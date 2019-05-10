Posted on by michaellee2009

Israel Damaged over 800 Gaza Homes in Three Days

By PNN

Deputy Housing Minister in Gaza Naji Sarhan said that 130 residential apartments were completely destroyed, while 700 others were partially destroyed in the three day Israeli strikes on Gaza.

In a statement, Sarhan said that the emergency staff of the ministry started their evaluation of the targeted buildings since the start of the Israeli offensive.

Sarhan condemned the Israeli aggression against the civilians, calling for the international community to urgently interfere to stop the Israeli targeting of the civic buildings, which are protected by the international laws and conventions, and called called for the donors to help the affected families pay for repairing or rebuilding their homes.

25 civilians were killed in the Israeli attack, including a pregnant woman and a two year old baby. At least 154 were also wounded in the attack

