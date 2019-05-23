Thu May 23, 2019 5:22
Commander: Iranian Navy, IRGC in Full Control of US Warships
TEHRAN (FNA)- Lieutenant Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Brigadier General Ali Fadavi underlined that IRGC naval forces are watchfully monitoring the moves made by the US warships deployed in the Persian Gulf.
“In the last several years, our forces have acquired full control of the Persian Gulf in a way that they (US warships) should get permission from us for their movements in this area,” Rear Admiral Fadavi said on Wednesday.
“Everything in North of the Strait of Hormuz is under our control,” he emphasized, referring to a major oil shipping waterway which connects the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman.
Rear Admiral Fadavi stressed that the American navy ships “cannot approach the waters that fall within our mare clausum”.
The crew members of these warships, he said, are even required to know Persian language and there are always interpreters aboard the ships, adding, “This means power.”
In relevant remarks earlier this month, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi played down the “theatrical and useless” presence of the US aircraft carriers in the Persian Gulf, stressing Iran’s preparedness to defend the country against any warmongering.
“Today, speaking of the dispatch of aircraft carrier to the Persian Gulf is nothing new and they are attempting to magnify the shadow of war,” Rear Admiral Khanzadi said in the Southern city of Bandar Abbas.
“Their presence in the region is theatrical and useless,” he underlined.
Rear Admiral Khanzadi reiterated the Iranian Armed Forces’ full preparedness to defend the country’s borders against any threats.
He also addressed the Persian Gulf littoral states, saying, “The presence of Americans in the Persian Gulf region has come to an end and they should leave the region and those countries which have pinned hope on such present powers as the Americans should fill this vacuum.”
Rear Admiral Khanzadi underscored that the only way to fill this vacuum was regional cooperation and creating desirable trends to increase the regional power, adding, “This will happen in the near future and there is no doubt about it.”
