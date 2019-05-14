Yemeni Drones Launch Retaliatory Raids against Vital Saudi Facilities

Posted on May 14, 2019 by martyrashrakat

Qasif drone

By Staff, Agencies

Seven drones run by Yemeni armed forces carried out retaliatory attacks against vital Saudi facilities in response to the Riyadh regime’s ongoing acts of aggression against Yemeni people.

A Yemeni military source told al-Masirah TV on Tuesday that the extensive military operation was conducted in retaliation for Saudi Arabia’s deadly military aggression and the siege of the impoverished country.

The source however, did not specify the targets or the time of the strikes.

He also warned that Yemeni fighters stand ready “to execute more of these significant and tough strikes as long as the siege continues.”

Saudi Arabia and its allies launched the war against Yemen in March 2015 in an attempt to reinstall the Riyadh-allied former regime.

The invaders have, however, failed to achieve their objectives in the face of stiff resistance by Yemeni armed forces, led by the Ansarullah revolutionary movement.

The Western-backed aggression, coupled with a naval blockade, has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis, destroyed the country’s infrastructure and led to a humanitarian crisis.

Yemeni fighters regularly target positions inside Saudi Arabia in retaliatory attacks against the protracted offensive on their homeland.

Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Ansarullah, Arab Zionists, MBS, Saudia, Siege on Yemen, War on Yemen, Yemen |

« »

One Response

  1. Pikos Apikos, on May 14, 2019 at 5:24 am said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: