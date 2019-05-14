Posted on by martyrashrakat

May 14, 2019

Two pumping stations on a major Saudi oil pipeline were attacked by booby-trapped drones on Tuesday, halting the flow of crude along it, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said.

He said the attacks on the pipeline from the oil-rich Eastern Province to the Red Sea took place early Tuesday.

The minister added that Saudi halted pumping on major east-west oil pipeline: minister

Yemeni forces had announced on Tuesday that they have carried out a wide-scale operation against Saudi targets.

Source: AFP

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Ansarullah, Arab Zionists, GCC, Saudia, Siege on Yemen, UAE, USA, War on Yemen, Wars for Israel, Yemen |