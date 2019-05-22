Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

If it were possible to look at Saudi Arabia from a Palestinian point of view, it would appear as a cocktail of a repression, economic prosperity and kings who sold Palestine. Riyadh’s efforts to normalize relations with Tel Aviv as well as the US push to liquidate the Palestinian cause through the “Deal of the Century” are being bankrolled with Gulf money. As such the timing of Saudi Arabia’s “Special Residency” project must be viewed within the framework of this plan, especially since it “includes even the Palestinians of 1948 of the occupied land.”

The Saudi authorities are three months away from completing the executive regulations of the special residency system, which was finally approved by Riyadh’s Majlis al-Shura [Consultative Assembly] and the Council of Ministers. It is expected to outline the conditions and procedures for non-Saudis to obtain “Special Residency”.

The special residence system is divided into permanent residence and temporary residence. The first category permits the resident to reside with his family, visit relatives, own property, own means of transportation, etc. The temporary residence is renewable for one year and provides advantages, including: doing business in accordance with specific regulations.

Saudi media quoted Minister of Trade and Investment Majid al-Kasabi as saying that “the special residence system will enhance competitiveness.”

“It will enable the Kingdom to attract investors as well as qualified and competent people and reduce concealment,” he added.

According to al-Kasabi, “the rate of concealment [on the resident violators] in the Kingdom increased to 46% in the first quarter. [The new residency system] will enable some non-Saudi brothers to practice their work according to the existing regulations in the Kingdom. It will enable them to carry out their transactions and investments and buy residential, commercial and industrial property.”

“The Kingdom is targeting a certain quality of investors and holders of this residence,” he said.

It is true that the minister did not specify the meaning of the “specific quality of investors”, but “Israel’s” Globes magazine, which tackles economic affairs, reported on Tuesday that “as part of the change [public normalization] in the relations between Riyadh and Tel Aviv, the special residence system will enable Arab “Israelis” [the Palestinians of 1948] to work in Saudi Arabia, which in turn regards graduates of “Israeli” universities as professionals.”

“Now, the Saudi window, which has been open to millions of Arab citizens, will be open to Arab citizens of “Israel””, the magazine notes in reference to Palestinians forcefully holding “Israeli” passports and “Israeli” identification cards.

According to Globes, attracting them is part of the Saudi economic plan that Riyadh will soon approve. The plan is expected to attract foreign engineers and investors to work in the country. They will also be given senior positions in companies and will be allowed to own property and means of transportation as part of their job. Moreover, they will be allowed to obtain permanent residencies.

It is worth mentioning that unlike the new system, all non-Saudi citizens must renew their residence and work permits every year, and the Saudi nationals employing workers must renew temporary permits every year. This as authorities can deport any foreign worker they desire.

In this context, Shura Council member, Lina Al-Maeena, told a Saudi newspaper, “the aim of the new project is to attract professionals and investors to the country to help it overcome the economic change promoted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Bin Salman’s goal is to reduce the country’s dependence on oil and develop other industries. As part of the plan, new owners will be able to retain their assets in the country and obtain rights that until now have been the exclusive property of citizens only.”

The new system, which the council approved by 77 to 54, contradicts the Saudization project initiated by the authorities in the last two years. It aims to reduce foreign labor and give nationals the opportunity to work in occupations currently held by 11 to 12 million foreigners –about a third of the Kingdom’s population. Otherwise, the aim of Saudization was to reduce the unemployment rate, which exceeded 12% according to official figures. However, the new residence system will not contribute to this objective, especially as it encourages migration from all countries.

