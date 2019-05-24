How was the strategic balance achieved? كيف تحقق التوازن الاستراتيجي؟

Posted on by martyrashrakat

مايو 23, 2019

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Since the Israeli failure in the south of Lebanon in 2000, Washington had to be aware that in order to continue its imperial project in Asia after the control on Europe in the war of Yugoslavia, the expansion of the European Union, the colored revolutions, the fall of the Soviet Union, and the fall of Berlin Wall, it has to be present directly and to confront Iran as an indispensable condition for such project. Just for that, the wars of Iraq and Afghanistan, the war of Lebanon 2000, the wars of Gaza 2008-2014, the war on Syria 2011-2019, and the war on Yemen 2015 – 2019 were indirect forms of such confrontation. The nuclear understanding and the withdrawal from it was a translation of this confrontation during the policies of containment and siege. On the other hand, Iran had to be aware that the avoidance of that confrontation is no longer possible, on the contrary, it has to wage it with strategic intelligence taking into consideration the necessary time and the capacities in order to take the lead in this confrontation; this is the meaning of the strategic balance.

The Iranian nuclear program was as much as a scientific, economic, and strategic option of the Iranian independence it was one of Iran’s tools to achieve the strategic balance through possessing the full nuclear capability which enables it in case of provocation to produce nuclear weapons. Before the year 2000, the nuclear program was neither active nor present. But what is called by Washington as the Iranian influence, in other words, the support of Iran of the resistance movements in the region was as much as an expression of Iran’s adoption of the resistance option, it was an expression of its desire to achieve this strategic balance. Before the year 2000, the supportive position of Iran of the resistance movements was not as it is now.

Iran dealt with all the American wars in the language of containment, then through the indirect confrontation especially in the wars of Iraq and Afghanistan. It succeeded in turning the siege on it into an opportunity to exhaust the American imperial project and to frustrate it. It made use of time to develop its nuclear program and to turn it into a platform of engagement and negotiation as it made use of the development of the resistance forces to be present in the full war in the region. When America took the decision of the major battle and chose Syria as its arena, Iran was confident of its readiness for this direct confrontation, it was present directly contrary to what it did in Iraq and Afghanistan, it refused the proposals of sharing which it had accepted before. It is known for both Washington and Tehran that the nuclear program and the resistance forces are two different expressions of engagement and not its main reasons, therefore, the American withdrawal of one of them makes the confrontation closer not farer as the American discourse says.

Today the scene is based on equations, in which the American seeking to stifle the nuclear program economically is converging with the Iranian seeking to make it closer to a military program, and in which the American seeking to mobilize military forces is converging with Iranian missile arsenal that has been developed since 2000, and where Saudi Arabia and UAE are converging with Ansar Allah to determine who has the upper hand in the Gulf, and in which Israel converges with Hezbollah and the resistance forces in Palestine to determine who has the upper hand in the East. Iran has control on oil prices; it invests the growing forces of Syria and Iraq as a surplus power versus the regressing forces; (Kurds and ISIS) on which Washington betted to divide the two countries and to overwhelm them.

The region and the world are moving from the strategic balance to the ability of taking the initiative strategically with a Russian reposition which observed the variables and grasped the historic moment carefully, and with a Chinese progress in the world economy. Therefore, those who do not want to see the strategic decline of the American imperial project have a problem.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

مايو 16, 2019

– منذ الفشل الإسرائيلي في جنوب لبنان عام 2000 كان على واشنطن أن تحضر مباشرة الى المنطقة، وان تدرك ان توفير فرص استمرار مشروعها الإمبراطوري في التقدم نحو آسيا، بعد حسم السيطرة على اوروبا في حرب اليوغوسلافيا وتوسع الاتحاد الاوروبي والثورات الملونة، مستثمراً لحظة انهيار الاتحاد السوفياتي وسقوط جدار برلين، يستدعي حضورها المباشر وإدراك أن المواجهة بينها وبين إيران صارت شرطاً لتقدم هذا المشروع. وهكذا كانت حروب العراق وافغانستان ولاحقاً حرب لبنان 2006 وحروب غزة 2008 و2014 والحرب على سورية 2011 – 2019 وحرب اليمن 2015-2019 أشكالاً غير مباشرة لهذه المواجهة. وكان التفاهم النووي والانسحاب منه ترجمة لهذه المواجهة في سياسات الاحتواء او الحصار، وبالمقابل كان على إيران أن تتصرف على قاعدة أن تفادي المواجهة لم يعد ممكناً، لكن المطلوب خوضها بذكاء استراتيجي يتيح الوقت اللازم والمقدرات اللازمة لبلوغ اللحظة التي يصبح فيها السير نحو هذه المواجهة فوق قدرة أميركا. وهذا هو معنى التوازن الاستراتيجي.

– للتذكير فقط، فان الملف النووي الإيراني كان بقدر ما خياراً علمياً واقتصادياً استراتيجياً للاستقلال الإيراني، واحدة محورية من أدوات إيران لبلوغ التوازن الاستراتيجي، بامتلاك القدرة النووية الكاملة التي تخولها القول بأنها قادرة إذا تعرّضت للاستفزاز ان تذهب لإنتاج سلاح نووي، وقبل العام 2000 لم يكن البرنامج النووي الإيراني مفعّلاً أو حاضراً. وللتذكير فقط أن ما تسمّيه واشنطن بالنفوذ الإيراني، والمقصود دعم إيران لحركات المقاومة في المنطقة من لبنان الى فلسطين والعراق واليمن، كان بقدر ما هو تعبير عن تبني إيران خيار المقاومة، تعبيراً عن سعيها لتحقيق هذا التوازن الاستراتيجي، وقبل العام 2000 كان موقف إيران الداعم لحركات المقاومة دون ما أصبح عليه بكثير بعده.

– تعاملت إيران مع كل الحروب الأميركية بلغة الاحتواء، ومن ثم المواجهة غير المباشرة، كما فعلت خصوصاً في حربي العراق وأفغانستان، ونجحت في تحويل تحدٍّ يهدف الى اطباق الحصار عليها، فرصة لاستنزاف المشروع الامبراطوري الاميركي وافشاله، واستثمرت الزمن على تطوير سريع لبرنامجها النووي لتحويله منصة اشتباك وتفاوض، وعلى تنمية فعالة لقوى المقاومة لجعلها أجنحة المعركة الشاملة على مستوى المنطقة. وعندما بلغت اميركا لحظة نضج قرار المعركة الكبرى واختارت سورية مسرحاً لها، كانت إيران قد بلغت مرحلة الثقة بجهوزيتها لهذه المواجهة المباشرة، ففاجأت بالحضور المباشر خلافاً لما فعلته في العراق وافغانستان، ورفضت فيها عروض التقاسم والتساكن التي ارتضتها فيهما، وبات معلوماً لكل من واشنطن وطهران، أن الملف النووي وقوى المقاومة، تعبيران مختلفان عن الاشتباك وليسا أبداً سببه الرئيسي. فالتخلّص الاميركي من أي منهما كعامل قوة لإيران أو النجاح بإضعاف مكانته يجعل المواجهة أقرب، وليس أبعد، كما يقول الخطاب الأميركي.

– المشهد اليوم يقوم على معادلات، يتقابل فيها، السعي الأميركي لخنق البرنامج النووي اقتصادياً بالتلويح الإيراني بجعله اقرب للحظة القدرة على التحول لبرنامج عسكري، ويتقابل فيها السعي الأميركي لحشد القوى العسكرية مع ترسانة صاروخية إيرانية تم تطويرها منذ العام 2000، فصارت الأقوى في العالم، وتتقابل فيها السعودية والإمارات مع أنصار الله في تحديد لمن اليد العليا في الخليج، وتتقابل فيها «إسرائيل» مع حزب الله وحركات المقاومة في فلسطين، لتحديد لمن اليد العليا في منطقة المشرق، وتمسك إيران بزناد أسعار النفط، وتستثمر على تنامي قوة سورية والعراق كفائض قوة، تتراجع أمامه القوى التي راهنت عليها واشنطن في جغرافية البلدين لتقسيمها أو إرباكها، من الرهان الكردي الى داعش.

– المنطقة والعالم ينتقلان من التوازن الاستراتيجي الى القدرة على المبادرة الاستراتيجية مع تموضع روسي قرأ المتغيرات جيداً، والتقط اللحظة التاريخيّة بعناية، وتقدّم صيني يدق أبواب اقتصادات العالم بسرعة وقوة، والذين لا يريدون رؤية الأفول الاستراتيجي للمشروع الإمبراطوري الأميركي يعبّرون عن مشكلتهم في الرؤية ليس الا.

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: America, AngloZionist Empire, Ansarullah, Arab Zionists, Axis of Resistance, Color Revolutions, Creative Chaos, Hezbollah, Iran, Nasser Kandil, Palestinian Resistance, sanctions, Yemen | Tagged: Iran Nuclear Program, JCPOA |