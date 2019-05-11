Saudi Advises ‘Israel’ to Strike Palestinian Resistance in Gaza

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Israeli political circles reported that Saudi had advised Tel Aviv to strike the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, adding the fact that no condemnation statements had been issued by the Arab states against the recent aggression on the Strip was viewed as a green light for a major war on Hamas and the other resistance movements.

The Zionist media outlets added that if the escalation on Gaza border does not get settled, a major war on the Strip is expected imminently.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

