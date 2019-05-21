Yemeni Resistance Retaliates: Drone Targets Saudi Arms Depot in Najran Airport

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni resistance, led by the Ansarullah revolutionary movement, launched a drone strike on an arms depot at an airport in Saudi Arabia’s southern Najran region in retaliation for the kingdom’s prolonged brutal military campaign against the impoverished country.

Relatively, Yemen’s al-Masirah TV channel reported that the attack was carried out by a Qasef-2K combat drone on Tuesday, causing a fire at the airport.

However, the Saudi-led coalition claimed that a civilian facility in Najran had been targeted with an explosive-laden drone.

In a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency [SPA], Saudi coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki claimed the Ansarullah were posing “a real threat to regional and international security by targeting civilian objects and civilian facilities.”

He did not, however, give further details of the drone attack, which came a week after Yemeni drones targeted the East-West pipeline in the heart of Saudi Arabia, forcing the state oil giant Aramco to temporarily halt pumping oil on the vital pipeline.

The Ansarullah, which both runs Yemen’s state affairs and defends the country against the Saudi-led aggression launched in March 2015, confirmed that the drone attacks were in response to the regime’s crimes against the Yemeni nation.

On Sunday, the resistance group warned that the strikes targeting the oil pipeline were the start of operations against 300 vital targets in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Maliki on Monday claimed that the Ansarullah had fired two ballistic missiles toward the cities of Mecca and Jeddah, but that both had been intercepted by the Saudi air defense.

The Yemeni fighters, however, denied the claims, stressing that they would never target the Muslim holy sites.

“The Saudi regime is trying, through these allegations, to rally support for its brutal aggression against our great Yemeni people,” Yemen’s armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Ansarullah spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam also stressed that the Riyadh regime has “fabricated the lie” about targeting Mecca to divert attention from what is happening in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia and its allies launched the war against Yemen in an attempt to reinstall the Riyadh-allied former regime and crush the Ansarullah movement — objectives that have failed to materialize thanks to the stiff resistance put up by Yemeni fighters.

The Western-backed military aggression, coupled with a naval blockade, has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis, destroyed the country’s infrastructure and led to a massive humanitarian crisis.

Yemeni fighters regularly target positions inside Saudi Arabia in retaliation for the protracted offensive.

Ansar Allah targeted Najran Airport with a Qasef K1 suicide drone;

Clashes between Ansar Allah and Saudi-led forces continue in the Alab crossing;

Heavy clashes between Ansar Allah and Saudi-led forces continue in the Qatabah area, Dhale province;

Ceasefire violations were reported in Al Hudaydah;

Ansar Allah attacked Saudi-led forces positions east of Nar Mountain.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Related Videos

RELATED NEWS

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Ansarullah, Arab Zionists, Saudia, Siege on Yemen, UAE, USA, War on Yemen, Yemen |