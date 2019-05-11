Description:

Prominent Shia Iraqi scholar Sayyed Hashem al-Haidari has issued a stern warning to the American military bases and embassy in Iraq, which he described as the “den of plots and espionage”. The US embassy in Iraq is said to be the largest one in the world.

The Iraqi figure’s comments were made amidst rising tensions between Washington and Tehran. The US is deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and a bomber task force to the Middle East in response to a “number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings” from Iran, US national security adviser John Bolton said recently.

Al-Haidari is a prominent leader within Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi or Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), which is an important part of the anti-US and anti-Israel ‘Resistance Axis’ led by Iran.

Source: Afaq Tv

Date: 5 May, 2019