Pompeo from Russia: US Doesn’t Seek War with Iran

Posted on May 15, 2019 by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies 

Despite the growing tension, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed that his country does not seek a war with Iran.

Speaking in Russia, Pompeo said the “US was looking for Iran to behave like a normal country but would respond if its interests were attacked.”

In another development, Spain withdrew a frigate from a US-led naval group in the Gulf as tensions between Washington and Tehran rose.

Pompeo, who held talks with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the Russian city of Sochi, said the US “fundamentally” did not seek a conflict with Iran.

“We have also made clear to the Iranians that if American interests are attacked, we will most certainly respond in an appropriate fashion.”

The talks between Pompeo and Lavrov to help improve ties between Washington and Moscow have underlined continuing differences.

Related Videos

Related News

Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Iran, Lavrov, Putin, Russia, Spain, Trump, USA, War on Iran, Wars for Israel | Tagged: |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: