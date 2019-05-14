Let’s get this straight. The new cities, towns and villages in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Golan Heights that have been built for Zionists are illegal under international law. They are referred to as ‘Settlements’ by the MSM. But that is being too kind. They are ‘Squats’ containing squatters upon the land of […]
via Illegal Israeli Squats Given False Legitimacy By Western Travel Companies — Rebel Voice
Advertisements
Filed under: Israel, Israeli Crimes, Israeli Settlements, Israeli/Zionist Hegemony, Palestine | Tagged: Israeli Lies |
Reblogged this on penelopap.