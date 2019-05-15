Escalated Trump Regime War Threats Against Iran

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Preemptive Trump regime war on Iran would be madness. Israel should be wary about what it’s long pushed for.

If war on Iran happens, its cities, military, and nuclear facilities will be vulnerable. So will US regional bases, troops and warships.

Knowing it could be attacked by US and/or Israeli forces, Hezbollah could aid Tehran by missile strikes on Israeli and US targets. If Russia got involved to defend its regional interests as it did in Syria, global war could follow.

All of the above is why I doubt the Trump regime will go this far, continuing to exert maximum toughness on the Islamic Republic by other means — notably by escalated sanctions war to crush its economy, heated rhetoric, and saber rattling, hoping for regime change by these actions.

Yet Pompeo, Bolton, Netanyahu, and likeminded extremists in both countries are so hostile toward Iran, making anything possible, even unthinkable war on the nation, risking dire consequences if launched.

It could happen by accident or design, perhaps by a CIA/Mossad false flag, a US tradition since the mid-19th century, 9/11 the mother of them all.

According to the Wall Street Journal on Monday, an unnamed Trump regime official accused Iran of “likely (being) behind the attack on two Saudi Arabian oil tankers and two other vessels damaged over the weekend near the Strait of Hormuz,” the Journal adding:

“The assessment (was) not conclusive…The US official…didn’t offer details about what led to the assessment or its implications for a possible (Trump regime) response.”

On Monday, a similar AP News report cited an unnamed Trump regime official, saying an “initial assessment (of what happened to Saudi and UAE tankers) is that Iranian or Iranian-backed proxies” were responsible — a bald-faced Big Lie.

Pompeo falsely accused Iran of “escalating a series of threatening actions and statements in recent weeks.”

Days earlier, a State Department statement said the Trump regime “hold(s) (Iran) accountable for activities that threaten the region’s stability and harm the Iranian people. This includes denying Iran any pathway to a nuclear weapon” it doesn’t seek.

Iran’s nuclear program has no military component, affirmed multiple times by the IAEA and US intelligence community.

In its annual assessments of global threats, time and again it stated that no evidence suggests the Islamic Republic is pursuing a nuclear weapons capability.

Claims otherwise by Trump regime hardliners and Israel are bald-faced Big Lies.

On Monday, Trump said “(i)f they do anything, they will suffer greatly. We’ll see what happens with Iran.”

Fact: Iran hasn’t attacked another country in centuries, threatening none now except in self-defense if attacked, its legal right under the UN Charter and other international law.

Fact: Iran seeks regional peace and stability. Its ruling authorities abhor nuclear weapons, wanting them all eliminated.

Fact: Not a shred of evidence suggests Iran had anything to do with alleged sabotage to Saudi and UAE tankers over the weekend.

Fact: Lots of evidence shows the Islamic Republic intends no actions to give the Trump regime a pretext for war.

Fact: Tehran seeks mutual cooperation with regional and world community nations.

Fact: Throughout the Islamic Republic’s history, seven US administrations sought regime change — from Jimmy Carter to Trump.

Fact: US war plans were drawn against Iran years ago, never implemented, updated over time. The possibility of US aggression against the country is greater by the Trump regime than any time before.

So far, US actions have been restricted to sanctions war, hostile rhetoric, and saber-rattling. How far the Trump regime intends to go against Iran remains to be seen.

Bolton and acting US war secretary Patrick Shanahan reportedly drew up a plan to deploy up to 120,000 US troops to the Middle East if Iran attacks Pentagon forces or resumes activities Washington can claim are all about pursuing nuclear weapons — no matter how false.

The plan reportedly was discussed by Bolton, Shanahan, CIA director Gina Haspel, DNI Dan Coats, and Joint Chiefs Chairman General Joseph (“fighting Joe”) Dunford.

It’s unclear if Trump was briefed so far. Pompeo and Bolton have been escalating hostile rhetoric toward Iran for months. Fake Mossad intelligence warned of a possible Tehran plot against US regional forces.

Not a shred of credible evidence suggests such a plan exists. Big Lies repeated enough get most people to believe them. All wars are based on lies and deception.

In response to phony claims of an Iranian threat to US Middle East forces, the Pentagon deployed the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to the region.

In April, Trump falsely declared Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist group, an unprecedented action against a nation’s military. US moves against Iran greatly escalated tensions, heightening the risk of war.

All post-WW II US wars were against nations threatening no one, naked aggression by any standard, none authorized by Congress or the Security Council.

On Monday, Pompeo met with his UK, French, and German counterparts in Brussels, along with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, discussing Iran.

She was quoted saying that the EU strongly opposes “military escalation” against Iran, urging “maximum restraint and avoiding any escalation on the military side,” adding:

“Pompeo heard that very clearly today from us, not only from myself, but also from the other ministers of EU member states” on where they stand on this issue.

“We, as you know, as the European Union, always encourage dialog and diplomatic engagement. This has always been our commitment. This is what we are practicing, including with Iran.”

EU/NATO countries are involved in virtually all US wars of aggression, Washington’s so-called “coalition of the willing.” Will Iran be an exception if the Trump regime attacks the country? Heavy pressure will be brought to bear on its key countries to get involved if things go this far.

Mogherini was less than candid, claiming “(t)here is full determination on the European Union’s side, and also all the member states expressed that today very clearly on continuing to implement it at full the nuclear deal with Iran.”

Since Trump’s JCPOA pullout last May, EU actions belied its supportive rhetoric for the deal, failing to follow through on promises made.

It’s why Iran gave Britain, France and Germany “60 days to meet their commitments, especially in the banking and oil sectors,” adding:

“Whenever our (legitimate) demands are met, we will, to the same extent, resume the commitments. Otherwise, the Islamic Republic will be suspending more commitments stage by stage.”

“In line with protecting the security and national interests of the Iranian people,” the Supreme National Security Council said it’ll suspend some of its voluntary commitments, relating to enrichment and storage of uranium and heavy water — according to its rights under JCPOA articles 26 and 36.

“Iran stands ready to continue its consultations with the remaining parties to the deal at all levels, but it will swiftly and firmly react to any irresponsible measure, including returning the case (of Iran’s legal nuclear program) to the Security Council or imposing more sanctions.”

Iran, Russia and China fully comply with JCPOA provisions. The Trump regime illegally pulled out of the binding agreement. Britain, France and Germany failed to fulfill their obligations, delaying and equivocating instead.

Will they change their behavior in the weeks ahead to save the deal, or will they surrender to US demands like countless times before?

Avoiding US war on Iran may depend on their JCPOA compliance. How they’ll act is very uncertain. The jury remains out on this vital issue.

Note: Spain’s Defense Minister Margarita Robles ordered the withdrawal of its Mendez Nunez frigate from the Middle East combat group led by the USS Abraham Lincoln over heightened tensions with Iran.

Will other NATO countries take similar actions to avoid the risk of war with the Islamic Republic?

