Syrian War Report – May 17, 2019: Syrian Army Eliminated 45 Militants In Recent Clashes

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies in northwestern Hama eliminated at least 45 militants during the past few days, according to pro-government sources.

Lt. Col. Mohammed Mahmoud Al-Shamali of Jaysh al-Nasir, Captain Ahmed Ismail and Mohamad Najar of the Idlib Free Army and Mohammed Abdul Karim and Muayad al-Jasser of Jaysh al-Izza were among the eliminated militants.

Both Jaysh al-Nasir and the Idlib Free Army are a part of the Turkish-backed coalition of militant groups, the National Front for Liberation (NFL), while Jaysh al-Izza is known to be a key ally of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) in this part of Syria.

The SAA is currently developing its advance in the area of Sheikh Sultan.

In own turn, militants targeted a truck armed with a 23mm gun, a battle tank, an ammo truck and a pick-up truck belonging to the SAA around al-Huwayz with anti-tank guided missiles.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham also claimed via its media wing that its members had shelled a “Russian operations room” in northwestern Hama with Grad rockets and artillery rounds. Pro-government source didn’t report any such incident. However, local sources said that several rockets landed in the village of al-Jarniyah injuring at least two children.

In the Homs desert, pro-government forces responded with a local security operation to the May 15 ISIS attack on SAA positions near the town of al-Sawwanah. According to the ISIS news agency Amaq, 21 SAA soldiers were killed in the incident, but this number was not confirmed by visual evidence.

A suicide vehicle-borne improvised explosive device exploded near a security center of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the town of Manbij in the afternoon of May 16. A SDF security officer was killed and ten civilians were injured in the attack, most likely staged by ISIS.

The Syrian Arab Air Defense Forces intercepted several unidentified aerial objects over Damascus;

42 ISIS members were detained and large quantities of weapons, including more than 40 sniper rifles, were captured as a result of the SDF operation in southeastern Deir Ezzor, the group claimed;

Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham militants are preparing a chemical provocation in the town of Saraqib, the Russian military warned;

The Damascus government and Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) swapped dozens of prisoners near al-Eis on May 17. HTS released nine captives including two women and a child. Damascus released twenty-seven prisoners from its jails;

The al-Qaeda-affiliated Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP) released a new propaganda video showcasing its heavy improvised rocket-assisted munition;

Clashes are ongoing in northwestern Hama and northern Lattakia

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, ISIL, Nusra Front, SAA, Takfiris, War on Syria | Tagged: Hama, Manbij, SDF |