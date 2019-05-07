Residents Of Gaza Speak About Israeli Terror That Falls From The Skies — Rebel Voice

The latest round of attacks by Israel upon the civilian population of Gaza serve to highlight the cruel reality that makes up the Zionist state. Two pregnant women dead. One 4 month old baby. One 18 month old toddler. One 12 year-old boy. Hundreds of homes destroyed. This is Israel. Impartial observers will wonder how […]
