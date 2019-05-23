Yemeni Air Force Strikes Najran Airport

May 23, 2019

The Yemeni air force on Thursday carried out an attack for the third time in three days on Najran airport with a drone (Qasef K2).

A Yemeni military source confirmed the offensive was carried out based on accurate intelligence data.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

