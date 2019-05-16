Flow of Crude Oil Halted as Drones Target Major Saudi Pipeline

Posted on May 16, 2019 by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

Two pumping stations on a major Saudi oil pipeline were targeted by drones Tuesday, halting the flow of crude along it, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said.

He said targeting the pipeline from the oil-rich Eastern Province to the Red Sea took place early Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement targeting several vital Saudi targets with drones in response to the continues Saudi war on Yemen and the siege imposed on the country preventing its people from having access to vital living supplies.

 

