Two pumping stations on a major Saudi oil pipeline were attacked by booby-trapped drones on Tuesday, halting the flow of crude along it, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said.
He said the attacks on the pipeline from the oil-rich Eastern Province to the Red Sea took place early Tuesday.
The minister added that Saudi halted pumping on major east-west oil pipeline: minister
Yemeni forces had announced on Tuesday that they have carried out a wide-scale operation against Saudi targets.
Houthi aircraft allegedly bomb Saudi oil tanks and fields near Red Sea
BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – The Houthi forces claimed on Tuesday that their unmanned aerial vehicles bombed Saudi oil tanks and fields in the city of Yanbu along the Red Sea coast.
The Houthi forces also claimed to have bombed several vital Saudi installations inside the Gulf kingdom; however, they did not name the allegedly targeted sites.
The U.S. has accused Iran and its proxies of carrying out an attack on these oil tankers near the UAE’s Fujairah Port.
Iran has denied these allegations and warned against making these false claims.
