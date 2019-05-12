Pakistan Must Take Swift Action Against the Foreign Backers of BLA Terrorism

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Adam Garrie

Yesterday, four heavily armed BLA terrorists dressed in uniforms of security service personnel broke into a five-star hotel in Gwadar with the intent of slaughtering civilian gusts including foreigners – Chinese guests in particular. After a heroic security guard was martyred in his valiant attempted to prevent the terrorists from entering the building, a firefight took place between the terrorists and the authorities. Ultimately, all four of the terrorists were destroyed.

This was the second major BLA attack in recent months. In April, between 15-20 BLA terrorists boarded a bus in Ormara whilst also wearing uniforms of the security services. The terrorists then proceeded to shoot 14 civilians at point blank range in one of the most vile attacks of the year.

In each instance, the BLA has attempted to sow both bloodshed and fear among locals and visitors to Gwadar. As Gwadar is set to become a future megacity of international trade, regional commerce, energy production and tourism, the forces of wickedness are doing everything they can to retard this progress. This de facto makes the BLA an enemy of CPEC and of the prosperity Pakistan shall derive from its Belt and Road connectivity. This itself explains why Chinese civilians were targeted in yesterday’s hotel siege.

It must be made clear by Pakistani officials in the highest of public places that the BLA’s creation and existence was facilitated by an Indian state and RAW which after 1971 sought to do to Balochistan what was done to East Pakistan. In spite of the fact that Balochistan is the least populace province of Pakistan, its strategic location has always been a source of envy for those in India whose goal is to eliminate the existence of the Pakistani state.

Balochistan, like KP province is also vulnerable due to its misfortune of sharing a border with Afghanistan. For decades, countries like India and others have used friendly Afghan regimes to set up base in the country with the aim of conducting cross-border terror attacks on Pakistan. It is almost certain that Afghan supply lines were used in both last month’s and this month’s attacks in Balochistan.

It is therefore imperative for Pakistan to hold India and Afghanistan to account. In respect of India, Pakistan should make an official complaint to the UN about the matter and enter decades worth of evidence onto the record at the world’s highest international forum.

In respect of Afghanistan, the Caroline Test in international law allows for Pakistan to conduct legal airstrikes on terrorist elements in Afghanistan that pose a clear and present danger to Pakistani security. As the BLA have multiple assets in Afghanistan, it is therefore perfectly legal and ethically legitimate for Pakistan to conduct such strikes.

While black propagandists blame Pakistan’s problems with terror on internal situations, the fact of the matter is that for decades, the country has been squeezed like an accordion by Indian provocations to the east and Afghan provocations to the west. The fact that many have asked whether India is housing anti-Pakistan assets at the Indian managed port at Iran’s Chabahar, means that it is likewise imperative for Tehran to cooperate with Pakistan over such enquiries.

Unless Pakistan takes into account all of the dastardly deeds of its neighbours and corrects these injustices at the UN and if necessary through legal military actions, the situation will not change. The time for the rhetoric of idiocy has long since passed. Human life has been put at risk due to Islamabad’s traditional willingness to bow before foreign agitators.

