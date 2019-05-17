Weekly report on israel’s terrorism on Palestinians (09 May – 15 May 2019)

Posted on by michaellee2009

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(09-15 May 2019)

Israeli forces continued to use excessive force against the peaceful protestors in the Gaza Strip.

A Palestinian civilian was killed in the 58 th Friday of Return and Breaking Siege March.

182 civilians, including 63 children, 7 women, 2 journalists, and 3 paramedics, were wounded while participating in the Return March and commemorating the 71 st anniversary of the Palestinian Nakbah.

anniversary of the Palestinian Nakbah. Eight Palestinian civilians, including 4 children, were wounded in the West Bank.

Israeli forces conducted 40 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 2 other limited incursions into the Gaza Strip.

61 Palestinian civilians, including 15 children and a girl, were arrested in the West Bank.

Twenty-one of them, including 6 children and a girl, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli forces arrested a child while sneaking into Israel, north of the Gaza Strip.

Shooting incidents were reported against the border areas of the Gaza Strip.

A Palestinian farmer was wounded in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli authorities continued their settlement activities in the West Bank.

A barrack used for selling cars accessories was demolished in Hares village, northwest of Salfit.

Nine Shooting incidents were reported against the fishing boats in the Gaza Strip Sea.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 13 th consecutive year.

Israeli forces established 92 permanent checkpoints and 121 temporary checkpoints in the West Bank.

Five Palestinian civilians were arrested at military checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (09-15 May 2019).

Shooting:

In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces continued to use lethal force against the participants in the peaceful protests organized along the Gaza Strip borders, which witnessed the peaceful protests for the 58th week along the eastern and northern border area of the Gaza Strip. They also continued to use force as well during the incursions into the West Bank. In the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian and wounded 182 others, including 63 children, 7 women, 2 journalists, and 3 paramedics, while participating in the Return March and commemorating the 71stanniversary of the Palestinian Nakbah. Moreover, a Palestinian farmer was wounded in northern Gaza Strip. In the West Bank, Israeli forces wounded 8 Palestinian civilians, including four children, in different shooting incidents.

In the Gaza Strip, on Friday, 10 May 2019, in excessive use of lethal force against Palestinian protestors participating in the 58th Friday of the Return March in eastern Gaza Strip, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian and wounded 48 others, including 11 children, 2 women, 2 journalists, and 2 paramedics.

On 15 May 2019, Israeli forces wounded 134 Palestinian civilians, including 52 children, 5 women and a paramedic, while commemorating the 71stanniversary of the Palestinian Nakbah, which was organized along the Gaza Strip eastern borders.

Injuries in the Gaza Strip between 09-15 2019 According to the Governorate

Governorate Injuries Total Children Women Journalists Paramedics Critical Injuries Northern Gaza Strip 41 15 3 0 0 0 Gaza City 31 14 1 0 1 0 Central Gaza Strip 24 3 0 0 0 0 Khan Yunis 22 6 0 0 1 0 Rafah 64 25 3 2 1 0 Total 182 63 7 2 3 0

As part of targeting the Palestinian fishermen in the sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against the Palestinian fishermen, indicating the on-going Israeli policy to target their livelihoods. During the reporting period, PCHR documented 9 incidents were as follows: 6 incidents adjacent to al-Waha resort, 2 off al-Sowdaniyia Shore and 1 off Rafah Shore.

As part of targeting the border areas, on 10 May 2019, Israeli forces opened fire at a group of Palestinian farmers in eastern al-Shuja’iyia neighborhood, east of Gaza City. As a result, a Palestinian farmer sustained moderate wounds.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces wounded 8 Palestinian civilians, including 4 children. Four of them, including 2 children, were wounded while participating in two peaceful demonstrations organized at the eastern entrance to Kafur Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyia. Moreover, 3 protestors, including a child, were wounded when the Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, north of the West Bank. Furthermore, a child was wounded after the Israeli forces stationed at Beit Eiel checkpoint opened fire at him and then arrested him.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 40 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 4 other incursions into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 40 Palestinians, including 9 children, from the West Bank, while 21 other civilians, including 6 children and a girl, were arrested from Jerusalem and its suburbs. It should be noted that the arrested girl is an employee at the Prisoners and Ex-prisoner affairs committee.

In the Gaza Strip, on 13 May 2019, Israeli forces moved about 100 meters into the west of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, southeast of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. The Israeli vehicles leveled and combed lands that were previously levelled amidst a sporadic Israeli shooting. After that, the Israeli forces redeployed along the border fence.

