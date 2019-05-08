Iran Sets Two-month Deadline for Remaining JCPOA Parties

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] stated on Wednesday that the country is no longer fulfilling some of its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, and setting a two-month deadline for the remaining parties to fulfill their undertakings.

From Wednesday on, Iran stops some of its measures taken under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], the statement said.

“At the current stage, we are not committed to complying with restrictions on keeping enriched uranium reserves and heavy water supplies,” the SNSC stated.

The statement also set a 60-day deadline for the remaining parties to the deal to fulfill their obligations, especially in the areas of banking and oil.

The statement came a few days after the US administration renewed five of seven sanctions waivers that allow Russia and the European nations to conduct civilian nuclear cooperation with Iran but revoked the other two as part of its pressure campaign against Tehran.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo extended the waivers, which were due to expire Saturday, for 90 days, shorter than the 180 days that had been granted in the past.

The waivers permit work at several Iranian nuclear sites to continue without US penalties. Under the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, Russia and several European nations help maintain the facilities.

Washington also stopped issuing waivers to buy Iranian crude oil on Thursday.

Before the US moves, Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, warned against their consequences.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the JCPOA.

Following the US withdrawal, Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the accord.

The European Union vowed to counter Trump’s renewed sanctions on Iran, including by means of a new law to shield European companies from punitive measures, but it has so far failed to do anything beyond making statements.

