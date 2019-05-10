A ” normal nation” to Mike Pompeo is one that regularly, invades, occupies and attacks other nations

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks in Finland: “What we’ve been trying to do is to get Iran to behave like a normal nation.” pic.twitter.com/ew8LRZ8Sat
Iran hasn’t attacked a country in over 200 years. The US however has invaded/destabilized: Vietnam Nicaragua El Salvador Guatemala Honduras Grenada Panama Iraq Yugoslavia Afghanistan Libya Syria Ukraine Yemen & others Who’s really the one in need of a behavior correction here? https://twitter.com/thehill/status/1125547038261727233 …
This meeting immediately prefaced the US suddenly talking up the possibility of military action against Iran, with several officials vowing “swift, decisive action” against them.
Though intelligence officials have insisted that others are “exaggerating” the intelligence, administration officials keep claiming Iran might’ve been about to attack the US, or US interests in some form.
So while Pompeo is warning Iran against attacking, administration hawks are salivating, as a potential Iranian attack is the ticket to war they’ve long dreamed of, and even a situation where Iran doesn’t intend to attack gives the US the pretext to keep escalating, and potentially launch a preemptive attack.
Filed under: American Lies, Iran, Trump, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, US Lies, USA, Wars for Israel |
Leave a Reply