Hostile US Agenda Against Iran, China, and Other Countries It Doesn’t Control

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Source

There’s no ambiguity about it — whether Republicans or undemocratic Dems are in power. Their tactics at times differ, their objectives the same, seeking dominance over other nations, demanding they bow to Washington’s will or face its wrath.

Toughness is only language the US understands, how China, Iran, Venezuela, North Korea, and Cuba respond to its acceptable actions, refusing to go along.

It’s a lesson Russia failed to internalize, falsely believing normalized relations with the US are possible ahead — despite over 100 years of hostility, except during WW II against Nazism and the end of the Reagan era.

Today bilateral relations are more dismal than during the height of Cold War differences, its most potentially dangerous time during the missiles of October when Jack Kennedy was president.

He later said he never had any intention of attacking Soviet Russia over the issue, a nation he favored rapprochement with, nuclear disarmament, and peace over war — why the CIA killed him.

Russia’s ineffective approach to the US shows in various ways, including by referring to its ruling authorities as “partners” and “colleagues.”

Republicans and undemocratic Dems consider Russia their mortal enemy, falsely accusing it of all sorts of things it had nothing to do with, imposing illegal sanctions on its officials and enterprises. That’s not how “partners” and “colleagues” treat each other.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Trump regime’s “real agenda” toward Iran is all about waging sanctions war for “enough economic distress” to get its ruling authorities to “buckle under the weight of popular discontent.”

A second claimed objective aims “to drive Iran’s top leaders back into a conversation with the US, perhaps with (DJT) himself.”

In other words, the Journal believes tough talk and actions on Iran can work the way as it got North Korea’s leader to hold two summits with Trump.

Cold hard reality tells a different story with both countries. Sanctions don’t work. Most often they’re counterproductive. In nations where they’re imposed, ordinary people hit hardest most often blame the government levying them, not their own.

True enough, North Korea came to the bargaining table with Trump, well aware of longstanding US hostility toward the country, knowing talks could be futile like other times before.

Nothing was accomplished between both countries because of unacceptable US demands. Nor is anything positive ahead likely.

Time and again, the US proves it can never be trusted. Even when becoming signatories to treaties, conventions, and agreements, most often it breaches them.

The Trump regime offered North Korea nothing but empty promises, decades of US hostility toward the country left unchanged, the same thing true for Iran.

The US wants both countries, and all other sovereign independent ones co-opted as client states, demanding they subordinate their sovereignty to US interests, polar opposite what dealmaking the way it should be is all about, why Iran wants no part of talks with Trump or other US officials.

The Journal’s premises are wrong. The harder the Trump regime comes down on Iran, the more ordinary Iranians despise the US, supporting their government, not opposing it.

The same holds for its ruling authorities, wanting no part of dealing with a regime it can’t trust.

Russia foolishly thinks diplomatic outreach to the US can resolve differences, even though the approach when tried fails time and again.

Most recently, Iran experienced US duplicity by Trump’s illegal JCPOA pullout — on top of 40 years of hostility toward its government and people. For Russia, it was DJT’s abandonment of the INF Treaty — each action based on Big Lies.

There’s no prospect whatever for normalized US relations with nations it doesn’t control. Polar opposite it true, going all out to force their compliance with US demands — by war by other means, the hot alternative, and/or other hostile actions.

Retired US Army Colonel/former chief of staff to Colin Powell when secretary of state Lawrence Wilkerson believes Trump regime tough tactics against China could lead to war, and not just over trade differences.

Both countries are world’s apart on political, economic, financial, trade, and military issues, Wilkerson saying US confrontation with China is all about feeding the military, industrial, security complex’s insatiable appetite for near-unlimited funding.

The same goes for Russia, Iran and other nations the US falsely calls threats to its national security, a sure way to get billions more dollars from Congress for offense on the phony pretext of protecting national security.

What mostly scares the Pentagon and industrial/security complex is a peace dividend, why enemies are invented when none exist.

They’ve been none since WW II ended, so they’re manufactured to assure endless wars, peace treated as a threat to national security.

It’s why the global war OF terror, not on it, was created, major media playing a lead role in perpetuating the myth of barbarians at the gate threatening the US.

Americans are easy marks to be fooled, no matter how many times they were duped before, believing rubbish pounded into their minds by the power of state and media propaganda — the latter acting as press agents for powerful interests against the general welfare.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American Aggression, american crimes, American Empire, American Hegemony, American Imperialism, American Lies, American Wars | Tagged: American Wars |