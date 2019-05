The new Warsaw pact… but now against Iran حلف وارسو الجديد… لكن ضدّ إيران

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The US Secretary of State wants to restore the image of a strong alliance “Warsaw Pact” which was the capital of Poland during the days of the Soviet Union by announcing an alliance that focused on Iran from the same capital, accompanied with a meeting in the middle of the next month during his tour in the region with the determination of the administration of the US President Donald Trump to prevent turning Yemen and Syria into another Lebanon according to Saudi Arabia and Israel. He tries to hide the mission which he talked about by saying that the efforts of all in the Middle East must be united against Iran, without mentioning the magical word which will be uttered at Warsaw Conference “the Saudi-Israeli alliance”.

Many countries will be invited as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE, Morocco, and some Latin American countries, but with the comparison with the Conference of Friends of Syria groups sponsored by Washington in 2012 to overthrow the Syrian country and which included all the European countries and most of the Arab countries, and Islamic countries as Indonesia, Turkey and Pakistan, where Israel was absent to ensure its success, Warsaw Pact will not be important because it will express the size of decline of the US influence not only in the region but also in the world. It is enough to notice the absence of the European allies of America and its partners in the NATO at their forefront Turkey. Therefore, the attendance will be restricted on marginal countries that cannot wage confrontations against Iran. Therefore, the conference will have one function; to crowd Washington’s Arab allies with Israel for confronting Iran and the forces of resistance.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Jayad Zarif commented on the conference by publishing a photo that shows the participants in the Summit of Peacemakers-Sharm al-Sheikh 1996 for peace process in the Middle East and the fight against terrorism. It included former presidents as Bill Clinton, Boris Yeltsin, Hosni Mubarak, and Shimon Peres; it was dedicated to confront Iran and the forces of the resistance. Zarif wrote under that photo “”Reminder to host/participants of anti-Iran conference: those who attended last U.S. anti-Iran show are either dead, disgraced, or marginalized. And Iran is stronger than ever.”

Pompeo may not pay attention that it is the first time the Arab anti-resistance rulers met the leaders of the occupation entity in the same conference, and he did not pay attention that the meeting 1996 was a presidential summit that will not be available in Warsaw Conference which will be held at the level of foreign ministers. Because the weakness and the regression of America, the Arab rulers, and Israel are enough to interpret the expectations of its abject failure, especially because what is revealed by the call to the conference is contrary to every speech; the inability to progress in any path that ends the Palestinian cause which the Americans betted on the deal of century to end it through a Palestinian partnership provided by the Arabs who are loyal to America. So this led to a radical change in the balances of the region. Therefore, the conference is recognition of despair of the success of the new formulas which remained targets without realistic roadmap.

Warsaw Conference will end and will not reap better results than Sharm Al-Sheikh summit 1996 or the Friends of Syria 2012 conference, since its attendances are the least and the situation of America and the participants is even weaker than before.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

يناير 14, 2019

