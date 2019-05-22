صحيح أن الوزير لم يحدد مَن المقصود بـ«النوعية المعيّنة من المستثمرين»، لكن مجلة «غلوبس» الإسرائيلية، التي تُعنى بالشؤون الاقتصادية، قالت أمس إنه «كجزء من التغيير (التطبيع العلني) في العلاقات بين الرياض وتل أبيب، سيُمكّن نظام الإقامة المميزة العرب الإسرائيليين (فلسطينيي الـ 48) من العمل في السعودية التي ترى في خرّيجي الجامعات الإسرائيلية مهنيين نوعيين». وأضافت المجلة: «الآن، النافذة السعودية التي كانت مفتوحة ولا تزال أمام الملايين من مواطني الدول العربية، ستكون مفتوحة أمام العرب من مواطني إسرائيل»، في إشارة إلى الفلسطينيين الذين يحملون جوازات سفر وبطاقات هوية إسرائيلية جبراً.

وطبقاً لـ«غلوبس»، يشكل اجتذاب هؤلاء جزءاً من الخطة الاقتصادية التي ستقرّها السعودية قريباً، والتي يفترض أن تستجلب مهندسين ومستثمرين أجانب للعمل في البلاد، بل تسلّم مناصب رفيعة في الشركات، وستسمح لهم كجزء من وظيفتهم باستملاك عقارات وسيارات وغيرها، وأيضاً الحصول على إقامات دائمة. والجدير ذكره، هنا، أنه ــــ بخلاف النظام الجديد ــــ يتوجب وفق الشروط القائمة اليوم على الجميع من غير المواطنين السعوديين تجديد تصاريح الإقامة والعمل سنوياً، كما يتوجب على المواطن السعودي المُشغّل تجديد التصاريح المؤقتة كل عام، علماً بأن باستطاعة السلطات ترحيل من ترغب من العمال الأجانب.

في هذا الإطار، قالت عضو مجلس الشورى، لينا آل معينا، في حديث إلى صحيفة سعودية، إن «الهدف من المشروع الجديد جذب المهنيين والمستثمرين إلى البلاد لمساعدتها في اجتياز التغيير الاقتصادي الذي يروج له ولي العهد محمد بن سلمان. هدف ابن سلمان تقليل اعتماد البلاد على النفط وتطوير صناعات أخرى. كجزء من الخطة، سيتمكّن الملّاك الجدد من الاحتفاظ بالأصول المملوكة لهم في البلاد والحصول على الحقوق التي كانت حتى الآن ملكاً حصرياً للمواطنين فقط». ويأتي النظام الجديد، الذي وافق عليه 77 عضواً في المجلس مقابل معارضة 54، ليناقض مشروع «السعودة» الذي بدأته السلطات خلال العامين الأخيرين، وكان يستهدف تقليص العمالة الأجنبية، وإعطاء الفرصة للمواطنين للعمل في المهن التي يشغلها حالياً ما بين 11 و12 مليون أجنبي، أي نحو ثلث سكان المملكة. وإلا كان الهدف من «السعودة» تقليص نسبة البطالة التي تجاوزت 12% وفق الأرقام الرسمية، فإن نظام الإقامة الجديد لن يُسهم في ذلك، وخاصة أنه يُشجع الهجرة من جميع الدول.