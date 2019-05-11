Watch Saudi Regime Shoot at Houses in Sanabes during the Month of Ramadan

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

By Staff

The Saudi regime forces suddenly blockaded houses in the town of Sanabes, located in the Tarout Island in Qatif eastern province.

During the fasting month of Ramadan, the Saudi forces stationed armored vehicles around the area and started shooting at houses south of the town. Initial reports suggest casualties as a result of the attack.

