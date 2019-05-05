Funeral Held in Gaza as Israeli Occupation Continues to Strike Besieged Enclave

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have held funerals for those killed by Israeli airstrikes, as the Israeli occupation continues to pound the besieged enclave.

On Saturday, mourning inhabitants of Gaza held funeral ceremonies for two Palestinians who lost their lives in Israeli airstrikes conducted on Friday, when two Palestinian protesters were also killed near a fence, separating Gaza from the occupied territories, Press TV reported.

Earlier in the day, Israeli jets launched a fresh round of airstrikes on the blockaded sliver, killing at least three other Palestinians, including a 14-month-old toddler, whose seriously wounded pregnant mother also lost her life hours later, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza have responded to the Israeli onslaught by firing dozens of homemade rockets, estimated at 200, at southern Israeli settlements.

A few hours later, Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes on Gaza for a third time.

According to Wafa, at least seven people have been killed by Israeli forces, in both air raids and border shooting, and nearly 70 others sustained injuries, including three minors.

