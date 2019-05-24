One Day in Gaza – must watch!

Posted on by samivesusu

May 23, 2019 / Gilad Atzmon

This Frontline documentary was scheduled to be broadcast on PBS stations across the United States on May 14, 2019, but it was pulled at the last minute. The BBC, the co-producer, aired it in Britain. However, the BBC act relentlessly to remove this video from the net. I urge to download this video and to spread it by every possible means. You can also find the video here: https://ifamericaknew.org/cur_sit/view-the-frontline-documentary-on-gaza-that-pbs-pulled.html

Look what they are doing to Palestine youth:

