Weekly report on israel’s terrorism on Palestinians (02 May – 08 May 2019)

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (02– 08 May 2019)

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(02 – 08 May 2019)

Israeli forces violate the Gaza Strip again.

Twenty-three Palestinian civilians; 14 of them were civilians, including 3 children and 3 women; one of them was pregnant, were killed.

111 Palestinian civilians, including 27 children and 12 women, were injured.

Airstrikes targeted 22 residential houses and buildings, a mosque, 3 workshops, cars, motorbikes and resorts.

Israeli forces continue to use extra-judicial execution policy and target media and cultural institutions and relief centers.

Israeli forces continued to use excessive force against the peaceful protestors in the Gaza Strip.

99 Palestinian civilians, including 42 children, 5 women, a journalist, and 3 paramedics, were wounded. Two of them sustained serious wounds.

Eight Palestinian civilians, including a child and a journalist, were wounded in the West bank.

Israeli forces conducted 62 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 2 other incursions into Jerusalem.

48 Palestinian civilians, including 5 children and 2 journalists, were arrested in the West Bank.

Nine of them, including a child, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem.

Shooting incidents were reported against border areas of the Gaza Strip.

A Palestinian civilian, who was collecting metal scrap in northern Gaza Strip, was wounded and another one, who was sneaking into Israel, was arrested.

Israeli authorities continued their settlement activities in the West Bank.

A livestock barn was demolished and confiscated in Kherbat Um al-Khair, south of Hebron.

Israeli settlers damaged dozens of cars and attacked 4 Palestinian brothers.

Shooting continued against fishing boats offshore adjacent to the Gaza Strip shore.

The sea was completely closed and fishermen were banned from fishing freely.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 13 th consecutive year.

Israeli forces established 92 permanent checkpoints and 95 temporary checkpoints in the West Bank.

Eight Palestinian civilians were arrested at military checkpoint in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (02 – 08 May 2019).

Shooting:

Israeli forces escalated their attacks against the Gaza Strip and continued to carry out intense airstrikes and shelling at border control points and sites belonging to Palestinian armed groups. The Israeli forces also targeted residential buildings in central Gaza neighborhoods in a serious escalation. These attacks resulted in the killing of many civilians. In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces continued to use lethal force against the participants in the peaceful protests organized along the Gaza Strip borders, which witnessed the peaceful protests for the 57 th week along the eastern and northern border area of the Gaza Strip. They also continued to use force as well during the incursions into the West Bank. In the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces killed 23 Palestinian; 14 of them were civilians, including 3 children and 3 women; one of them was pregnant. Some of those from the same family were killed inside their houses. Moreover, 111 Palestinian civilians, including 27 children and 12 women, were wounded. Furthermore, Israeli forces killed 2 members of Palestinian armed groups and wounded 99 civilians, including 42 children, 5 women, a journalist, and 3 paramedics. Two of them sustained serious wounds while participating in the Return March. In addition, a civilian was wounded while collecting metal scarp and another one was wounded while sneaking into Israel in northern Gaza Strip. In the West Bank, Israeli forces wounded 8 Palestinian civilians, including a child and a journalist, in different shooting incidents.

week along the eastern and northern border area of the Gaza Strip. They also continued to use force as well during the incursions into the West Bank. In the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces killed 23 Palestinian; 14 of them were civilians, including 3 children and 3 women; one of them was pregnant. Some of those from the same family were killed inside their houses. Moreover, 111 Palestinian civilians, including 27 children and 12 women, were wounded. Furthermore, Israeli forces killed 2 members of Palestinian armed groups and wounded 99 civilians, including 42 children, 5 women, a journalist, and 3 paramedics. Two of them sustained serious wounds while participating in the Return March. In addition, a civilian was wounded while collecting metal scarp and another one was wounded while sneaking into Israel in northern Gaza Strip. In the West Bank, Israeli forces wounded 8 Palestinian civilians, including a child and a journalist, in different shooting incidents. In the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces intensified their aggression against the Gaza Strip at a high rate for 2 consecutive days during which the Israeli forces carried out intensive bombardment through their warplanes and artillery shells in land and sea, targeting more multi-story buildings and houses in a clear violation against Palestinian civilians. As a result, hundreds of families became homeless and 2 million Palestinians suffered fear and terror. Moreover, the Israeli forces continued using the extrajudicial executions policy, which has been going on in the last years. According to PCHR’s fieldworkers” documentation, Israeli forces killed 23 Palestinian; 14 of them were civilians, including 3 children and 3 women; one of them was pregnant. Some of those from the same family were killed inside their houses. The Israeli bombardment, which continued for 2 days in raw, resulted in the injury of 111 Palestinian civilians, including 27 children and 12 women. The airstrikes targeted 22 residential houses and buildings, a mosque; 3 workshops. The Israeli warplanes further targeted dozens of empty lands, cars, motorbikes, resorts, public and private property, training sites, border control points belonging to Palestinian armed groups, in addition to artillery shelling targeting various areas of the eastern Gaza Strip.

In excessive use of lethal force against peaceful demonstrators along the Gaza Strip borders, Israeli forces killed 2 Palestinian civilians; one of them was with disability, and wounded 99 others, including 42 children, 5 women, a journalist, and 3 paramedics. Two of them sustained serious wounds.