On 14 May 2019, Israeli forces moved about 100 meters into al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. The Israeli vehicles combed the area adjacent to the Return March before redeploying along the border fence.

Israeli Forces continued their settlement activities, and the settlers continued their attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property

As part of the Israeli house demolitions and notices, on 14 May 2019, Israeli forces demolished a barrack used for selling cars accessories in Hares village, northwest of Salfit. The abovementioned barrack belongs to ‘Abed al-Naser ‘Abed al-Haleem Dawoud, whose loss was estimated at NIS 40,000.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Thursday, 09 May 2019:

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Ourif village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses, from which they arrested Oseid Mashhour Abdul Hfith Shehadah (25), As’aad Louis As’aad al-Safadi (26), and Feras Mohammed Husni Shehadah (21).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Ummer, Tarqumiya, Beit Marsam, al-Hadab villages and al-Fawar refugee camp in Hebron

Friday, 10 May 2019:

At approximately 11:00, Israeli forces stationed at the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, opened fire at a group of Palestinian farmers, east of al-Sheja’eya neighbourhood, east of the Gaza Strip. As a result, Mohammed ‘Ali al-Da’our (20) was hit with a live bullet to the right foot. Mohammed was taken to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City to receive medical treatment. Medical sources classified his injury as moderate.

At approximately 16:00, Israeli forces attacked ‘Awni (19) and his brother Mohammed Emad Abu Shamsiyah (17) when they were returning back to their house in Tal al-Ramidah neighbourhood in the center of Hebron. They then arrested them and took them to Israeli military camp in “Ramat Yishai” settlement outpost, which is about 150 meters away from their house. ‘Awni and Mohammed were released at approximately 19:00. ‘Emad Abu Shamsiyah said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“At approximately 16:00 on Friday, 10 May 2019, my son Saleh (12) told me that his mother headed quickly to the street, so I followed her. We then saw Israeli soldiers detaining my sons ‘Awni (19) and Mohammed (17), who work in al-‘Izariyah village, and didn’t come home for 2 months. The soldiers, who dressed like civilians, attempted to handcuff ‘Awni, so I approached them in an attempt to calm him down, but the soldiers beat him with their hands. The soldiers arrested my sons and took them to a military camp in “Ramat Yishai” settlement outpost. I wanted to know what happened, but then saw female soldiers taking my wife, Fayzah Abu Shamsiyah, to the abovementioned outpost. Moreover, the soldiers detained my son Saleh and broke his camera. Meanwhile, an Israeli officer, who introduced himself as military governor, came and wanted to shake hands with me, but I refused. I demanded him to release my wife and sons. The soldiers then attempted to attack me again, but a resident moved forward and spoke with the officer. After that, my wife was released. I stayed in front of the military camp until approximately 19:00 when my sons were released. After returning home, ‘Awni said that he met with the extremist settler “Baruch Marzel”, who started cursing him in Hebrew language, so ‘Awni cursed him too. When ‘Awni approached the house gate, a number of armed soldiers dressed like civilians attacked him. After the soldiers took him to “Ramat Yishai” settlement outpost, a soldier ordered him to drink water, but ‘Awni told him that he is fasting, so the soldier brought a bucket with water that smells bad and poured it on ‘Awni.”

At approximately 17:0, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the gaza Strip and Israel, east of Abu Safiyah area, northeast of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, arrested Qusai Amin Mohammed Abu al-Husain (15), from Jabalia, after he crossed the border fence. According to field investigation, Abu al-Husain participated in the March of Return and Breaking Siege before crossing the border fence.

At approximately 20:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 5 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 21:50, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah fired several flare bombs in the sky. However, no more incidents were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Tarqumiya, Raboud and Abu al-‘Asja villages in Hebron; and ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliya.

Saturday, 11 May 2019:

At approximately 10:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, adjacent to al-Waha Resort, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting recurred at approximately 19:00 on the same day at the fishing boats that were on an area of 2 nautical miles. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Sa’ir and Bani Na’im villages in Hebron; Beta and Howarah villages, south of Nablus.

Sunday, 12 May 2019

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Arabah village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Anas ‘Awad Hamran (30) and Waddah Khalil al-Sha’ah (29) and then arrested them.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Sa’ir village, north of Hebron, and stationed in Ras al-‘Aroud area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Bajes Suleiman al-Matour (44) and then arrested Bajes’s son Saleh (15). Meanwhile, another Israeli force raided and searched a house belonging to Yusuf Abdul Qader Jaradat (33) and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement”, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 07:50, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, adjacent to al-Sudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 5 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 08:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, adjacent to al-Waha Resort, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting continued form time to time until approximately 09:40 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Ummer, Surif and al-Burj villages in Hebron; Qalqiliya and ‘Azzoun village, east of the city.

Monday, 13 May 2019

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Yamoun village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Ala’a ‘Ali al-Badi (23) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Walajah village, northwest of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ma’rouf Ahmed al-Atrash (15) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Ourif village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul Qader As’aad Abdul ‘Aziz Sabbah (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses from which they arrested 3 civilians namely Wajdi Kathem Thawabtah (34), Anas Kathem Thawabtah (30) and Nidal Nabil Thawabtah (28).

At approximately 03:20, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ibrahim Ahmed ‘Arbas (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin, to carry out arrest campaign. They raided and searched several houses from which they arrested 4 civilians namely Feras Mohammed al-Wehadah (30), Ahmed ‘Azmi Mohammed Husain (23), Ahmed Husain Abdul Hafith Abu ‘Abed (20), and Khalid Saleh Husain Abu Zainah (59). Meanwhile, a number of Palestinian civilians gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli forces. The Israeli forces fired live and rubber bullets, and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 3 civilians, including a child, were wounded. When the Israeli forces withdrew from the camp, they deliberately ran over Amin Mohammed Tawfiq Zakarnah (27), from Qabatia village, southeast of Jenin. As a result, Amin sustained wounds and bruises to the chest and abdomen. The soldiers also heavily beat Wasim Ahmed Abu Jalboush (19). All the wounded civilians were taken to Dr. Khalil Suleiman Governmental Hospital in Jenin to receive medical treatment.

At approximately 10:00, Israeli forces accompanied with 6 military vehicles moved about 100 meters into the west of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, adjacent to the memorial statute, southeast of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. The Israeli vehicles leveled and combed lands that were previously leveled amidst a sporadic Israeli shooting. At approximately 12:00, the Israeli forces redeployed along the border fence and neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 11:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, adjacent to al-Waha resort, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting continued until 12:40 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah, Qarawet Bani Hassan village, northwest of Salfit; Howarah village, south of Nablus.

Tuesday, 14 May 2019

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Abu Shakhaidem village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses from which they arrested 3 civilians, including a child, namely Amir Naji Abdul Razeq (17), Hamdi Mohammed Qandah (19) and Anwar Mohammed Salem (19).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested 4 civilians namely ‘Ammar Mohammed Jawabrah (22) Ahmed Hassounah al-Badawi (21), Mohammed Nasser Mahfouth (21), and Mohammed Jamal Abu Sal (19).

At approximately 08:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, adjacent to al-Waha resort, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing between 2 and 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties not material damage was reported.

At approximately 11:30, Israeli forces accompanied with a number of military vehicles and bulldozers moved about 100 meters from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel into al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. They leveled lands adjacent to the Return March. The Israeli forces then redeployed along the border fence.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Hebron, Yatta and al-Fawar refugee camp; Beit al-Roush al-Tahta village in Hebron.

Wednesday, 15 May 2019

On early morning, Israeli soldiers stationed at “Beit Eil” military checkpoint, north of al-Birah, opened fire at Mohammed ‘Emad Hasanain (17), from the Gaza Strip. As a result, Mohammed was hit with a live bullet to the right leg. The Israeli forces then arrested Mohammed and took him via a military vehicle to a hospital in Israel.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jaber Wa’el al-Badawi (15) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Deir Abu Mash’al village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses from which they arrested Hasan Baker Zahran (15), Anwar Safi ‘Ata (15) and Mohammed Abdul Karim Zahran (15).

At approximately 08:40, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, adjacent to al-Waha resort, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 2 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 20:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, adjacent to al-Sudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Hebron, al-Burj, Deir Razeh and Beit Ummer villages in Hebron; Kufor Ne’mah village, west of Ramallah.

Use of Force against Demonstrations in Protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Israeli forces continued its excessive use of lethal force against peaceful demonstration organized by Palestinian civilians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and it was named as “The Great March of Return and Breaking Siege.” The demonstration was in protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration to move the U.S. Embassy to it. According to PCHR fieldworkers’ observations, the border area witnessed large participation by Palestinian civilians as the Israeli forces continued to use upon highest military and political echelons excessive force against the peaceful demonstrators, though the demonstration were fully peaceful. The demonstration was as follows during the reporting period:

Gaza Strip:

During the 58th week of the March of Return and Breaking Siege activities, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian and wounded 48, including 11 children, two women, two journalists, and two paramedics. The incidents were as follows:

Northern Gaza Strip: The Israeli shooting, at Palestinian demonstrators, which continued from 17:30 to 18:30, resulted in the injury of 4 Palestinian civilians, including a child. Two of them were hit with rubber bullets and the two others were directly hit with tear gas canisters.

Gaza City: The Israeli shooting at Palestinian demonstrators, which continued from 16:00 until 18:30, resulted in the injury of 2 Palestinian civilians. One of them was hit with a live bullet to the left foot and the other one was hit with a rubber bullet to the left hand.

Central Gaza Strip: The Israeli shooting at Palestinian demonstrators, which continued from 16:00 until 19:00, resulted in the injury of 8 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children. Six of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel and 2 were hit with rubber bullets.

Khan Younis: The Israeli shooting at the demonstrators, which continued from 16:00 until 19:00, resulted in the injury of 4 civilians, including a paramedic. The wounded paramedic was identified as Mohammed Sobhi Abu Ta’emah (24), a volunteer paramedic at Watan Medical Team.

Rafah: The Israeli shooting at the demonstrators, which continued from 16:30 until 18:00, resulted in the killing of Abdullah Jom’ah Ahmed Abdul ‘Aal (24), who was hit with a live bullet to the back at approximately 18:15. Medical sources at Gaza European Hospital, Khan Younis, announced Abdullah’s death. Moreover, 30 civilians, including 8 children, 2 women, 2 journalists, and a volunteer paramedic, were injured. Eleven of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel, 4 were hit with rubber bullets, and 15 were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded journalists were identified as Abdul Rahim Mohammed Deeb al-Kahtib (42), who is a freelance journalist, was hit with a tear gas canister to the left leg; and Ramzi Hatem Jameel al-Shakhrit (34), who works at “Rowad Al-Haqiqa” Network. The wounded paramedic was identified as Bara’a Mohammed ‘Obeid al-Sufi (21), who was hit with a tear gas canister to the right hand.

At approximately 13:00 on Wednesday, 15 May 2019, thousands of Palestinian civilians swarmed to the five encampments established by the Supreme National Authority of Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege, east of the Gaza Strip, in commemoration of the 71st anniversary of the Palestinian Nakbah. The Israeli shooting at demonstrators resulted in the injury of 134 civilians, including 52 children, 5 women, and a paramedic. The incidents were as follows:

Northern Gaza Strip: The Israeli shooting at Palestinian demonstrators, which continued until 17:00, resulted at the injury of 37 civilians, including 14 children and 3 women. Fifteen of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel, 5 were hit with rubber bullets, and 7 were directly hit with tear gas canisters.

Gaza City: The Israeli shooting at Palestinian demonstrators resulted in the injury of 29 Palestinian civilians, including 12 children, one woman and a paramedic. Eight of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel, 17 were hit with rubber bullets, and 4 were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded paramedic was identified as ‘Adel Darwish Khalid al-Mashharawi (47), who works at Military Medical Services, was hit with a rubber bullet to the head.

Central Gaza Strip: The Israeli shooting at Palestinian demonstrators, which continued until 18:00, resulted in the injury of 16 civilians, including 3 children. Seven of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel and 9 were hit with rubber bullets and tear gas

Khan Younis: The Israeli shooting at demonstrators, which continued until 19:00, resulted in the injury of 18 civilians, including 6 children.

Rafah: The Israeli shooting at Palestinian demonstrators, which continued until 18:00, resulted in the injury of 34 civilians, including 17 children and a woman. One of them was hit with a live bullet, 7 were hit with rubber bullet, and 26 were directly hit with tear gas canisters.

West Bank:

At approximately 13:30 on Friday afternoon, 10 May 2019, a group of Palestinians organized a peaceful demonstration from the center of Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, into the eastern entrance to the village, which has been closed for 15 years in favor of “Kedumim” The protestors threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers. The soldiers immediately fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a child, was hit with a rubber bullet to the back.

(PCHR keeps the name of the injured child)

At approximately 16:30, on Saturday, 11 May 2018, a group of Palestinians organized a peaceful demonstration from the center of Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, into the eastern entrance to the village, which has been closed for 15 years in favor of “Kedumim” The protestors threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers. The soldiers immediately fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 3 civilians, including a child, were hit with rubber bullets.

(PCHR keeps the names of the injured civilians)

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(30 April – 07 May 2019)

Category 30 April 01 May 02 May 03 May 04 May 05 May 06 May 07 May Patients 113 74 40 1 – – – – Companions 92 64 30 2 – – – – Personal needs 22 20 8 7 – – – 8 Families of prisoners – – – – – – – – Arabs fromIsrael 14 4 17 42 – – – 36 Diplomats – – – – – – – – Meetings in Erez – – – – – – – – International workers 62 35 33 16 – – – 29 TravelersAbroad 58 – 52 – – – – – Business people+ BMC 323 286 306 1 – – – 4 Economic and agriculture interviews – – – – – – – – Security interviews 4 2 – – – – – – Death cases – – – – – – – – Companions’ Deaths – – – – – – – – Return to the West Bank – – 8 – – – – – Christians’ Holidays 47 21 7 8 – – – – Conferences and Training courses – – – – – – – – Permits’ renewal 5 – – – – – – – VIPs 1 1 – – – – – – AmbulancesPatient 2 2 1 1 – – – 1 Ambulancescompanion 2 3 3 1 – – – 1

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(08-13 May 2019)

Category 08 May 09 May 10 May 11 May 12 May 13 May Patients – – – – 142 92 Companions – – – – 118 75 Personal needs – – 2 – 24 15 Families of prisoners – – – – – – Arabs fromIsrael – – 14 – – – Diplomats – – – – – 2 Meetings in Erez – – – – 2 – International workers – – 11 – 8 18 TravelersAbroad – – – – – – Business people+ BMC – – – – 580 389 Economic and agriculture interviews – – – – – – Security interviews – – – – 1 7 Death cases – – – – – 1 Companions’ Deaths – – – – – – Return to the West Bank – – – – – – Christians’ Holidays – – – – – – Conferences and Training courses – – – – – – Permits’ renewal – – – – – – VIPs – – 1 – – 1 AmbulancesPatient – 1 2 – 1 5 Ambulancescompanion – – 2 – 2 3

Following table illustrates temporary and permanent checkpoints and arrests at these checkpoints in the West Bank between 09-15 May 2019:

Governorate Permanent temporary Temporary checkpoints Closed Roads Arrested persons Jerusalem 13 11 – 1 Nablus 10 28 2 1 Jenin 5 5 – 1 Ramallah 11 10 4 – Tulkarm 7 6 1 – Tubas 2 3 1 – Salfit 3 8 1 1 Qalqiliyia 5 5 4 1 Hebron 20 35 15 – Bethlehem 11 9 2 – Jericho 5 1 – – Al-Karama Crossing – – – – Total 92 121 30 5

Arrests at Military Checkpoints:

At approximately 15:30 on Thursday, 09 May 2019, Israeli forces arrested Khaled Dahes Ma’rouf Bani Fadel, from ‘Aqraba village, southeast of Nablus, near “Areil” settlement square, north of Salfit.

At approximately 18:30 on Friday, 10 May 2019, Israeli forces stationed at a military checkpoint established on al-Moraba’ah road, south of Nablus, arrested Mahmoud Khaled Sa’ied Yameen (26), from Tal village, southwest of the city.

At approximately 18:00 on Saturday, 11 May 2019, Israeli forces stationed at a military checkpoint established at the intersection of ‘Araba village, south of Jenin, arrested Fares ‘Abed al-Rahman ‘Awwad (28), from the abovementioned village.

At approximately 10:00 on Sunday, 12 May 2019, Israeli forces stationed at Qalandia military checkpoint, north of occupied East Jerusalem, arrested Hamza ‘Abed al-Kareem Sa’ayidah (26) while passing through the checkpoint and heading to al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 17:30 on Sunday, 12 May 2019, Israeli forces stationed at a military checkpoint arrested Ahmed ‘Isaa Abu Libdah, from Qalqiliyia, while returning from Ramallah. It should be noted that Ahmed is an officer at the Palestinian National Security Service.

Efforts to Create A Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 01:00 on Thursday, 09 May 2019, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aqbat al-Sarayia neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hatem Abu ‘Asab and then arrested his two sons Mohamed (19) and Mahdi (16), taking them to an unknown destination.

On Friday, 10 May 2019, the Israeli authorities handed the director of al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Omar Al-Kiswani (57), a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “al-Qashlah” investigation center in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. Local sources stated that the Israeli police summoned the director of al-Aqsa Mosque, calling him to prevent Palestinian worshipers from staying in the al-Aqsa Mosque for a certain number of days (I’tikaf). On Saturday night, 11 May 2019, a large force of Israeli soldiers raided the al-Aqsa Mosque yards and forcibly ordered the worshipers to get out of the mosque. The worshipers were repeatedly prevented from performing I’tikaf inside the mosque over this week.

On Friday, Israeli forces arrested ‘Ali Rafeeq Mohamed Shawahna (39), from Qalqiliyia, while he was near al-‘Amoud Gate area in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. ‘Ali’s wife, Amina al-Taweel, the spokesperson of the Palestinian Media Center for Studies, said that the Israeli forces arrested her husband while they were heading to perform al-Jum’a prayer at al-Aqsa Mosque. She added that after they passed through Qalandia checkpoint, north of the city, and approached al-‘Amoud Gate area, the Israeli forces arrested her husband and then taken him to “’Ofer” prison, southwest of Bitoniyia village, west of Ramallah. It should be noted that Shawahna served 15 years in the Israeli jails.

Following al-Taraweeh prayer, Israeli forces raided al-Aqsa Mosque’s yards in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, for 3 consecutive days, and forcibly got the worshipers out of the mosque. Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli forces raided al-Aqsa Mosque from al-Magharebah Gate side, deployed in the mosque’s yards, surrounded and raided al-Qibli and al-Marwani Mosques from all sides, and then ordered the worshipers to get out of them. The eyewitnesses added that following al-‘Isha and al-Taraweeh prayers, clashes erupted between dozens of Palestinian young men and the Israeli soldiers in al-‘Amoud Gate area in the center of Jerusalem. The Israeli soldiers fired sound bombs at the Palestinians and then pursued them. Seven Palestinians, including four children, were arrested by the Israeli forces. The arrested persons were identified as ‘Isam Abu Nab (16), Mohamed al-Ghazzawi (16), ‘Ali Anas al-Taweel (17), Mahmoud Khaled Tahhan (16), Mo’tasem Abu Nab (18), Khaled al-Showiki (37), and Mohamed al-Ghoul. Few hours later, the Israeli authorities released the children on one condition that they will expel from Jerusalem’s Old City, al-‘Amoud Gate area and al-Sultan Suliman Street, in addition to imposing a house arrest on them for 5 days, a fine estimated at NIS 500 and a third party bail. The Israeli police also decided to refer Mohamed al-Ghoul and Khaled al-Showiki to the Israeli Court.

At approximately 03:00 on Wednesday, 15 May 2019, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched dozens of houses and then arrested 10 civilians, including a girl. The arrested civilians were identified as Ghadeer al-‘Amori, an employee at the Prisoners and Ex-prisoner affairs committee; Yaser Darwish, Secretary of the Fatah Movement in the village; Mahmoud ‘Ali Naser; Fadi Mahmoud; Wael Mohamed Mahmoud; Mansour Mahmoud; Mahmoud Abu Riyalah; Malek Darwish; Hussain Abu Irmilah; and Loai Mansour. Moreover, the Israeli forces handed Fares Shafiq ‘Obaid (19) and Mofeed Mohamed ‘Obaid (21) two notices to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in al-Maskobiyia investigation center in West Jerusalem.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks:

At approximately 21:40 on Tuesday, 14 May 2019, Israeli forces backed by military vehicles, 2 bulldozers and officers of the Israeli Civil Administration moved into Hares village, northwest of Salfit. They stationed in the western area of the village and then surrounded a barrack used for sellings cars accessories. The workers immediately vacated the barrack contents and then the bulldozers demolished it completely, under the pretext of non-licensing and being in area classified as Area C. The abovementioned barrack belongs to ‘Abed al-Naser ‘Abed al-Haleem Dawoud, whose loss was estimated at NIS 40,000.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC this year to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

Public Document

For further information please visit our website www.pchrgaza.org or contact PCHR’s office in Gaza City, Gaza Strip by email pchr@pchrgaza.org or telephone +972 08 282 4776 – 282 5893.

