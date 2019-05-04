No Ukronazis amongst the Ukronazis? Look again!

Posted on May 4, 2019 by martyrashrakat

 

No Ukronazis amongst the Ukronazis? Look again!

May 03, 2019

Translated and subtitled  by Ollie Richardson and Angelina Ollie Richardson and Angelina Siard, cross posted with The Stalker Zone:

Military officers of the press service of the DPR people’s militia managed to film a Nazi flag flying over the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donetsk.
DPR militia correspondent Dmitry Astrakhan said that the Kiev junta transferred the “Azov” regiment to the position of the 24th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Maryinka.

Of course, Kiev and its western masters will say that it is “fake news” or that the DPR militia planted it there themselves. But this is okay, because on the Internet (including here on Stalker Zone!) there is a whole plethora of evidence that testifies to the Ukrainian Army’s love for Uncle Adolf and his loyal servants like Stepan Bandera.

 

Advertisements

Filed under: Eastern Ukraine, Nazi Germany, Nazism, neo-nazis, Ukraine |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: