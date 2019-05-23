The Myth of the Sin the Mahatma Would Not Commit – Chapter 1

See Behind The Veil

The Prelude

Seven decades after the blood-spattered creation of a nation-state in South Asia, named ‘Pakistan’ in a 1933 pamphlet ‘Now or Never – Are we to live or perish forever?’ by Chaudhry Rahmat Ali (a Cambridge Graduate & Muslim activist of British India), namely for political and intellectual reasons the conception of this ‘Land of the Pure’ remains an enigmatic controversy attracting continued discourse both in liberal and conservative scholarship.

Broadly speaking most modern scholars, foreign and native, appear to permit preconceived notions, born of Western Rationalism and Liberalism, to combine with a fractured understanding of Islam’s vision and the evolution of Jinnah’s person, as they expound the causes of the creation of Pakistan. Perceptions, primarily rooted in the modern-day concept of Free-thought, coupled with the nowadays in vogue passion for novelty of argument, further contribute to the invention of rather weak albeit fancy intellectual interpretations of…