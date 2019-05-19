Britain Comes First

When it seemed as if the British had lost their survival instinct as a society, the European Parliament election came along. The message delivered by every poll is undeniable: unlike their treacherous political class, the Brits are still amongst the most sophisticated people around, they are performing a landslide exodus from their rotten leading parties: the Conservatives and Labour. They are marching back to their true cultural roots: conservatism on one hand (the Brexit Party), welfare and openness on the other (the Liberal Democrats).

With just days left before the European elections take place, it is pretty clear that the Tories are going to be wiped out. The party that calls itself conservative is being humiliatingly beaten by a man who truly fits the term.

A large number of Brits, the majority according to one referendum, openly like to be Brits and insist to sustain their kingdom as they remember it. They like to see their values preserved, they are proud of their country’s achievements, they believe that for Britain to survive it better be independent of the EU and Brussels. These people do not find their beliefs and values being reflected by the Tories, the government and their Prime Minister. They are going to give their vote to Nigel Farage and his newly born party. The Brexit Party looks likely to score a higher vote share than the Conservatives and Labour combined, an astonishing achievement for a six-week-old political body. But the truth of the matter is that the Brexit Party is as old as Britain. It is the true Conservative Party. The conservative voter knows it and Tory politicians do not deny it.

But this is not the end of the story. Our opposition party is even more compromised than our Government. Corbyn’s Labour is hardly a functioning party. It has been reduced into a shameless political caricature. Since Corbyn was elected to lead the party, Labour have performed very little politics except relentless back stabbing. Corbyn, no doubt a nice and friendly character, was uniquely clumsy to be pulled into endless battles with the Israeli lobby and Jewish pressure groups that smeared him relentlessly. Instead of holding his ground, the elder socialist reverted to crawling and bowing. Corbyn let the Zionist segments in his party purge his allies amongst them the party’s most heroic figures. Being the unsophisticated man he is, he managed to surround himself with advisers who were even less erudite than himself. He sought allies with divisive identitarian groups and made friends with Jews-only racist exclusive cells just because they seemed to support him. Brits saw all of this with disbelief. Corbyn, who was of great promise and hope for many Brits including myself, is now a sad character waiting to be politically axed. His approval rate amongst Brits is around 27%, as low as the generally despised Theresa May.

This weekend, just a few days ahead of the election, Labour shadow ministers are in a state of panic and with good reason. A new poll seen by the Observer has suggested that the Liberal Democrats is now in first place in London and could beat Labour overall across the country. More and more polls suggest that the Lib Dems have now narrowly overtaken Labour as the favourite party of remain supporters. As I have been saying for a while, the Left is dead in the water.

Labour voters migrating to the Lib Dems shouldn’t take us by complete surprise. For disillusioned Corbyn fans and Labour supporters the party is a natural refuge. The Lib Dems were formed in 1988 but their roots date back to the middle of the 19th century. Back then the Liberal Party was one of the two major British parties. They were inspired by the liberal and humanitarian ideals of the American and French Revolutions. Liberal governments passed the welfare reforms that created a basic British welfare state as we know it today. For people who care about social welfare, but also believe that Britain’s survival requires remaining in the EU, the Lib Dems are the only possible political home.

In my recent book Being in Time – A Post Political Manifesto, I argue that for working people the real meaning of utopia is nostalgia. Trump won the hearts and minds of many working Americans because he promised to ‘Make America Great Again.’ As opposed to the progressives and leftists who claim to know how to make the future shiny, Trump vowed to deliver ‘the past.’ Farage’s Brexit Party is selling the exact same product. The British past is certainly more appealing than the British present. The reason that older people tend to support Brexit is not because they are careless about the future of their sons and daughters. They probably remember times when Britain was a productive nation and the working class was identified by the act of Labour as opposed to a party that names itself ‘Labour.’ The Brits who want to remain in the EU (and according to some polls they are a large majority of the British population) do not see Labour as a valid representative of their views, as the party has failed to take a clear position on any topic in the last few years except the commitment to ‘fight against anti-Semitism.’

What we see in Britain is a homecoming on a grand scale. The mass exodus to the Brexit Party and the Lib Dems is the outcome of collective fatigue over compromised politicians and the political in general. The people who live in this kingdom are upset by the idea that eighty per cent of the Conservative party are members of the Conservative Friends of Israel. They are basically friends of a criminal racist state, yet one wonders how many Tory MPs are remotely friendly with Grimsby or Wolverhampton? Brits are equally tired of watching their opposition leader grovelling for the poison of anti-Semitism in his party.

Brits have had enough of all of that. The majority of the people who live in this country understand that for them to survive, Britain better come first, whether this translates into ‘leave’ or ‘remain.’