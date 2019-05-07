‘Israel’ Surrendered to Palestinian Resistance .. 700 Missiles, Dozens Dead or Injured, Mass Destruction: Zionist Media

Posted on by martyrashrakat

May 6, 2019

The Zionist politicians, analysts as well as media outlets reflected clearly the enemy’s disappointment of the outcome of the recent military confrontation with the Palestinian resistance, as Maariv newspaper considered that PM B3enjamin Netanyahu is unable to solve the problem of Gaza and lacks bravery to do that.

The Israeli media outlets highlighted the public dissatisfaction with mass destruction inflicted upon the settlements by the Palestinian missiles, knowing that Member of the Knesset Meir Cohen stressed that “Israel’ surrendered and Netanyahu backed off.

The various Zionist politicians also stressed that the 700 missiles fired from Gaza as well as the dozens of settlers who were killed or wounded obliged ‘Israel’ to surrender to the Palestinian “blackmailing”.

The Palestinian resistance and the Zionist enemy reached Monday a truce after three days of Israeli aggression in the besieged Gaza strip.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Palestinian sources reported reaching a truce between Palestinian resistance and Israeli occupation after three days of Israeli aggression in the besieged Gaza strip.

The sources listed terms of the Egypt-brokered deal as follow:

IOF has to refrain from shooting at Palestinian protesters during Great March of Return rallies at the border with Gaza

‘Israel’ to implement previous understandings which comprise lifting all forms of siege on Gaza

Hostilities to be ceased at 04:45 a.m. on Monday (01:45 GMT)

The deal to be committed to by both sides

‘Israel’ vows not to violate the truce as in previous deals

International organizations to be allowed to offer aid to Palestinians who were harmed by the aggression which started on Friday (May 3, 2019)

‘Israel’ vows not to carry out assassination attempts against military and civilian Palestinian figures

Fishing zone of the coastal enclave to be extended to 12 miles

IOF to refrain from targeting Palestinian farmers east of Gaza

The sources also reported that Palestinian resistance factions informed the Israeli occupation it should not “cross the red lines” and attack Palestinians in Al-Quds and West Bank.

Source: Al-Manar

