Archbishop Atallah Hanna: The Response to the ‘Deal of the Century’ Must be Through Ending Palestinian Internal Division

Thursday, 09 May 2019 08:46

(ST)- Archbishop of Sebastia of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of al-Quds [Jerusalem] Atallah Hanna believes that the response to the so-called the ‘deal of the century’ must be through ending the unacceptable Palestinian internal division.

“The internal division is not a destiny imposed on us but rather unacceptable and unjustified situation that must be addressed and end as soon as possible because this division is being exploited by occupation authority that targets al-Quds, Gaza and all Palestinian people ,” His Eminence said, urging Palestinians to ignore the so-called the ‘deal of the century’ and not to deal with it.

“The so-called the ‘deal of the century’ is the most dangerous conspiracy against the Palestinian cause and it aims to abort it. It only exists in the mind of those who plan for the deal, while on the ground it does not exist. There is one united people living under occupation and this people [Palestinian people] has the right to live freely in its homeland like the other world peoples,” the archbishop added in a newsletter sent to the Syria Times e-newspaper.

His Eminence emphasized that Palestinian people will never surrender to any suspicious deal or agenda, calling on all Palestinian factions and national dignitaries to end the division in order to be united in defending the Palestinian cause.

Basma Qaddour

