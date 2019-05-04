Posted on by martyrashrakat

May 03, 2019

Translated and subtitled by Ollie Richardson and Angelina Ollie Richardson and Angelina Siard, cross posted with The Stalker Zone:

Military officers of the press service of the DPR people’s militia managed to film a Nazi flag flying over the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donetsk.

DPR militia correspondent Dmitry Astrakhan said that the Kiev junta transferred the “Azov” regiment to the position of the 24th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Maryinka.

Of course, Kiev and its western masters will say that it is “fake news” or that the DPR militia planted it there themselves. But this is okay, because on the Internet (including here on Stalker Zone!) there is a whole plethora of evidence that testifies to the Ukrainian Army’s love for Uncle Adolf and his loyal servants like Stepan Bandera.

