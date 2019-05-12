HOUTHIS DESTROY SEVERAL VEHICLES, CAPTURE 14 POSITIONS IN SAUDI ARABIA’S ASIR (VIDEO)

Posted on May 12, 2019 by martyrashrakat

South Front

The Houthis captured 14 positions in the southern Saudi province of Asir in the course of a limited military operation against the Saudi-led coalition and its proxies, the Yemeni group’s media wing announced on May 11.

Houthi fighters killed at least one Saudi-backed fighter and captured another one during the clashes. They also destroyed five armored vehicles of the Saudi-led coalition with anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) and rocket-propelled grenades.

The Houthis launched their limited military operation in Asir in the beginning of this month. By May 5, they had managed to capture the hilltops of Salim, al-Shuel and Syaf in the southern part of the Saudi province.

The Saudi-led coalition has made several attempt to fend off the Houthis’ attack. However, they have failed.

Related videos

Related News

Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Ansarullah, Arab Zionists, Saudia, Siege on Yemen, War on Yemen, Wars for Israel |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: