caused damage in nearby building. It should be noted that Mohamed’s house located in the 3rd floor of the abovementioned building and built on an area of 130 square meters.

At approximately 09:00 on Tuesday, 30 April 2019, the Israeli Municipality bulldozers demolished 2 houses and 2 barracks in Wadi Yasoul neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, under the pretext of non-licensing. The neighborhood’s residents said that the municipality bulldozers accompanied with dozens of soldiers and special focus moved into Wadi Yasoul neighborhood. The Israeli soldiers surrounded the neighborhood, topped the houses and buildings roofs, and then forcibly raided two houses belonging to the siblings Anas and Qusai Burqan to demolish their houses under the pretext of non-licensing. The residents said that the Israeli forces threw a sound bomb inside a house to disperse the residents and forcibly get them out. The soldiers then severely beat Anas with gun butts, pushed and beat his mother and threatened him to beat his pregnant sister. During which, the soldiers indiscriminately sprayed pepper-spray inside and outside the house. The residents pointed out that the Israeli forces also attacked other residents, who were outside the house, fired rubber bullet at them, and pushed and beat them to deny their access to the demolition area. As a result, a 71-year-old elderly sustained wounds to his hand which received 30 stitch. Moreover, Mohamed Abu ‘Eidah sustained wounds to his head after being hit with a sound bomb shrapnel and his head received 10 stitch. Hamza Maragha also sustained wounds to his ear, which received 12 stitch, after being hit with gun butts. The house owner, Anas Burqan, sustained wounds and bruises and then detained until the next day under the pretext of assaulting an Israeli police officer. Moreover, Mahdi and Suhaib Burqan sustained various bruises. Burqan family said that the Israeli forces left 11 family members, including 7 children, homeless after demolishing his house. The family clarified that Anas’s house was built 29 years ago and Qusai’s house was built 27 years ago. Both of the houses were built of tin plates and bricks. The family added that the demolition decision issued against 2 houses only, but the Israeli bulldozers demolished 2 barracks used for breeding livestock, a store, and walls surrounding the land. Moreover, the bulldozers levelled olive, lemon and palm trees. In mid-April, the Israeli Supreme Court dismissed the appeal applied by the house owner against demolishing their houses and allowed to demolish 4 houses. It should be noted that the Israeli Municipality and Courts refused all construction works in Wadi Yasoul neighborhoods under the pretext of being green areas. Around 84 houses were threatened to be demolished.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks:

On Monday, 29 April 2019, the Israeli authorities’ vehicles demolished an agricultural land belonging to Waleed Zarinah in Beit Jala. They also uprooted dozens of olive trees. Waleed said that his land planted with around 200 fruitful olive trees, which the Israeli forces uprooted dozens of them. He added that the Israeli forces declared the area as a “closed military zone” and prevented Palestinian civilians from approaching the area. The Israeli forces also arrested his brother Ayman while he was in the plot of land.

At approximately 11:00 on Wednesday, 01 May 2019, Israeli forces accompanied with military vehicles, a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration and a bulldozer moved into al-Dirat village, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. The Israeli forces surrounded a house belonging to Jabreen Mahmoud al-‘Adrah (40) while the Israeli Civil Administration officers vacated the house contents. The 130-sqaure-mketer house was comprised of one floor and built with bricks. It sheltered 7 members, including 5 children. The family members were prevented from approaching the house after vacating it and then the Israeli bulldozers started to demolish it under the pretext of non-licensing.

Israeli settlers’ attacks:

On Thursday, 25 April 2019, a group of Israeli settlers, under the Israeli forces’ protection, moved into Wadi al-Qut site, south of Beit Ummer, north of Hebron. The Israeli settlers performed their rituals and Talmudic prayers and no more events were reported.

At approximately 17:30 on Sunday, 28 April 2019, a group of Israeli settlers, some of them were armed, attacked 3 Palestinian civilians while they were in their agricultural lands in al-Risan Mount area in the western area of Ras Karkar village, west of Ramallah. The settlers caught the 3 Palestinians identified as Wesam Ibrahim Matar (49), Zahid Jobran Mohamed Ishtaih (42), and Omar Suliman al-Deek (53). The settlers then beat them, causing bruises to their chest and lower limbs. Meanwhile, the village residents gathered and forced the settlers to leave. The wounded were then taken to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment.

At approximately 05:00 on Wednesday, 01 May 2019, a large number of Israeli settlers, from “Assaf” settlement established on Burqa village lands, east of Ramallah, cut and damaged around 120 olive trees. Ibrahim Hasan Kan’an (55), one of the affected persons, said that at approximately 05:00, around 30 Israeli settlers cut the olive trees and their branches after damaging barbed wires and stone chains surrounding them. The settlers then leave the area and headed to the abovementioned settlement. The settlers cut around 120 olive trees planted 5 years ago and belong to Ibrahim Kan’an, ‘Abdullah Barakat and Yousef Kan’an.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC this year to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

…………………………………………………………

Public Document

For further information please visit our website www.pchrgaza.org or contact PCHR’s office in Gaza City, Gaza Strip by email pchr@pchrgaza.org or telephone +972 08 282 4776 – 282 5893

