Military Situation In Yemen On May 14, 2019 (Map Update)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

– Ansar Allah advanced south of Qatabah city. Clashes continue in Sanah;

– Ansar Allah conducted joint artilley and drone attacks on positions of Saudi-led forces in the Sudays area, Najran province;

– Clashes between Saudi-led forces and Ansar Allah continue in the Rabua area;

– Clahses were reported in the Masloub district, Jawf province;

– Saudi-led forces shelled the Durayhimi area with more than 66 mortar shells;

– Saudi-led forces shelled Kilo16 and Zaafran with Katyusha with heavy weapons.

South Front

13.05.2019

mid the developing advance by Ansar Allah and its allies on positions of Saudi-led forces in the province of Dhale, more and more speculations appear suggesting that in the event of success the Yemeni resistance may launch a push towards the southern port city of Aden.

Aden serves the de-facto capital for the puppet government, which is being used by Saudi Arabia and its allies as a justification for a military intervention in Yemen.

In Maps: Possible Scenario Of Ansar Allah’s Push Towards Aden

Click to see the full-size image

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The Houthi forces scored an imperative advance this week when their troops captured the provincial capital of Dhale in southern Yemen. Backed by heavy artillery and missiles, the Houthi forces were able to expel the UAE-backed troops in Qatbah city on Friday, putting an end to their reign over the provincial capital in Dhale. Following the capture of Qatbah, the Houthi forces pushed their way south to the town of Sabah, where they are now involved in a fierce battle with the UAE-backed troops. The Houthi forces are making a new push towards the southern coast of Yemen in a bid to alleviate the pressure on their troops in the northern part of the country. With the ongoing ceasefire in the coastal city of Hodeidah, the war in Yemen has shifted to the northern and southern parts of the country. Related Videos

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Ansarullah, MBS, MBZ, Saudia, Siege on Yemen, UAE, War on Yemen, Wars for Israel, Yemen |