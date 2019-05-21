India’s “Israeli” SAM Test Sent a Very Strong Signal to Iran — Astute News

There’s no clearer indication that two parties are in a military-strategic alliance with one another than when one of them tests the high-tech weapons that they just jointly produced, which is exactly what India just did with “Israel’s” surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) and in the process also sent a very strong signal to Iran about where […]
India's "Israeli" SAM Test Sent a Very Strong Signal to Iran