Injuries in the Gaza Strip from 02 to 08 May 2019 According to the Governorate

Governorate Injuries Total Children Women Journalists Paramedics Critical Injuries Northern Gaza Strip 30 20 2 0 2 0 Gaza City 29 7 1 0 1 0 Central Gaza Strip 21 8 2 1 0 1 Khan Yunis 13 5 0 0 0 0 Rafah 6 2 0 0 0 1 Total 99 42 5 1 3 2

As part of targeting the Palestinian fishermen in the sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against the Palestinian fishermen, indicating the on-going Israeli policy to target their livelihoods. During the reporting period, Israeli forces completely closed the sea.

As part of targeting the border areas, on 03 May 2019, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence with Israel, northeast of Jabalia, arrested Harb ‘Asaliyah (25) from Jabalia, while attempting to sneak into Israel. Harb was hit with a live bullet to the lower limbs.

On 07 May 2019, Israeli forces opened fire at Palestinian civilians, who were collecting metal scrap from al-Rabesh area, east of Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip. As a result, one of them was hit with a live bullet to the left thigh.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces wounded 8 Palestinian civilians, including a child and a journalist, in different shooting incidents.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 62 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 2 other incursions into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 39 Palestinians, including 4 children and 2 journalists, from the West Bank, while 9 other civilians, including a child, were arrested from Jerusalem and its suburbs.

Israeli Forces continued their settlement activities, and the settlers continued their attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property

As part of the Israeli house demolitions and notices, on 02 May 2019, Israeli forces moved into Kherbit Um al-Khair, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. Tehy demolished a barn used for breeding around 200 sheep and built with sheds and barbed wires. The barn, which was later confiscated, belongs to Suliman Yamen ‘Eid al-Hathaleen (80). The confiscation came without a prior warning. It should be noted that the Israeli soldiers detained Suliam and attacked him while confiscating the barn.

As part of settlers’ attacks on Palestinian civilians’ property, on 03 May 2019, a group of Israeli settlers, from “Ytizhar” settlement attacked the western neighborhood of Hawarah village, south of Nablus. The Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian civilians’ vehicles parked in front of their owners’ houses and on streets. They also wrote racist slogans against Arabs and Muslims on the houses walls, vehicles and tombstones; and punctured the tires of 8 vehicles before leaving the area.

Around the same day, a group of Israeli settlers, from “Ma’ale Shamron“ settlement attacked with sticks and stones the two siblings Islam (28) and ‘Abed al-Ghaffar ‘Abdullah Redwan (24), from ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia, while weeding Wadi al-Sha’ir land, east of the village.

Around the same day, dozens of Israeli settlers carried out riots in “Yatizhar” settlement square on Nablus-Ramallah Street, the southern entrance to Nablus. The settlers threw stones at Palestinian civilians’ vehicles while passing through the square, damaging 2 windows at least.

On 05 May 2019, the guard of “Ariel” industrial settlement attacked the two siblings Mujahed and Tamer Yehia Hussain Shamlawi, from Hares village, northwest of Salfit. The settlement guard pepper-sprayed at Mujahed while the Israeli police arrested Tamer (20).

Israeli Offensive on the Gaza Strip:

Israeli forces escalated their attacks against the Gaza Strip and continued to carry out intense airstrikes and shelling at border control points and sites belonging to Palestinian armed groups. The Israeli forces also targeted residential buildings in central Gaza neighborhoods. These attacks resulted in the killing of 23 Palestinians; 14 of them were civilians, including 3 children one of them was a baby girl, and 3 women; one of them was pregnant. Some of those from the same family were killed inside their houses. Moreover, 111 Palestinian civilians, including 27 children and 12 women, were wounded. According to PCHR’s fieldworkers’ documentation, the Israeli airstrikes began at approximately 09:45 on Saturday, 04 May 2019, in an airstrike on Al-Qarman Street in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, under the pretext of responding to a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip and fell on an open area in the Israeli ”Shaar HaNegev” compound adjacent to the Gaza Strip, according to the Israeli forces’ Statement. Following are the most prominent crimes committed during the Israeli offensive, which caused casualties and property damage:

Saturday, 04 May 2019:

At approximately 09:45, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a group of Palestinian armed groups, who were on al-Qarman Street, east of Beit Hanoun, causing the injury of two f them.

At approximately 10:40, Israeli forces fired 2 artillery shell at agricultural land, east of ‘Abasan al-Jadeedah village, east of Khan Younis. One of the shells targeted a house belonging to Abu Ta’aimah family, causing minor wounds for 2 civilians, including a woman.

At approximately 11:15. An Israeli drone fired a missile at a group of Palestinian armed groups belonging to al-Aqsa Protectors Brigades while they were on a combat mission in ‘Ata Zayed area, southeast of al-Banat Street, east of Beit Hanoun. As a result, one of them namely ‘Emad Mohammed Rajab Nassir (22) was killed after being hit with shrapnel throughout his body. Moreover, another one of them sustained serious wounds.

At approximately 14:10, Israeli warplanes lunched 2 missiles at an empty land, north of al-Moghir village, in the vicinity of al-Isra’a University. As a result, the university building sustained partial damage.

Around the same time, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a group of Palestinian armed groups on al-Banat Street, southeast of Beit Hanoun, causing the injury of two of them.

At approximately 16:15, an Israeli warplane launched 2 missiles, with 10 minutes between each of them, at a house belonging to Bilal Khalil Mohammed Zo’rob on Abu Baker al-Sediq Street, adjacent to al-Aqsa Petrol Station, southwest of Rafah. The 270-square-meter house is comprised of one floor built of concrete and contains 4 apartments and is inhabited with 4 families. After 5 minutes, and Israeli warplane launched 2 missiles at the same house. As a result, the house was completely damaged and the neighboring houses sustained partial damage.

Around the same time, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a house belonging to Sobhi Khalil Barham Zo’rob. The 160-square-meter house, which is close to the house of Bilal Zo’rob, is comprised of one floor and contains 4 apartments and inhabited with 2 families, including 9 individuals. As a result, the house was partial damage.

At approximately 19:20, an Israeli artillery fired artillery shells at an empty land in the vicinity of the landfill, southeast of Gaza City. As a result, a civilian sustained moderate wounds.

At approximately 20:00, an Israeli drone targeted a six-story-building, west of Gaza City, belonging to Iyad Yasser Eqtefan (45). A short time later, an Israeli warplane launched 2 missiles at the same building, causing its total damage. The building had the office of “Anadolu News Agency”. Moreover, 4 ambulances were damaged and their glass was smashed in addition to the administrative offices and their contents in the transportation station belonging to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

At approximately 21:05, Israeli warplanes targeted al-Khuzundar residential building which was comprised of 5 stories, in Al-Rimal neighborhood in central Gaza City, and completely destroyed it. It should be noted that the abovementioned building included the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO)’s Abdullah Hourani Center for Studies and Documentation as well as the Turkish charity Yardimeli Dernegi.

At approximately 21:40, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a motorbike, east of Jabalia, causing the injury of the driver.

At approximately 19:50, the Israeli warplanes launched a missile at the fifth floor in Building no. (12) at Sheikh Zayed Buildings, north of the Gaza Strip. As a result, 6 civilians were killed namely: Ahmed Ramadan Rajab al-Ghazali (30), his wife Eman Abdullah Mousa al-Ghazali (29), their child Maria (5 months), Abdul Rahman Talal Abu al-Jedyan (12), his parents Tala ‘Atiyah Abu al-Jedyan (48) and Raghdah Mohammed Abu al-Jedyan (46), whose dead bodies were recovered todays morning from under the rubble. Moreover, 9 civilians living in the same building sustained minor and moderate injuries.

At approximately 23:15, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a Barack belonging to Abu al-Khair family in the vicinity of al-Qarem intersection in Jabalia.

At approximately 22:10 on Saturday evening, 04 May 2019, Israeli drone fired a missile at a group of civilians, who were in the vicinity of the American School former site, west of Beit Lahia, killing Khalid Mohammed Selmi Abu Qaliq (24), from the city, after he was hit with shrapnel throughout his body. Moreover, another civilian was seriously injured.

At approximately 23:50, Israeli drones fired 2 missiles at a house belonging to Mustafa Ahmed Abdul Hamid al-Astal in the center of Kahn Younis. Ten minutes later, the Israeli warplanes launched a missile at the abovementioned house causing its full damage. The 120-square-meter house was comprised of one floor and built by concrete and inhabited with a family that consists of 2 individuals. It should be noted that Ahmed wasa former prisoner in the Israeli prisons and was recently released.

Sunday, 05 May 20:

At approximately 00:00 Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at al-Lewa’a site belonging to al-Qassam Brigades (the Armed Military Wing of Hamas Movement) and Sheikh Zayed Building. As a result, a number of housing units in the city sustained partial damage and a school was partially damaged.

At approximately 01:14, an Israeli drone fired 2 missiles at a house belonging to Tayseer Amin Mohammed al-Mobasher (45) in Khan Younis refugee camp. Few minutes later, the Israeli drone fired a missile at the abovementioned house, causing a huge damage to it. The 150-square-meter house was comprised of ground floor and built of concrete. The house was inhabited with one family, including 8 individuals.

At approximately 01:25, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at a group of Palestinian armed groups, who were at an agricultural land, northwest of al-Buraij refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip. As a result, 2 civilians were killed namely Fawzi Abdul Halim Fawzi Bawadi (24), from al-Buraij refugee camp, and Mahmoud Sobhi Khamis ‘Essa (25), from al-Buraij refugee camp. Moreover, another civilian sustained moderate wounds.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles at a building belonging to Saleem Mohammed Sa’ed al-Ghusain (60) in al-Remal neighborhood in the center of the Gaza City. As a result, the building was destroyed. The building had offices such as : Hala Palestine for Training, EDUCITY Center, office of Dr. Iskandar Nashwan for Accounting, office of Dr. Kamal al-Sharafi for Board of Trustees – Al – Aqsa University, in addition to another commercial companies and offices.

At approximately 02:35, an Israeli warplane launched a missile at al-Mustafa Mosque in al-Shati’ neighborhood, west of Gaza City. As a result, the mosque sustained minor damage and a civilian sustained moderate wounds.

At approximately 02:45, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at the Fishermen’s port offshore, west of Kahn Younis, causing their total damage.

At approximately 03:40, Israeli warplanes launched 4 missiles at a 70-square-meter workshop belonging to Monther Zakaria Abdul Qader al-Fasih and another similar workshop belonging to ‘Oudah family. The workshops were located on Kashkou “Siam” Street, east of al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City. As a result, both workshops were damaged and a stone workshop belonging to Kashkou family and a car garage belonging to Abdul Karim Abdullah Dalloul. Moreover, Shurouq Heji (24), who was pregnant, was wounded and lost her baby as she sustained wounds to the head after a wall fell above her.

At approximately 03:45 on Sunday, 05 May 2019, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a boat belonging to the Marine Police at the fishermen’s port, west of Rafah, causing its total damage.

At approximately 05:00 Israeli warpalnes launched 2 missiles at a resort near al-Hedayah Mosque, east of al-Na’aimah Street, east of Beit Hanoun. As a result, the resort sustained severe damage.

At approximately 05:30, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at a site belonging to Palestinian armed groups in the vicinity of Ebn al-Nafis School in al-Zannah, Bani Suheila, east of Kahn Younis. As a result, the school sustained damage.

At approximately 06:20, Israeli warplanes launched 6 missiles at lathes on Salah Eden Street in al-Zaytoun neighborhood, which is densely populated area, east of Gaza City. As a result, a 2-story house, which is adjacent to the abovementioned lathe from the southern side, was totally damaged. The first floor is owned by Yasser ‘Amer Deeb Abdul Halim and the second floor was owned by Hanan Rashed ‘Ali Abdul Halim( a widow), Yasser brother’s wife. It should be noted that the 225-square-meter house was inhabited with 2 families of 18 individuals, including 4 children. the bombardment caused severe material damage in a 500-square-meter lathe belonging to Ahmed Namer al-Sawaf (60).

At approximately 06:50, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at an empty land in the vicinity of Ebn al-Nafis School in al-Zannah, Bani Suheila, east of Kahn Younis. As a result, the school sustained damage.

At approximately 07:35, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a motorbike driven by a civilian near Etisalat building intersection, west of Jabalia. As a result, the civilian sustained severe wounds.

At approximately 10:30, Israeli forces fired 2 artillery shells at an empty land, southeast of Khan Younis. As a result, 3 civilians were wounded and a house belonging to ‘Awad family sustained damage.

At approximately 11:30, Israeli drone fired a missile at a house belonging to Husam Mohammed Abdul Hadi ‘Aqel (48) on Street (20) in al-Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. few minutes later, the Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at the house. As a result, the house was totally damaged. Moreover, 3 nearby houses sustained partial damage and the windows of al-Faraj Mosque were damaged. It should be noted that the 150-square-,meter house consisted of a concrete floor and had a basement where a workshop existed. The house is inhabited with 11 persons, including 5 children.

At approximately 12:00, Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles at a house belonging to ‘Abed Abdul Malek ‘Abed Abu Shahla (40) in Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis. As a result, the house sustained damage. It should be noted that the 150-square-meter house was comprised of 3 floors and inhabited with 3 families, including 18 individuals, 14 of which were children.

At approximately 12:40, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at al-Bahria site, adjacent to al-Zawidah Resort, off al-Zawaidah shore. As a result, the resort sustained damage.

At approximately 12:50, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at an empty land near al-Berkah Mosque in al-Ghaboun neighborhood, north of Beit Lahia. As a result, a child sustained serious wounds.

At approximately 13:10, an Israeli warplane launched a missile at a group of Palestinian civilians, who were in the east of al-Sheja’eya neighborhood, east of Gaza City. As a result, Bilal Mohammed Abdul Banna (29) and Abdullah Nofal Mohammed Abu al-‘Ata (21), members of the Islamic Jihad Movement, were killed.

At approximately 13:55, Israeli warplanes launched several missiles at a 6-story-building belonging to Rawhi Mushtaha in al-Sheja’eya neighborhood, east of Gaza City. As a result, the building was totally damaged.

At approximately 14:30, Israeli warplanes launched 5 missiles at a house belonging to Monther Ragheb Mushtaha, a leader at Hamas Movement. The 2-storey house is located in al-Sheja’eya neighborhood, east of Gaza City. As a result, the house was totally damaged. Moreover, a nearby house, which is comprised 6 floors belonging to al-Jamal family sustained severe damage. The area sustained severe damage because it is overcrowded with buildings and shops.

At approximately 14:45, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a car driven by Hamed Ahmed Abdul Khudari (34), from al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City. The targeting was in the vicinity of al-Sedrah area in the abovementioned neighborhood. As a result, al-Khudari , who works in Currency Exchange, was killed.

At approximately 15:18, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at a house belonging to Husam Ramadan Yusuf Lubbad (43) in al-Qararah, north of Kahn Younis. As a result, the house sustained damage. It should be noted that the 155-square-meter house was comprised of a ground floor that was built of concrete. The house was inhabited with a family comprised of 8 individuals, including 3 children. As a result, Husam sustained shrapnel wounds to the head and his wife Nisreen Sha’ban Taha Lubbad sustained wounds to the head and burns to the limbs.

At approximately 15:30, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at a house belonging to Mohammed Abed Saleem ‘Abdeen (63) in al-Qararah, north of Khan Younis. As a result, the house sustained partial damage. The 320-squre-meter house is comprised of 4 apartments and inhabited with 4 families, including 18 individuals; 7 of which were children.

At approximately 16:40, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at a group of Palestinian armed groups, who were in an agricultural land, northwest of al-Buraij refugee cmap in the central Gaza Strip. As a result, Mohammed Abdul Nabi Abu ‘Armanah (30) and Mahmoud Samir Abu ‘Armanah (26), from al-Buraik, were killed .

At approximately 17:00, Israeli drones fired a missile at So’ad ‘Ayath Mohammed al-Shami (54) in al-Rannah neighborhood in Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis. Few minutes later, the Israeli warplanes launched several missiles at the house. as a result, the house was totally damaged. It should be noted that the 140-square-meter house was comprised of a ground floor roofed with concrete. The house was inhabited with one family comprised of 4 individuals.

At approximately 17:05, Israeli warplanes launched 7 missiles at al-Qamar Building on al-Sena’ah Street near Roqayah Preparatory School for Girls in Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City. As a result, the 7-story building, which was built on an area of 800 square meters was totally damaged. The building had 21 apartments and inhabited with 16 families comprised of around 100 persons, including 60 children. Moreover, the building adjacent from the southern side belonging to Wajdi Nfeth Mahmoud al-Wahaidi was destroyed. In addition, the area sustained severe damage.

At approximately 17:45, the Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at the ground floor and first floor in Zu’rob’s Building near al-Shuhada’a Square (al-Nejmah), in the center of Rafah. As a result, 3 civilians were killed namely: ‘Ali Ahmed Abdul Jawad (51), who was in al-Awa’el Educational Center, Mousa Husein Lafi Mo’amer (35) and Hani Hamdan Abu Sha’ar (37), who were at al-Fakher Cofe. Moreover, 4 civilians, including a child were sustained various wounds.

At approximately 18:00, Abdullah Abdul Rahim Mustafa al-Madhoun (21), Fadi Ragheb Yusuf Badran (33) and Amani ‘Etfat Sha’ban al-Madhoun (36) arrived dead at the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia. Moreover, 9 civilians, including 6 children, were wounded. Doctors classified 2 civilians’ injuries as serious. Medical sources at al-Shifa Hospital announced later the death of Abdul Rahim, the owner of the house, succumbing to his wounds. According to PCHR’s information, al-Madhoun’s house, which was built of tin plates, was totally damaged at approximately 17:35, due to unknown explosion. The Islamic Jihad Movement mourned the death of Abdullah al-Madhoun and said that Abdullah is one of her members and he was killed after Israeli forces targeted his house. meanwhile, no Israeli tale was issued about this incident.

At approximately 19:30, Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles at a house belonging to Abdullah Tawfiq Abu Na’aim (35) at the entrance to the Power plant, north of al-Nuseirat. As a result, the house was totally destroyed.

At approximately 19:50, the Israeli warplanes launched a missile at the fifth floor in Building no. (12) at Sheikh Zayed Buildings, north of the Gaza Strip. As a result, 6 civilians were killed namely: Ahmed Ramadan Rajab al-Ghazali (30), his wife Eman Abdullah Mousa al-Ghazali (29), their child Rama (5 months), Abdul Rahman Talal Abu al-Jedyan (12), his parents Tala ‘Atiyah Abu al-Jedyan (48) and Raghdah Mohammed Abu al-Jedyan (46), whose dead bodies were recovered todays morning from under the rubble. Moreover, 9 civilians living in the same building sustained minor and moderate injuries.

At approximately 20:20, Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles at a lathe workshop belonging to Hasan Ahmed Husein Hasanain (64) behind Abu Jebah Petrol Station on Hasanain Street in al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City. As a result, the 1300-square-meter workshop was totally destroyed along with machines and equipment that cost about 2 million dollars.

At approximately 22:40, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at a site belonging to Palestinian armed groups in Qezan al-Najjar, south of Khan Younis. As a result, the University College of Science and Technology and the nearby schools sustained material damage.

At approximately 09:50, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at a group of |Palestinian armed groups, east of al-Masdar village. As a result, Iyad Abdullah al-Sharehi (35), from al-Maghazi, was killed.

Monday 06 May 2019:

At approximately 02:10, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at Tabaria Resort belonging to the Islamic society, in the center of Sheikh Zayed, Beit Lahia. As a result, the resort was totally damaged.

At approximately 02:20, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a house belonging to Salamah Hashem Faraj Abu ‘Aishah (72) in al-Hasainah area, west of al-Nuseirat. Few minutes later, the Israeli warplanes launched another missile at the house. As a result, the house was totally damaged. Moreover, the bombardment caused severe damage to a resort that is close to the house. Three houses further sustained partial damage. It should be noted that the 350-square-meter house was comprised of 3 concrete layers and inhabited with 3 families of 22 individuals, including 10 children and 3 women.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Thursday, 02 May 2019:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested Ahmed Nasri Rashid Sabarnah (25), Hammad Ahmed Abu Mariyah (26) and Karam Ziyad Shehdah Abu Sarah (26).

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into many neighborhoods of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses belonging to Mohamed Mahmoud Shabanah (33), Shaher ‘Ali al-Qawasmah (40) and Nayif Ayoub al-Rajbi (44). No arrests among the houses’ residents were reported.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyia. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Abed al-Rahman Jamal Howtari (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Foreek village, east of Nablus. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested Arqam ‘Atif Mohamed Hanani (23), Loai ‘Emad ‘Abed al-Qader Haj Mohamed (20), and Ziyad ‘Abed al-Raheem Hanani (31).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Safa village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahdi Saied Karajah (23) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Ramallah and then stationed in al-Irsal neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohamed Majed ‘Edwan (26) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:15, Israeli forces moved into al-Masaken al-Sha’biyia neighborhood, north of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Suhaib Shadi Bashkar (17) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Kharoubah neighborhood, north of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Rabie’ ‘Allam al-Nourasi (16) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ibrahim Mostafa Qaniry (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Mirka village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Ali Nafi’ Mousa (24) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (11) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Oreef village, south of Nablus; al-Silah al-Harithiyia village, west of Jenin; al-Samou’a, al-Shayyoukh, al-Majd, Halhoul villages and al-‘Around refugee camp in Hebron; Shaqbah and Koubar villages, north of Ramallah; and al-Zawiyia village, west of Salfit.

