Army conducts operations against al-Nusra terrorists in northern area

Friday, 10 May 2019 14:56

Idleb/Hama – Syrian Arab Army’s units on Friday inflicted heavy losses upon terrorists in retaliation to their violations of the de-escalation zone agreement.

SANA said that army units carried out intensive operations against Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists’ movements from Khan Sheikhoun in Idleb countryside towards the liberated areas in Hama northern countryside, and Kafar Sajnah and al-Sheikh Moustafa in Idleb southern countryside, killing or injuring scores of them, and destroying their dens and fortified points.

The army units also conducted operations against the terrorists’ gatherings in Abdeen, Hirsh al-Qassabin, killing or injuring many of the terrorists and destroying their gatherings.

SANA said that the army units responded to terrorists’ attacks and launched intensive strikes on directions of their movement in Kafar Zita, al-Latamina, Hasraya, al-Zakat, al-Sayyad and al-ASrba’en in Hama countryside.

The army units, SANA added, destroyed vehicles for Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists between Abdeen and Kafar Naboudah towns.

The army units also thwarted terrorists’ attack on the military points in the areas of al-Hamamiyat and Kafar Naboudah in the northern countryside of Hama.

A number of the terrorists were either killed or injured during the army’s strikes, while the others fled towards the north deep in the southern countryside of Idleb.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured the historical town of Qal’at Al-Madiq on Thursday after a short battle with the jihadist and Turkish-backed rebels in northwestern Hama. Following the capture of Qal’at Al-Madiq, the Syrian Army seized four more towns from the jihadist rebels, forcing the latter to fall back north towards the Al-Ghaab Plain. Below is a video of the Syrian Army inside of Qal’at Al-Madiq after they seized the town from the militant forces:

