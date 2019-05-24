Iran is strategically superior while Washington is getting confused إيران تتفوّق استراتيجياً وواشنطن ترتبك

Iran is strategically superior while Washington is getting confused
Written by Nasser Kandil,
According to what was announced by the US President Donald Trump, the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and the National Security Adviser John Bolton, it is supposed that now we are on the fifth day of a full war between America and Iran. As a result of what the Gulf witnesses as security events as targeting Saudi – Emirati vital oil interests that described by them as attacks that target the international security and peace and that expose the global oil trade to risk, along with the attacks that targeted Aramco oil pipeline which forms the reserve line for transferring the Saudi oil to avoid passing across Hormuz Strait towards the Red Sea, and the responsibility of Ansar Allah, in addition to what was announced by Trump, Pompeo, and Bolton, every targeting of Washington’s allies interests by Iran’s proxies will expose Iran to sever consequences, but the targeting has been occurred and there is no war.
Tehran made two surprising moves in the language of chess; the first one is its announcement after the abolition of the exemptions that were applied on the imports of gas and oil from Iran of a 60- day period after which Iran will withdraw from the nuclear agreement and return to the high enrichment of uranium, which means its closeness to have a sufficient quantity and quality for manufacturing a nuclear bomb. The second move is the attempt of its allies who have lines of engagement with Washington and its allies to raise the escalation as the confrontation between Ansar Allah and Saudi Arabia and UAE on one hand, and the confrontation being waged by the Iraqi resistance forces to impose the withdrawal of the American troops in order to involve in the engagement which Washington threated of on the other hand.
It was enough to conclude that Washington is confused, this was clear when Mike Pompeo on the second day of the Gulf attacks in a joint press conference with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Sochi was ignoring that a major event is taking place in the area to which Washington sent its aircraft carriers and its destroyers as an interpretation of its threats of war “ if” An attack on American interests from an Iranian-led force, whether it’s an Iranian proper or it’s an entity that is controlled by the Iranians, we will hold the responsible party accountable”. Washington’s confusion was clear too when Pompeo was asked during the conference about what is going on in the Gulf, he replied: he had no details and that his administration is waiting for the results of investigations. Therefore, it is normal to ask for how long does the country which wants to go to war wait for the results of investigation, usually it presents the pretext to accuse and to fire the first shot. Did Washington wait for the investigation about the usage of the chemical weapons in Syria before the mobilization of its destroyers and launching missiles?
It is clear that Tehran is aware of the balances of forces which rule the region’s equations, and aware that Washington in its escalating steps granted it the opportunity to use the surplus power possesses by the resistance axis in order to entangle its issues together, and in order to link any attempt of negotiation with these entangled issues. In other words, the cessation of Ansar Allah’s attacks is linked with the cessation of the Saudi-Emirati aggression, and the stopping of the escalating messages in Iraq is linked with the American withdrawal from it, in addition to any solution that secures Iran’s oil exports and the flow of funds and ensures the de-escalation of the issue of the nuclear program. Despite of that, this did not prevent Israel from committing military riots in Syria and from sending accusations to the Syrian government by the armed groups of using chemical weapons.
The region will witness sixty coming days on a hot tin that will be interrupted by the G20 summit after nearly a month between the US and the Russian Presidents. This will be an appropriate time to draw settlements by either a mutual consent, or by condoning, or by linking the conflict as conditions for de-escalation.
Translated by Lina Shehadeh,
إيران تتفوّق استراتيجياً وواشنطن ترتبك
مايو 21, 2019
ناصر قنديل
– بالقياس لما أعلنه الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب ووزير خارجيته مايك بومبيو ومستشار أمنه القومي جون بولتون، يفترض أن نكون في خامس أيام حرب شاملة بين أميركا وإيران. فإن ما شهده الخليج من أحداث أمنية تمثلت باستهداف مصالح نفطية سعودية وإماراتية حيوية، وصفتها الدولتان بالاعتداءات التي تستهدف الأمن والسلم الدوليين، وتعرض التجارة النفطية العالمية للخطر، وما رافق آخر الاستهدافات التي طالت خط آرامكو الذي يشكل خط الاحتياط لنقل النفط السعودي تفادياً للمرور بمضيق هرمز نحو البحر الأحمر، وإعلان أنصار الله مسؤوليتها عن العملية، فإن من قام بالاستهداف هم من تسميهم واشنطن بوكلاء إيران، ووفقاً لما قاله ترامب وبومبيو وبولتون، فكل استهداف لمصالح حلفاء واشنطن من قبل وكلاء إيران سيعني تعرّض إيران لعقاب شديد وعواقب وخيمة، وها هو الاستهداف يحصل، ولا تقع الحرب.
– قامت طهران بنقلتين نوعيتين مفاجئتين، بلغة الشطرنج، النقلة الأولى هي إعلانها بعد إلغاء الاستثناءات التي كانت مطبقة على العقوبات الأميركية على مستوردات النفط والغاز من إيران، عن مهلة ستين يوماً ستخرج من الاتفاق النووي بعدها وتعود للتخصيب المرتفع لليورانيوم عندها، بما يعني اقترابها من لحظة امتلاك الكمية الكافية كماً ونوعاً لصناعة قنبلة نووية، ولو بقيت خارج دائرة تحويل هذا اليورانيوم إلى قنبلة جاهزة، والنقلة الثانية هي قيام حلفائها الذين يملكون خطوط اشتباك مع واشنطن وحلفائها، برفع درجة السخونة على هذه الخطوط، كحال المواجهة بين أنصار الله والسعودية والإمارات من جهة، والمواجهة التي تخوضها قوى المقاومة العراقية لفرض انسحاب القوات الأميركية، مقدّمة لواشنطن الفرصة لدخول الاشتباك الذي هددت به واشنطن.
– كان كافياً للاستنتاج بأن واشنطن مرتبكة رؤية مايك بومبيو في اليوم الثاني لعمليات الخليج، وهو يطل في مؤتمره الصحافي المشترك مع وزير الخارجية الروسية سيرغي لافروف من سوتشي متجاهلاً أن حدثاً هائل الأهمية يحدث في البقعة التي أوفدت إليها واشنطن حاملات طائراتها ومدمراتها كترجمة لتهديداتها بالحرب «إذا تعرضت مصالح الحلفاء وتم استهدافها من وكلاء إيران، فإن إيران ستدفع الثمن»، وجاءت العلامة الأقوى على حال واشنطن المرتبكة، عندما سئل بومبيو في المؤتمر عما يجري في الخليج فأجاب أن ليس لديه تفاصيل ما يجري وأن إدارته تنتظر نتائج التحقيقات، والطبيعي هو السؤال منذ متى تنتظر الدولة التي تريد شنّ الحرب نتائج تحقيق، وهي غالباً ما تقدم على تصنيع الذريعة التي تتيح ترجمة التهديد بتوجيه اتهام وإطلاق الطلقة الأولى. فهل انتظرت واشنطن تحقيقاً في استخدام السلاح الكيميائي في سورية قبل حشد مدمّراتها وإطلاق الصواريخ؟
– الواضح أن طهران تدرك بدقة موازين القوى التي تحكم معادلات المنطقة، وتدرك أن واشنطن بلهجتها وخطواتها التصعيدية منحتها الفرصة لتسييل فائض القوة الذي يملكه محور المقاومة، لتشبيك ملفات قوى المحور بعضها بالبعض الآخر، وإحكام القبضة على ربط أي مسعى للتفاوض بتناول الملفات المتشابكة، بحيث بات وقف هجمات أنصار الله مرتبطاً بوقف العدوان السعودي الإماراتي، ووقف الرسائل السانحة في العراق ببرمجة الانسحاب الأميركي منه، إضافة لأي حل يؤمن لإيران صادرات نفطها وتدفق الأموال، ويضمن تهدئة الملف النووي بانتظار فرص مقبلة للحلول، ولم يغيّر من ذلك إقدام «إسرائيل» على مشاغبات عسكرية في سورية، وتسريب الجماعات المسلحة في سورية اتهامات للحكومة باستخدام السلاح الكيميائي.
– ستون يوماً على صفيح ساخن تمرّ بها المنطقة، ستقطعها قمة العشرين بعد شهر تقريباً، لتشكل فرصة مشاركة الرئيسين الأميركي والروسي وما يجري تداوله من فرصة لقمة تجمعهما، الموعد المناسب لرسم معادلات تتراوح بين تسويات بطريقة التراضي أو بطريقة التغاضي أو بربط النزاع، كشروط للتهدئة.