Friday, 03 May 2019:

At approximately 00:55, Israeli forces moved into al-Zawiyia village, west of Salfit. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jehad Masour Lotfi Raddad (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into schools’ intersection area in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohamed Ahmed Zaghir (33) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Rommana village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Fareed Hamdan al-Qalaq (48) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Yatta, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Fareed Hamed Nawaj’ah (40) and then handed his son Ibrahim (19) a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Servicce in “Gush Etizon” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

In afternoon, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence with Israeli arrested Furaieh Zaki al-Nabaheen (18), while attempting to sneak into Israel, in eastern al-Buriej camp in the center of the Gaza Strip. Furaieh’s father said that at approximately 13:00, he did not find his son, who was working in their agricultural land. He added that he started to search and ask his son’s friends, but in vain. On Sunday, 05 May 2019, Furaieh’s father told the Palestinian police that he lost his son and when he returned to his house, the internal security informed him that his son was arrested by the Israeli forces while sneaking into Israel in eastern al-Buriej Camp.

At approximately 15:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asirah al-Qabliyia village, south of Nablus. A group of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones at Israeli vehicles. The Israeli forces pursued the protestors in the centre of the village and then arrested some of them, including a child, in front of shops. The arrested protestors were identified as Mahmoud Sabri al-Zebin (21), from Bureen village, and ‘Abed al-Jaber Fakhri ‘Abed al-Latif Yaseen (15), from‘Asirah al-Qabliyia village. It should be noted that Mahmoud was visiting his brother in ‘Asirah al-Qabliyia village.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported:Tarqomiyia, Raboud and Abu al-‘Asja villages in Hebron; and ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliya.

Saturday, 04 May 2019:

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Khadir village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Shadi Hussain Salah (39) and then arrested him.

At approximately 18:30, Israeli gunboats stationed west off central Gaza Strip shore, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 6 nautical miles and then chased them. The Israeli naval forces ordered the fishermen to withdraw their fishing nets and declared the closure of the sea until a further notice. No injuries among the fisherman or damage to their boats were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Jenin; al-Bathan village, north of Nablus; Dura and Beit Ola villages in Hebron; and ‘Azoun village in Qalqiliyia.

Sunday, 05 May 2019

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm refugee camp. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mujahed Ibrahim Mubarak al-‘Okka (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Balat al-Balad village, east of Nablus. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested Ibrahim Mousa Isma’il Dowikat (40), and two siblings Hamdi (26) and Mousa Mohamed Dowikat (21).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Oreef village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Naser Alllah Fahimi Mohamed al-Safadi (28) and then arrested him.

Monday, 06 May 2019

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Sa’ir village, north of Hebron and then stationed in Ras al-‘Aroub area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Tareq ‘Abed al-Samad al-Motawer and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested Rebhi ‘Adnan Mohamed Hanoun (21), Hisham Riyad Furaij (23), and Anas Mahmoud Farid Jayyousi (23).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Husam ‘Atif Jawabrah (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm refugee camp. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Asmari ‘Ahed Fawaz’ah (28) and Bashar Mahmoud Mohamed Fawaz’ah (28) and then arrested both of them.

At approximately 04:40, Israeli forces moved into Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mo’ath ‘Abed al-Naser Hammad (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 10:00, Israeli forces moved into Kherbit Jorat al-Khail, east of Sa’ir village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ibrahim Mohamed Mostafa Shalaldah (55). The Israeli forces cut electricity wires and confiscated surveillance cameras fixed on the house walls.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Dura, Beit Ummer, al-Majd, and Dir Samet villages in Hebron.

Tuesday, 07 May 2019

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Fawar refugee camp, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Alaa Mohamed Hashim al-Taiti (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 23:10, Radad Jehad ‘Odah Hamad (30), from Beit Hanoun, arrived at the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip, after the Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence with Israel, east of Beit Hanoun, fired a live bullet at him, wounding him to the left thigh. Medical sources classified his injury as moderate. According to field investigations, Radad was targeted while collecting metal scrap from al-Rabish area located in eastern Beit Hanoun.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Kafur Nie’mah village, west of Ramallah; Dir Abu Mish’al village, northwest of the city; Yatta and al-Shayyouk villages in Hebron.

Wednesday, 08 May 2019

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Yatta, south of Hebron and then stationed in al-Roq’ah neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Bahaa Thabit al-Najjar (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, an Israeli infantry force raided and searched a house belonging to Abu Is’ifan Family, adjacent to “Kiryat ‘Arba’“settlement in Wad al-Hussain aream east of Hebron. The Israeli forces locked the family members in one room. They later withdrew and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Zakaria Faiyq Nassar (15) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Taffouh, al-Majd and al-‘Alqah villages in Hebron.

Use of Force against Demonstrations in Protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Israeli forces continued its excessive use of lethal force against peaceful demonstration organized by Palestinian civilians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and it was named as “The Great March of Return and Breaking Siege.” The demonstration was in protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration to move the U.S. Embassy to it. According to PCHR fieldworkers’ observations, the border area witnessed large participation by Palestinian civilians as the Israeli forces continued to use upon highest military and political echelons excessive force against the peaceful demonstrators, though the demonstration were fully peaceful. The demonstration was as follows during the reporting period:

Gaza Strip:

Northern Gaza Strip: The Israeli shooting at Palestinian demonstrators resulted in the injury of 30 Palestinian civilians, including 20 children and 2 paramedics. Ten of them were hit with live bullets and shrapnel, 5 with rubber bullets and 15 were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded paramedics were identified as Mohammed Sobhi Salamah al-Jadili (35), an ambulance officer at the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), was hit with a rubber bullet to the nose, causing its fracture, and Sarah Younis Salem ‘Asaliyah (24), a volunteer paramedic at the Palestinian Ministry of Health, was hit with a rubber bullet to the left leg.

Gaza City: the Israeli shooting at Palestinian demonstrators resulted in the injury of 29 Palestinian civilians, including 7 children, a woman and a paramedic. Twelve of them were hit with live bullets and shrapnel, 12 were hit with rubber bullets and 5 were directly hit with tear gas canister. The wounded paramedic was identified as Mohammed Jamal ‘Essa al-Azbat, who is a volunteer paramedic, was hit with a tear gas canister.

