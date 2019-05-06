SYRIAN ARMY STARTS OFFENSIVE ACTIONS IN NORTHWESTERN HAMA. AT LEAST 2 VILLAGES REPORTEDLY LIBERATED

Posted on May 6, 2019 by martyrashrakat

South Front

06.05.2019

In the morning of May 6, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies started offensive actions against militants deployed in the northwestern part of Hama province.

According to appearing reports, government forces have already liberated the villages of al-Bana and al-Janabira. Pro-militant sources report that the SAA is attacking Tell Ottman amid heavy bombardment of “opposition” positions in the nearby areas.

On May 3, it was revealed that the SAA had deployed at least 2 TOS-1A thermobaric rocket launchers around the militant-held governorate of Idlib.

On May 4, the Russian military released a statement saying that militant groups led by Hayat Tahir al-Sham are working to create a strike force in southern Idlib. According to the statement, there was a real threat that militants may use this strike force to attack government positions in the nearby area.

The May 6 operation may be a response to this threat.

https://youtu.be/Pky-7RYQ1Vo