السعودية تريح إسرائيل من فلسطينيّي الـ 48: فليشتغلوا عندنا… بإقامات دائمة! يافا المحتلة | لو أمكن استعارة العين التي يرى بها الفلسطيني السعودية، لكان المشهد جامعاً بين دولة قمعية ورخاء اقتصادي وملوك باعوا فلسطين. ولأن سياق التطبيع الذي تنتهجه الرياض علناً مع تل أبيب، والانبطاح للإدارة الأميركية التي تسعى إلى تصفية القضية الفلسطينية عبر «صفقة القرن»، يجري بأموال الدول الخليجية نفسها، فلا يمكن النظر إلى توقيت طرحها مشروع «الإقامة المميزة» على أنه خارج المخطط، وخاصة أنه «سيشمل حتى فلسطينيي الأرض المحتلة عام 1948». ثلاثة أشهر تفصل السلطات السعودية عن موعد استكمال اللائحة التنفيذية لبنود نظام «الإقامة المميزة» الذي وافق عليه أخيراً مجلس الشورى في الرياض، ومن بعده مجلس الوزراء، ومن المتوقع أن تُحدَّد عبره شروط وإجراءات حصول غير السعوديين على «الإقامة المميزة» التي تتضمن مسارين اثنين: الأول، الإقامة الدائمة غير محددة المُدة، والتي تتيح إمكانية اصطحاب العائلة أو زيارة الأقارب، وامتلاك عقارات وسيارات… والثاني إقامة مؤقتة لسنة تشمل الحصول على عدد من المزايا؛ من بينها إمكانية امتهان أعمال تجارية وفق شروط معينة. وسائل إعلام سعودية نقلت قبل أيام عن وزير التجارة والاستثمار، ماجد القصبي، قوله إن «نظام الإقامة المميزة سيعزز التنافسية، وسيمكّن المملكة من استقطاب مستثمرين وكفاءات نوعية ويحدّ من التستر». وفق القصبي، زادت «نسبة التستر (على المقيمين المخالفين) في المملكة على 46% في الربع الأول. (نظام الإقامة الجديد) سيمكّن بعض الإخوة غير السعوديين من ممارسة أعمالهم وفق الأنظمة الموجودة في المملكة، وسيمكّنهم من إجراء معاملاتهم واستثماراتهم وشراء العقار السكني والتجاري والصناعي». وذكر الوزير السعودي أن «المملكة تستهدف نوعية معينة من المستثمرين ومن حاملي هذه الإقامة». «غلوبس»: السعودية ترى في خرّيجي الجامعات الإسرائيلية مهنيين نوعيين صحيح أن الوزير لم يحدد مَن المقصود بـ«النوعية المعيّنة من المستثمرين»، لكن مجلة «غلوبس» الإسرائيلية، التي تُعنى بالشؤون الاقتصادية، قالت أمس إنه «كجزء من التغيير (التطبيع العلني) في العلاقات بين الرياض وتل أبيب، سيُمكّن نظام الإقامة المميزة العرب الإسرائيليين (فلسطينيي الـ 48) من العمل في السعودية التي ترى في خرّيجي الجامعات الإسرائيلية مهنيين نوعيين». وأضافت المجلة: «الآن، النافذة السعودية التي كانت مفتوحة ولا تزال أمام الملايين من مواطني الدول العربية، ستكون مفتوحة أمام العرب من مواطني إسرائيل»، في إشارة إلى الفلسطينيين الذين يحملون جوازات سفر وبطاقات هوية إسرائيلية جبراً. وطبقاً لـ«غلوبس»، يشكل اجتذاب هؤلاء جزءاً من الخطة الاقتصادية التي ستقرّها السعودية قريباً، والتي يفترض أن تستجلب مهندسين ومستثمرين أجانب للعمل في البلاد، بل تسلّم مناصب رفيعة في الشركات، وستسمح لهم كجزء من وظيفتهم باستملاك عقارات وسيارات وغيرها، وأيضاً الحصول على إقامات دائمة. والجدير ذكره، هنا، أنه ــــ بخلاف النظام الجديد ــــ يتوجب وفق الشروط القائمة اليوم على الجميع من غير المواطنين السعوديين تجديد تصاريح الإقامة والعمل سنوياً، كما يتوجب على المواطن السعودي المُشغّل تجديد التصاريح المؤقتة كل عام، علماً بأن باستطاعة السلطات ترحيل من ترغب من العمال الأجانب. في هذا الإطار، قالت عضو مجلس الشورى، لينا آل معينا، في حديث إلى صحيفة سعودية، إن «الهدف من المشروع الجديد جذب المهنيين والمستثمرين إلى البلاد لمساعدتها في اجتياز التغيير الاقتصادي الذي يروج له ولي العهد محمد بن سلمان. هدف ابن سلمان تقليل اعتماد البلاد على النفط وتطوير صناعات أخرى. كجزء من الخطة، سيتمكّن الملّاك الجدد من الاحتفاظ بالأصول المملوكة لهم في البلاد والحصول على الحقوق التي كانت حتى الآن ملكاً حصرياً للمواطنين فقط». ويأتي النظام الجديد، الذي وافق عليه 77 عضواً في المجلس مقابل معارضة 54، ليناقض مشروع «السعودة» الذي بدأته السلطات خلال العامين الأخيرين، وكان يستهدف تقليص العمالة الأجنبية، وإعطاء الفرصة للمواطنين للعمل في المهن التي يشغلها حالياً ما بين 11 و12 مليون أجنبي، أي نحو ثلث سكان المملكة. وإلا كان الهدف من «السعودة» تقليص نسبة البطالة التي تجاوزت 12% وفق الأرقام الرسمية، فإن نظام الإقامة الجديد لن يُسهم في ذلك، وخاصة أنه يُشجع الهجرة من جميع الدول. من ملف : الرياض تموّل «بيع فلسطين»

