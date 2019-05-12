HOUTHIS DESTROY SEVERAL VEHICLES, CAPTURE 14 POSITIONS IN SAUDI ARABIA’S ASIR (VIDEO)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

The Houthis captured 14 positions in the southern Saudi province of Asir in the course of a limited military operation against the Saudi-led coalition and its proxies, the Yemeni group’s media wing announced on May 11.

Houthi fighters killed at least one Saudi-backed fighter and captured another one during the clashes. They also destroyed five armored vehicles of the Saudi-led coalition with anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) and rocket-propelled grenades.

The Houthis launched their limited military operation in Asir in the beginning of this month. By May 5, they had managed to capture the hilltops of Salim, al-Shuel and Syaf in the southern part of the Saudi province.

The Saudi-led coalition has made several attempt to fend off the Houthis’ attack. However, they have failed.

Related videos

Related News

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Ansarullah, Arab Zionists, Saudia, Siege on Yemen, War on Yemen, Wars for Israel |