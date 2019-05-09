COMBAT FOOTAGE: HOUTHI FIGHTERS CAPTURE NEW POSITIONS IN SOUTHERN JIZAN

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

The Houthis launched a new limited military operation against the Saudi-led coalition and its proxies in the Kingdom’s southern province of Jizan on May 7.

In the first day of the operation, Houthi fighters captured several positions of the coalition east of the al-Dud mount in the southern part of Jizan. A video released by the Yemeni group’s media wing on May 8 shows coalition troops fleeing their positions.

According to the media wing, Houthi fighters captured loads of weapons and ammunition, including heavy machine guns, during the operation near the al-Dud mount.

The Houthis launched several successful military operations in the southern part of Jizan, especially in the outskirt of the al-Dud mount, in the last two months. The Saudi-led coalition suffered from heavy losses in the area.

So far, the Saudi-led coalition has failed to put an end to these cross-border attacks, likely due to the rough terrain along the border line and inability of its infatry to oppose the Houthis in an open battle.

ongoing;

Saudi warplanes struck Wadi Al Abu Jabbara 4 times;

Saudi warplanes struck Harad town;

Ceasefire violations were reported in Al Hudaydah;

Clashes continue in the Alab crossing and Rabua area.



