المخطط الدولي الجديد الذي يستهدف القضية الفلسطينية يحمل في هذه المرحلة عنوان «صفقة القرن»، وهو ما يطرح مجدداً إشكالية يروج لها البعض بأن الفلسطينيين لو وافقوا على قرار التقسيم في 1947، لما واجهوا ما يواجهونه الآن، في محاولة للقول إن عدم الواقعية قبل أكثر من 70 عاماً أوصلت إلى «أوسلو» ثم إلى «صفقة القرن»، وهو ما يضعهم مجدداً أمام التحدي نفسه. لكن الحقيقة التي يتجاهلها أو يغفل عنها البعض، أنّ الحركة الصهيونية اعتمدت سياسة المراحل في سبيل تنفيذ مشروعها. أمرٌ يؤكده المسار التاريخي للحركة الصهيونية منذ تأسيسها عام 1897، وأوضحه مؤسس إسرائيل وأول رئيس وزراء لها ديفيد بن غوريون، وعبّر عن ذلك في رسالة مشهورة له إلى ابنه عاموس قبل نحو عشر سنوات من قرار التقسيم (5/10/1937)، يقول فيها: «لا أشعر إطلاقاً بالإهانة بإقامة دولة يهودية حتى لو كانت صغيرة، أنا بالتأكيد لا أرغب في تقسيم الأرض… أنا متحمس جداً لإقامة الدولة ــــ حتى إن كانت تلزمنا الآن الموافقة على التقسيم ــــ لأنني أرى أن الدولة اليهودية المنقوصة ليست النهاية، وبل هي البداية».

ويوضح بن غوريون الخطة الصهيونية في تحويل الدولة اليهودية على جزء من أرض فلسطين إلى منطلق للسيطرة على كاملها، بالقول: «سنحشد في الدولة أكبر عدد ممكن من اليهود… لا أشك في أن جيشنا سيكون واحداً من أكثر الجيوش تميزاً في العالم، وعندئذ أنا متأكد أنه ما من شيء سيمنعنا من الاستيطان في كل الأجزاء الباقية من الأرض، إما من طريق الاتفاق والتفاهم المتبادل مع جيراننا العرب، وإما بطرق أخرى». هكذا، يتضح على نحو ملموس أن الموافقة الفلسطينية والعربية على قرار التقسيم لم تكن لتنقذ ما بقي من فلسطين، أو تحول دون النكبة التي لم يكن هناك بديل منها بسبب طبيعة المشروع الصهيوني وأهدافه، بل كانت ستعطي شرعية فلسطينية للكيان الإسرائيلي. كذلك أثبتت التجربة التاريخية أن مسألة «شرعية» الكيان الصهيوني أو عدمها مسألة في غاية الأهمية في الصراع.

من زاوية أخرى، الذين صاغوا قرار التقسيم كانوا يدركون أنه لن يحلّ المشكلة، بل لم يكن قابلاً للتنفيذ حتى لو قبله الفلسطينيون والعرب. والسبب بكل وضوح أنه لا يمكن إقامة الكيان الصهيوني على 55% من مساحة فلسطين وفق ما نصّ عليه القرار، فيما عدد سكان تلك المساحة من الفلسطينيين يكاد يعادل عدد سكانها من اليهود، وملكية الأرض التي بحوزة الفلسطينيين في ذلك الجزء قد تزيد على 90%… وإذا ما دققنا في الموقف الصهيوني، فهو لم يقبل قرار التقسيم، وإنما قبل ما تضمنه من إقامة الدولة اليهودية. وبشكل موازٍ، أعدّ الصهاينة خططهم العسكرية لتوسيع نطاق الدولة، وهو ما حدث لاحقاً وسريعاً.

من أهم ما حققه موقف الرفض الفلسطيني منذ ذلك الحين إبقاء القضية الفلسطينية حيّة طوال هذا الوقت، على رغم الأهوال والمؤامرات التي استهدفتها. ولو وافق الفلسطينيون على قرار التقسيم، لكانوا منحوا الشرعية لكيان استعماري استيطاني عنصري على أكثر من نصف وطنهم، إضافة إلى أن قبولهم كان سيسهّل تحقيق الأطماع الصهيونية في إقامة وطنٍ على كل فلسطين بسرعة أكبر وثمن أقل مما حدث فيما بعد. والبعض يخلط جاهلاً أو متعمداً بالقول إن الانكسارات التي توالت ليست بسبب موقف الرفض، بل لأسباب أخرى ترتبط بإدارة الصراع في المراحل التي تلت. وهو ما بات أكثر وضوحاً في أن فشل المقاومة في ساحة من الساحات، وفي مرحلة زمنية معينة ضد كيان العدو، لم يكن نتيجة خطأ خيار المقاومة، والدليل أنها حققت إنجازات تاريخية واستراتيجية في ساحات ومراحل أخرى.
وكما الحال في كل مراحل الصراع، كان ولا يزال الشعب الفلسطيني محور المخططات الدولية والتآمر «العربي»، لأنه كان وما زال السدّ أمام المنهزمين والخونة الذين يترصدون اللحظة التاريخية الملائمة للانتقال إلى مرحلة التحالف العلني مع الكيان الصهيوني. وما لم ينجح طوال العقود السابقة، في هذا السياق، تسعى «صفقة القرن» إلى تحقيقه في هذه المرحلة التاريخية، لكن ما لم يقبله الشعب الفلسطيني في نكبته، لن يُسلّم به في الوقت الذي تقف فيه إسرائيل مربكة ومقيّدة أمام أقلّ من 2% من مساحة فلسطين: قطاع غزة.