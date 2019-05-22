Daesh Is Getting Ready To Infiltrate Into Central Asia From Afghanistan — Eurasia Future

Russia’s FSB Director warned that approximately 5,000 Syrian-hardened Daesh terrorists of Central Asian origin are amassing along Afghanistan’s northern border region in preparation for infiltrating back into their homelands under the cover of being refugees and labor migrants, representing a dire threat to the region’s stability that could catalyze a […] The post Daesh Is…
