BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – The Houthi forces claimed on Tuesday that their unmanned aerial vehicles bombed Saudi oil tanks and fields in the city of Yanbu along the Red Sea coast.

The Houthi forces also claimed to have bombed several vital Saudi installations inside the Gulf kingdom; however, they did not name the allegedly targeted sites.

This large-scale Houthi attack in Saudi Arabia comes just a day after four oil tankers were allegedly ‘sabotaged’ off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The U.S. has accused Iran and its proxies of carrying out an attack on these oil tankers near the UAE’s Fujairah Port.

Iran has denied these allegations and warned against making these false claims.

