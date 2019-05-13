Iran Calls for Investigation into Incidents to Ships Near UAE

Posted on by martyrashrakat

May 13, 2019

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman called incidents on Sunday to ships near the coast of Fujairah “worrisome and dreadful”, and asked for an investigation into aspects of the matter.

Abbas Mousavi was cited by the semi-official ISNA news agency as saying “such incidents have negative impact on maritime transportation security”, and asking for regional countries to be “vigilant against destabilizing plots of foreign agents”.

Mousavi also “warned against plots by ill-wishers to disrupt regional security” and “called for the vigilance of regional states in the face of any adventurism by foreign elements”.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Monday that two Saudi oil tankers were targeted on Sunday in “a sabotage attack” off the coast of Fujairah, part of the United Arab Emirates, threatening the security of global oil supplies.

Two Saudi oil tankers were damaged in a “sabotage attack” off the United Arab Emirates coast, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday, quoting the Saudi energy minister.

“Two Saudi oil tankers were subjected to a sabotage attack in the exclusive economic zone of the United Arab Emirates, off the coast of the Emirate of Fujairah, while on their way to cross into the Arabian Gulf,” SPA cited Khalid al-Falih as saying.

The UAE said on Sunday that four commercial vessels of various nationalities had been targeted by acts of sabotage off Fujairah.

Falih said the sabotage did not result in any casualties or an oil spill but “it caused significant damage to the structures of the two vessels.”

One of the two tankers was on its way to be loaded with crude oil from Saudi Ras Tanura oil terminal in the Gulf for customers in the United States, the minister said.

UAE did not name who was responsible for the Sunday morning attacks on the vessels but warned that “carrying out acts of sabotage on commercial and civilian vessels and threatening the safety and lives of those on board is a serious development”.

No one was hurt and Abu Dhabi called on world powers to help keep maritime traffic safe.

Fujairah port is the only terminal in the UAE located on the Arabian Sea coast, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, through which most Gulf oil exports pass.