Central Gaza Strip: The Israeli shooting at Palestinian demonstrators, which continued until 19:00, resulted in the injury of 21 Palestinian civilians, including 8 children, 2 women, one of them is a journalist. Ten of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel and 11 of them were directly hit with tear gas canisters. Doctors classified the injury of Ramzi Rawhi Hasan ‘Abdou (30), from al-Nuseirat, who suffers from speech disorder,. He was taken to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah and then was transferred to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, due to his serious health condition. At approximately 00:00, medical sources announced his death. The wounded journalist was identified as Safenaz Baker Mahmoud al-Louh (30), from Gaza City, who works at Amad News Agency, was hit with a rubber bullet to the head.

Khan Younis: The Israeli shooting at the demonstrators, which continued from 16:00 until 19:00, resulted in killing of Ra’ed Khalil Mahmoud Abu Tair (19), from ‘Abasan al-Kabirah, east of Kahn Younis, after being hit with a live bullet to the abdomen at approximately 18:40, during his participation in demonstrations, east of Kahn Younis. Doctors announced is death at approximately 20:30. It should be noted that Ra’ed was hit with a live bullet to the lower limbs during his participation in the March of Return last Friday. Moreover, 13 civilians, including 5 children, were hit with live bullets and tear gas canisters.

Rafah: The Israeli shooting at the demonstrators, which continued from 16:00 until 18:30, resulted in the injury of 6 civilians, including 2 children. Two of them were hit with live bullets, 4 were directly hit with tear gas canisters and one of them was seriously injured. Moreover, an ambulance belonging to Medical Services was directly hit with a tear gas canister.

West Bank:

At approximately 10:00 on Friday, 03 May 2019, dozens of Palestinian civilians, Israeli activists and human rights defenders organized a volunteer day to fix the soil road that connects between the west and southeast of Yatta, south of Hebron. The Israeli forces arrived at the area and handed the participants a decision to evacuate the area, claiming that it is a military closed zone. The participants refused to leave the area and continued their work, so the soldiers attacked them and pushed them into the ground. The soldiers arrested 15 foreign activists and 3 civilians from the city and they are namely: Nasser Suleiman al-‘Adrah (40), Tareq Suleiman al-Hathalin (28) and Mohammed Hafeth Hareni (18). The soldiers also arrested Abdul Hafith al-Hashlamoun (45), a photojournalist at Associated Press (AP) Agency and freelance journalist Ahmed al-Bath, from Nablus. The arrestees were taken to the Israeli police center in “Kiryat Arba” settlement, east of Hebron. The police released them after informing them of the decision to deport them of the area for 15 days.

Following the Friday prayer on 03 May 2019, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered at the entrance to Beit Sera village, west of Ramallah near Israeli watchtower, which is established in the area, to peacefully protest, calling for returning the dead bodies of Amir Daraj and Yusuf ‘Anqawi, who were executed by Israeli soldiers in Kufor Ne’mah village on 04 March 2019. The Israeli forces kept their dead bodies under custody. As soon as the protests arrived at the area, the Israeli soldiers fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, journalist Sari Jaradat (29), who works as a reporter at Quds News Agency, was hit with a rubber bullet to the foot. he was transferred via a PRCS ambulance to Palestine Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment.

At approximately 13:30, on the abovementioned Friday, a group of Palestinians organized a peaceful demonstration from the center of Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, into the eastern entrance to the village, which has been closed for15 years in favor of “Kedumim” The protestors there stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers. The soldiers immediately fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 7 civilians, including a child, were hit with rubber bullets. (PCHR keeps the names of the injured civilians)

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Following table illustrates temporary and permanent checkpoints and arrests at these checkpoints in the West Bank between 05-08 May 2019:

Governorate Permanent temporary Temporary checkpoints Closed Roads Arrested persons Jerusalem 13 7 – – Nablus 10 23 2 – Jenin 5 6 – – Ramallah 11 6 4 – Tulkarm 7 2 1 – Tubas 2 2 1 – Salfit 3 5 1 – Qalqiliyia 5 8 4 5 Hebron 20 29 15 3 Bethlehem 11 7 2 – Jericho 5 – – – Al-Karama Crossing – – – – Total 92 95 30 8

Arrests at Military Checkpoints:

At approximately 16:00 on Thursday, 02 May 2019, Israeli forces arrested 3 civilians, from al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, while they were near a road leading to al-‘Aroub Agricultural College. The arrested civilians identified as Qais ‘Alaa’ al-Deen Yaghi (19), Ahmed ‘Alaa’ al-Deen Yaghi (20), and Mohamed Hazim al-Masri (29) were taken to “Ghush Etizon” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 05:00 on Tuesday, 07 May 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint near al-Zawiyia village Bridge, west of Slafit. They then arrested 5 civilians, all of them are from ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia. The arrested civilians were identified as Mohamed Moneer Mish’al (24), Ja’far Talal Saleem (23), Loai Mish’al Hussain (24), ‘Odai Sameer Hasan Saleem (25), and Mohamed Nidal Hussain (23).

Efforts to Create A Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 02:30 on Thursday, 02 May 2019, Israeli forces moved into Hizma village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud Yaser Kan’an (14) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00 on Sunday, 05 May 2019, Israeli forces moved into Hizma village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested 8 civilians. The arrested civilians were identified as Mahmoud Sanad Salah (19), Ra’fat Talal ‘Izzat (21), Mos’ab ‘Abed al-Rahman al-Khatib (22), Ammar ‘Abed Rabbu (21), Mohamed Thair Salah al-Deen (18), ‘Awdah Salam Subaieh (20), ‘Abed Nafiz al-‘Omari (19), and Islam Marwan Daher (22).

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks:

At approximately 10:00 on Thursday, 02 May 2019, Israeli forces backed by military vehicles and accompanied with a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration and a digger moved into Kherbit Um al-Khair, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. The Israeli soldiers deployed between civilians’ houses while the Israeli Civil Administration staff demolished a barn used for breeding around 200 sheep and built with sheds and barbed wires. The barn, which was later confiscated, belongs to Suliman Yamen ‘Eid al-Hathaleen (80). The confiscation came without a prior warning. It should be noted that the Israeli soldiers detained Suliam and attacked him while confiscating the barn.

On Sunday, 05 May 2019, the Israeli authorities notified to stop construction works in two under-construction houses, in addtion to demolishing a barrack used for breeding livestock in al-Walajah village, northwest of Bethlehem. The Israeli authorities also fined the houses and barn’s owners under the pretext of non-licensing. The activist Ibrahim ‘Awadallah said that the Israeli forces moved into ‘Ain Jowizah area north of al-Walajah village and handed three notices to two under-construction houses belonging to Ahmed Nidal Barghouth and Ahmed Ma’rouf al-Atrash, in addition to a house yard belongs to Yehia Zakaria Abu ‘Ali. ‘Awadallah added that the Israeli forces accompanied with the Israeli Municipality staff moved into Khellet al-Samak area, where they handed ‘Emad al-Dares a notice to demolish his barrack used for breeding livestock, under the pretext of non-licensing. The Israeli Municipality staff also took photos of nearby agricultural lands.

Israeli settlers’ attacks:

At approximately 02:30 on Friday, 03 May 2019, a group of Israeli settlers, from “Ytizhar” settlement attacked the western neighborhood of Hawarah village, south of Nablus. The Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian civilians’ vehicles parked in front of their owners’ houses and on streets. They also wrote racist slogans against Arabs and Muslims on the houses walls, vehicles and tombstones; and punctured the tires of 8 vehicles before leaving the area. The affected persons were as follows:

1- Rana ‘Adnan Abu Haniyia, puncture her vehicle’s tiers and wrote David Star on her rear left door.

2- ‘Izz al-Deen Ghassan Damidi, puncture his vehicle’s tiers and wrote David Star on his vehicle.

3- ‘Abdullah Mahmoud Salem ‘Odah, puncture his vehicles’ tiers and wrote slogans on the walls of Kantri-Hawarah Park, which belongs to him.

On Friday, a group of Israeli settlers, from “Ma’ale Shamron“ settlement attacked with sticks and stones the two siblings Islam (28) and ‘Abed al-Ghaffar ‘Abdullah Redwan (24), from ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia, while weeding Wadi al-Sha’ir land, east of the village. Abed al-Ghaffar ‘Abdullah Redwan said to PCHR’s fieldworker that: “At approximately 17:30 on Friday, 03 May 2019, my brother Islam and I were weeding an agricultural land. Suddenly, around 5 Israeli settlers attacked us with stones and sticks. They then cursed and pursued us. The settlers also shouted at us, so we immediately fled. The settlers could not catch us. After that, an Israeli vehicle arrived and then the Israeli soldiers pursued us. They caught me and detained me in an investigation center until 20:00. I told them that I usually take care of my land and you can refer to the cameras and watch what happened. My brother and I were working in the land without doing anything and the Israeli settlers firstly attacked us.”

At approximately 18:30 on the same day, dozens of Israeli settlers carried out riots in “ Yatizhar” settlement square on Nablus-Ramallah Street, the southern entrance to Nablus. The settlers threw stones at Palestinian civilians’ vehicles while passing through the square. Among those vehicles were:

1- A vehicle belongs to Sa’ied ‘Abed al-Latif Saied Damdi, from Hawarah village, south of Nablus. His rear window was broken, in addition to smashing the right rear door window.

2- A vehicle belongs to Osama Subhi Buni Minyiah, from ‘Aqraba village, southeast of Nablus. His vehicle’s doors were damaged, in addition to smashing the vehicle’s rear window and the right rear door window.

On Sunday, 05 May 2019, the guard of “Ariel” industrial settlement attacked the two siblings Mujahed and Tamer Yehia Hussain Shamlawi, from Hares village, northwest of Salfit. The settlement guard pepper-sprayed at Mujahed while the Israeli police arrested Tamer (20). Mujahed and Tamer’s brother Adham said to PCHR’s fieldworker that: “ At approximately 07:30 on Sunday, 05 May 2019, my brother Tamer headed via his car to deliver my father along with my older brother to their work in “Ariel” industrial settlement. When Tamer arrived at the settlement and stopped his car, the settlement guard came and fought with him about where the vehicle was parked. My brother Mujahed stepped out of the car to talk to the guard. The latter pepper-sprayed at Mujahed’s face, so he fell on the ground. Immediately, my brother Tamer get out of the car to help Mujahed. Meanwhile, an Israeli force attacked Tamer, handcuffed him and pushed him to the ground. When Tamer attempted to untie himself, the Israeli police immediately arrested him.”

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC this year to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

…………………………………………………………

Public Document

For further information please visit our website www.pchrgaza.org or contact PCHR’s office in Gaza City, Gaza Strip by email pchr@pchrgaza.org or telephone +972 08 282 4776 – 282 5893.

